Robert Kelly's You Know What Dude!

YKWD #558 | Ryan Reiss & Pete Demas | Warm Up

This week on YKWD Bobby chats with Ryan Reiss and Pete Demas about warm up comedy, dating a stripper, and making their new movie "Before We Get Started." You can see the movie premiere November 10th at The Venue at The Hard Rock in NYC as part of The New York Comedy Festival. FOLLOW Ryan Reiss IG: @RRComedy Follow Pete Demas IG: Endlessfilms_ FOLLOW Robert Kelly IG: @RobertKellyLive Get the EXTRA YKWD, Watch LIVE and UNEDITED AT https://www.patreon.com/robertkelly LIVE FROM THE SHED AND MORE ON PATREON DUDE!!! https://twitter.com/robertkelly https://twitter.com/YKWDpodcast http://instagram.com/ykwdudepodcast https://www.facebook.com/YkwdPodcast/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices