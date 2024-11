MESS with Sydnee Washington & Marie Faustin

Love at First Ox

Welcome to the first episode of MESS! Sydnee and Marie take you through some mess in their lives like oxtail meet-cutes and landlord woes, to mess in the world, and lastly your MESSages! Don’t forget to write in your messy stories at [email protected] , or call in at (763) 280-6588 to have your MESSages read live on air! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.