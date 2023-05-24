Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Roseanne Barr
ComedySociety & Culture
  • Roseanne Barr debuts her new podcast
    Roseanne's first episode. Silenced for so long, Roseanne comes roaring back with her feisty attitude and blows the top off her disdain of Hollywood, politicians, brainwashed Americans and the fat acceptance movement. She also takes the time to shout out to Kim Kardashian about her new found love of her fat sculpting SKIMS.
    6/15/2023
    1:00:35
  • Trailer for the Roseanne Barr podcast
    Trailer for the Roseanne Barr podcast. Look for early it early to mid June! TEll your friends!
    5/24/2023
    0:17

About The Roseanne Barr Podcast

Roseanne Barr has been having a conversation with Americans for 40 years. Her career has always centered around real life issues that affect real people of all distinctions. This podcast is an arena to continue these conversations and bring people together in a positive, sometimes irreverent and most importantly humorous way. Join Roseanne weekly as she talks to friends, comics, influencers, politicians, journalists and anyone else about the topics that matter to YOU.
