Robert Kelly's You Know What Dude!

Did you ever go to a comedy club and see the comics at the back table laughing hysterically? Did you ever wish you could hear what they were talking about? Hosted by Robert Kelly, the You Know What Dude podcast provides you a seat at that table as comedians new and old try to one up and out wit each other. Credits don’t matter here. No topics, no filter, a true comic hang. The You Know What Dude podcast with Robert Kelly... oh and it’s funny as hell.
We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4
For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]
Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy