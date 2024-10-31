MESS with Sydnee Washington & Marie Faustin

"The Only Child Expert" with Kalen Allen

Verified superstar, Kalen Allen, joins us this week as our Only Child Expert! Kalen quells the rumors surrounding only child syndrome, everything he's looking for in a partner, and his rise to fame. Plus, Sydnee and Marie talk about their upcoming tv appearances and Sydnee goes from a Michelle wig to a Kelly wig.