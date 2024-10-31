MESS with Sydnee Washington & Marie Faustin

This week Syd and Marie are joined by their dear friend Alex English! They recount a recent trip, debate the trials of roommates and unreliable coworkers, and tackle social media virality. Don’t forget to write in your messy stories at [email protected], or call in at (763) 280-6588 to have your MESSages read live on air! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
58:47
Love at First Ox
Welcome to the first episode of MESS! Sydnee and Marie take you through some mess in their lives like oxtail meet-cutes and landlord woes, to mess in the world, and lastly your MESSages! Don’t forget to write in your messy stories at [email protected], or call in at (763) 280-6588 to have your MESSages read live on air! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
1:05:23
Introducing: MESS with Sydnee Washington and Marie Faustin
1:30
"The Only Child Expert" with Kalen Allen
Verified superstar, Kalen Allen, joins us this week as our Only Child Expert! Kalen quells the rumors surrounding only child syndrome, everything he's looking for in a partner, and his rise to fame. Plus, Sydnee and Marie talk about their upcoming tv appearances and Sydnee goes from a Michelle wig to a Kelly wig.
1:02:11
Talented & Terrible
On this week's solo episode, Sydnee and Marie discuss DaBaby and DaBookings, Saweetie and her McDonald's meal, and everything else from Paul Rudd to 9/11. Enjoy!
Comedians Sydnee Washington and Marie Faustin return to their podcast thrones with MESS, a weekly podcast where they dive into the mess that is life on earth and try to make it make sense. Hilarity ensues as opinions fly, realizations are made, and the mess is cleaned up. Well, until next week.