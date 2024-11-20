About The Sports Junkies

For more than 25 years, The Junks have owned Washington D.C. sports radio, covering Commanders, Nationals, Capitals, Wizards, Hokies, Terrapins, and Hoyas news. Every weekday, childhood friends John-Paul “J.P.” Flaim, Eric “E.B.” Bickel, John “Cakes” Auville, and Jason “Bish” Bishop talk DMV sports, pop culture, life, and more. Plus, they regularly chat with guests like sportswriter John Feinstein, Nats GM Mike Rizzo, and Caps head coach Spencer Carberry.Catch the Sports Junkies live Monday through Friday (5 a.m. - 10 a.m ET) on 106.7 The Fan, home of the Nationals, Capitals, and Hokies; Team 980, home of the Wizards, Terrapins, and Hoyas; or on the Audacy app. For more, follow the show on X @JunksRadio.