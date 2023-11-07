Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsComedyRobert Kelly's You Know What Dude!
Listen to Robert Kelly's You Know What Dude! in the App
Listen to Robert Kelly's You Know What Dude! in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Robert Kelly's You Know What Dude!

Podcast Robert Kelly's You Know What Dude!
Comedy Cellar Network
Did you ever go to a comedy club and see the comics at the back table laughing hysterically? Did you ever wish you could hear what they were talking about? Host...
More
ComedyLeisure

Available Episodes

5 of 811
  • YKWD #561 | Adrienne Iapalucci | My Mom's a Standup
    This week on YKWD talks w/ Adrienne Iapalucci fresh of her new Netflix special, "Dark Queen." Get the EXTRA YKWD, Watch LIVE and UNEDITED AT https://www.patreon.com/robertkelly LIVE FROM THE SHED AND MORE ON PATREON DUDE!!! https://twitter.com/robertkelly https://twitter.com/YKWDpodcast http://instagram.com/ykwdudepodcast https://www.facebook.com/YkwdPodcast/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:20:51
  • Fascinating | The Regz w/ Robert Kelly, Dan Soder, Luis J. Gomez and Joe List Ep #24
    Robert Kelly, Luis J. Gomez, Joe List, and Dan Soder discuss Ari Shaffir and Bobby’s trip to Cuba, the upcoming Yankee Swap, Joe List being excluded from Comics Come Home, Topps baseball cards, who is the best reader, and more! Presented by YKWD and GaS Digital. LISTEN ON APPLE PODCASTS https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-regz/id1700969607 SOCIALS Robert Kelly @ykwdpodcast https://robertkellylive.com/ https://www.instagram.com/robertkellylive/ Luis J. Gomez https://luisofskanks.com/https://www.instagram.com/gomezcomedy/ https://twitter.com/luisjgomez Joe List https://twitter.com/JoeListComedyhttps://www.instagram.com/joelistcomedy/ Dan Soder https://www.dansoder.com/ https://www.instagram.com/dansoder/ SPONSORS HUEL get 15% off meal replacements with code “REGZ”  Small Batch Cigar https://www.smallbatchcigar.com/ (https://www.smallbatchcigar.com/) Code: REGZ for 10% off + 5% Rewards points Hexclad hexclad.com/regz for up to 42% off IPVanish Use promo code “REGZ” for an extra 10% off DraftKings Play $5 and get $50 casino credits instantly with code “REGZ” Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:09:23
  • YKWD #560 | Bret Ernst, Rich Vos, & Bonnie McFarlane | Getting The Role
    This week on YKWD Bobby laughs it up w/ Bret Ernst, Rich Vos, and Bonnie McFarlane Support the show and save on True Classic packs at https://www.trueclassic.com/DUDE Get the EXTRA YKWD, Watch LIVE and UNEDITED AT https://www.patreon.com/robertkelly LIVE FROM THE SHED AND MORE ON PATREON DUDE!!! https://twitter.com/robertkelly https://twitter.com/YKWDpodcast http://instagram.com/ykwdudepodcast https://www.facebook.com/YkwdPodcast/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:34:50
  • YKWD #559 | Marcus Monroe | Kiss Me
    This week on YKWD Marcus Monroe teaches Bobby how to juggle and they talk about what it means to be a man, age gaps in relationships, boy bands, and they seal it with a kiss. FOLLOW Marcus Monroe IG: @MarcusJMonroe Get the EXTRA YKWD, Watch LIVE and UNEDITED AT https://www.patreon.com/robertkelly LIVE FROM THE SHED AND MORE ON PATREON DUDE!!! https://twitter.com/robertkelly https://twitter.com/YKWDpodcast http://instagram.com/ykwdudepodcast https://www.facebook.com/YkwdPodcast/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:10:17
  • YKWD #558 | Ryan Reiss & Pete Demas | Warm Up
    This week on YKWD Bobby chats with Ryan Reiss and Pete Demas about warm up comedy, dating a stripper, and making their new movie "Before We Get Started." You can see the movie premiere November 10th at The Venue at The Hard Rock in NYC as part of The New York Comedy Festival. FOLLOW Ryan Reiss IG: @RRComedy Follow Pete Demas IG: Endlessfilms_ FOLLOW Robert Kelly IG: @RobertKellyLive Get the EXTRA YKWD, Watch LIVE and UNEDITED AT https://www.patreon.com/robertkelly LIVE FROM THE SHED AND MORE ON PATREON DUDE!!! https://twitter.com/robertkelly https://twitter.com/YKWDpodcast http://instagram.com/ykwdudepodcast https://www.facebook.com/YkwdPodcast/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:12:09

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About Robert Kelly's You Know What Dude!

Did you ever go to a comedy club and see the comics at the back table laughing hysterically? Did you ever wish you could hear what they were talking about? Hosted by Robert Kelly, the You Know What Dude podcast provides you a seat at that table as comedians new and old try to one up and out wit each other. Credits don’t matter here. No topics, no filter, a true comic hang. The You Know What Dude podcast with Robert Kelly... oh and it’s funny as hell. We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4  For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
Podcast website

Listen to Robert Kelly's You Know What Dude!, This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Robert Kelly's You Know What Dude!: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:30:30 AM