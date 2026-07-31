BILL PENTLAND

Buy his book here: https://a.co/d/02I4LKmm

Follow him here: https://tinyurl.com/2j7rbmu4



Before the fame, fortune, and international superstardom, Roseanne and her first husband, Bill Pentland, were two broke hippies building a life and family together. Now, decades after their divorce, they reunite as close friends to tell the wild, funny, and deeply personal story behind Roseanne's rise. Bill's new book, One Degree of Separation: 50 Riotous Years as Mr. Roseanne Barr, may be the most honest Roseanne biography ever written—including her own. This is a rare conversation filled with untold stories, hard-earned wisdom, laughter, and a lifetime of love that never completely disappeared.

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Follow Roseanne:

Website: https://www.roseannebarr.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialroseannebarr

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialroseannebarr

Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealroseanne

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/roseanneworld

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/roseannebarrpodcast

Merch: https://www.roseannebarr.com/shop

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Co-host /Producer: Jake Pentland

https://twitter.com/jakezuccproof

https://www.instagram.com/jakepentlandzuccproof

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Music: "Synthetic World" by Swamp Dogg: https://youtu.be/2_uOB0455VI

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