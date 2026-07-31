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146 episodes
- BILL PENTLAND
Buy his book here: https://a.co/d/02I4LKmm
Follow him here: https://tinyurl.com/2j7rbmu4
Before the fame, fortune, and international superstardom, Roseanne and her first husband, Bill Pentland, were two broke hippies building a life and family together. Now, decades after their divorce, they reunite as close friends to tell the wild, funny, and deeply personal story behind Roseanne's rise. Bill's new book, One Degree of Separation: 50 Riotous Years as Mr. Roseanne Barr, may be the most honest Roseanne biography ever written—including her own. This is a rare conversation filled with untold stories, hard-earned wisdom, laughter, and a lifetime of love that never completely disappeared.
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Sponsored By:
RUMBLE WALLET
Take Control of Your Money and claim $10 in US Stablecoin (USA₮)! Download now at http://wallet.rumble.com/roseanne and use the code ROSEANNE10.
Void where prohibited. No purchase necessary. Offer available to US residents only. Offer not available in New York State. Must be 18+. Offer is available for a limited time and for the first 500 wallets activated and funded. Details and full official rules available at http://rumble.com/promoofficialrules
VERACITY
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ZELENKO LABS
Ready to experience the Z-Stack difference? Visit http://zstacklife.com today, use code ROSEANNE for 15% off, and see why so many people continue to trust Dr. Zelenko's legacy.
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Follow Roseanne:
Website: https://www.roseannebarr.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialroseannebarr
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialroseannebarr
Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealroseanne
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/roseanneworld
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/roseannebarrpodcast
Merch: https://www.roseannebarr.com/shop
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Co-host /Producer: Jake Pentland
https://twitter.com/jakezuccproof
https://www.instagram.com/jakepentlandzuccproof
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Music: "Synthetic World" by Swamp Dogg: https://youtu.be/2_uOB0455VI
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- Patrick Byrne
https://x.com/PatrickByrne
https://enemywithindocuseries.com
Patrick Byrne joins Roseanne to break down the newly declassified election files—and take a long-overdue victory lap. They dig into the explosive allegations surrounding the 2020 election, foreign interference involving China and Venezuela that was actually a coordinated cartel/communist takeover of America. The "conspiracy theorists" are gloating—and Trump stopped it just in time.
-------------------------------------------------
Sponsored By:
RUMBLE WALLET
Take Control of Your Money and claim $10 in US Stablecoin (USA₮)! Download now at http://wallet.rumble.com/roseanne and use the code ROSEANNE10.
Void where prohibited. No purchase necessary. Offer available to US residents only. Offer not available in New York State. Must be 18+. Offer is available for a limited time and for the first 500 wallets activated and funded. Details and full official rules available at http://rumble.com/promoofficialrules
ZELENKO LABS
Ready to experience the Z-Stack difference? Visit http://zstacklife.com today, use code ROSEANNE for 15% off, and see why so many people continue to trust Dr. Zelenko's legacy.
------------------------------------------------
Follow Roseanne:
Website: https://www.roseannebarr.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialroseannebarr
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialroseannebarr
Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealroseanne
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/roseanneworld
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/roseannebarrpodcast
Merch: https://www.roseannebarr.com/shop
------------------------------------------------
Co-host /Producer: Jake Pentland
https://twitter.com/jakezuccproof
https://www.instagram.com/jakepentlandzuccproof
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Music: "Synthetic World" by Swamp Dogg: https://youtu.be/2_uOB0455VI
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- Trump just blew the election-integrity scandal wide open—and somehow, Roseanne was right yet again. From China stealing American voter data to vulnerable voting machines and an intelligence community accused of hiding the truth, everything we were told not to question is suddenly fair game. Roseanne and Jake break down Trump's explosive speech, the networks that refused to air it, and why "conspiracy theorist" keeps turning into another word for "early."
https://www.whitehouse.gov/videos/president-trump-delivers-an-address-to-the-nation-jul-16-2026/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
-------------------------------------------------
Sponsored By:
RUMBLE WALLET
Take Control of Your Money and claim $10 in US Stablecoin (USA₮)! Download now at http://wallet.rumble.com/roseanne and use the code ROSEANNE10.
Void where prohibited. No purchase necessary. Offer available to US residents only. Offer not available in New York State. Must be 18+. Offer is available for a limited time and for the first 500 wallets activated and funded. Details and full official rules available at http://rumble.com/promoofficialrules
TAX NETWORK USA
Do not wait for another IRS letter or a frozen bank account.
Call 1 800 958 1000 or visit http://tnusa.com/rb
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Follow Roseanne:
Website: https://www.roseannebarr.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialroseannebarr
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialroseannebarr
Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealroseanne
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/roseanneworld
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/roseannebarrpodcast
Merch: https://www.roseannebarr.com/shop
------------------------------------------------
Co-host /Producer: Jake Pentland
https://twitter.com/jakezuccproof
https://www.instagram.com/jakepentlandzuccproof
------------------------------------------------
Music: "Synthetic World" by Swamp Dogg: https://youtu.be/2_uOB0455VI
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- The Psyslop by evil Candace Owens is finally over! After months of smug certainty, conspiracy-board confidence, and zero interest in pumping the brakes, Candace is finally over. When your favorite hobby is being evil and declaring everyone else a liar, getting called out yourself is pure justice. The mask is off, and this internet circus deserves every laugh it gets.
-------------------------------------------------
Sponsored By:
RUMBLE WALLET
Take Control of Your Money and claim $10 in US Stablecoin (USA₮)! Download now at http://wallet.rumble.com/roseanne and use the code ROSEANNE10.
Void where prohibited. No purchase necessary. Offer available to US residents only. Offer not available in New York State. Must be 18+. Offer is available for a limited time and for the first 500 wallets activated and funded. Details and full official rules available at http://rumble.com/promoofficialrules
------------------------------------------------
Follow Roseanne:
Website: https://www.roseannebarr.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialroseannebarr
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialroseannebarr
Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealroseanne
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/roseanneworld
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/roseannebarrpodcast
Merch: https://www.roseannebarr.com/shop
------------------------------------------------
Co-host /Producer: Jake Pentland
https://twitter.com/jakezuccproof
https://www.instagram.com/jakepentlandzuccproof
------------------------------------------------
Music: "Synthetic World" by Swamp Dogg: https://youtu.be/2_uOB0455VI
------------------------------------------------
- This week, Roseanne sits down with her daughter Jenny Pentland for one of their most personal conversations yet. Together they revisit the wild ride of growing up in one of America's most famous families, sharing stories they've never told publicly, the lessons they've learned, and the moments that still make them laugh today. Nothing is off limits as mother and daughter reflect on fame, family, forgiveness, and how humor helped them survive it all. If you've ever wondered what really happened behind the scenes, this is the conversation you've been waiting for.
JENNY PENTLAND
https://a.co/d/0bu7sPPt
https://x.com/JennyPentland
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Sponsored By:
ETHOS
Protect your family with life insurance from Ethos. Get up to $3 million in coverage in as little as 10 minutes at https://www.ethos.com/roseanne. Application times may vary. Rates may vary.
------------------------------------------------
Follow Roseanne:
Website: https://www.roseannebarr.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialroseannebarr
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialroseannebarr
Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealroseanne
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/roseanneworld
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/roseannebarrpodcast
Merch: https://www.roseannebarr.com/shop
------------------------------------------------
Co-host /Producer: Jake Pentland
https://twitter.com/jakezuccproof
https://www.instagram.com/jakepentlandzuccproof
------------------------------------------------
Music: "Synthetic World" by Swamp Dogg: https://youtu.be/2_uOB0455VI
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About The Roseanne Barr Podcast
Roseanne Barr has been having a conversation with Americans for 40 years. Her career has always centered around real life issues that affect real people of all distinctions. This podcast is an arena to continue these conversations and bring people together in a positive, sometimes irreverent and most importantly humorous way. Join Roseanne weekly as she talks to friends, comics, influencers, politicians, journalists and anyone else about the topics that matter to YOU.Podcast website
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