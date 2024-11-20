Powered by RND
  • Full Show - Jayden Daniels Is Due For A Breakout Game
    11/20 FULL SHOW: Hour 1 - 1:00 Hour 2 - 45:00 Hour 3 - 1:28:00 Hour 4 - 2:09:00 The Sports Junkies analyze Jayden Daniels’ hype after consecutive losses. Today’s guests were Spencer Carbery, Kevin McCarthy, and Mike Locksley.
    --------  
    2:42:04
  • H1: Holiday Season, Sports Page, Jayden’s Injury Update
    11/20 Hour 1: Favorite Holiday Traditions / Ovechkin Injury Update - 1:00 RFK Stadium Site News / Sports Page - 17:00 Why Does Nobody Believe Dan Quinn - 36:00
    --------  
    40:24
  • H2: Spencer Carbery, Game Show, Bryson’s Hole In One Challenge
    11/20 Hour 2: Spencer Carbery Joins The Junkies - 1:00 Game Show Giveaway (Junkies Password) - 19:00 Bryson DeChambeau’s Wild Hole In One Challenge - 33:00
    --------  
    43:09
  • H3: Jayden Daniels Hype, Callers Weigh In, Junks Call Out JP
    11/20 Hour 3: Has Jayden Daniels Come Back Down To Earth - 1:00 Callers On Jayden Daniels’ Recent Slump - 19:00 Junks Call Out JP For Flip Flopping On Jayden’s Success - 33:00
    --------  
    40:27
  • H4: Kevin McCarthy, Entertainment Page, Mike Locksley
    11/20 Hour 4: Kevin McCarthy Joins The Junkies - 1:00 Entertainment Page - 19:00 Mike Locksley Joins The Junkies - 32:00
    --------  
    38:03

For more than 25 years, The Junks have owned Washington D.C. sports radio, covering Commanders, Nationals, Capitals, Wizards, Hokies, Terrapins, and Hoyas news. Every weekday, childhood friends John-Paul “J.P.” Flaim, Eric “E.B.” Bickel, John “Cakes” Auville, and Jason “Bish” Bishop talk DMV sports, pop culture, life, and more. Plus, they regularly chat with guests like sportswriter John Feinstein, Nats GM Mike Rizzo, and Caps head coach Spencer Carberry.Catch the Sports Junkies live Monday through Friday (5 a.m. - 10 a.m ET) on 106.7 The Fan, home of the Nationals, Capitals, and Hokies; Team 980, home of the Wizards, Terrapins, and Hoyas; or on the Audacy app. For more, follow the show on X @JunksRadio.
