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The Roseanne Barr Podcast

Roseanne Barr
ComedySociety & Culture
The Roseanne Barr Podcast
Latest episode

146 episodes

  • The Roseanne Barr Podcast

    My Baby Daddy | The Roseanne Barr Podcast #145

    07/31/2026 | 1h 58 mins.
    BILL PENTLAND 
    Buy his book here: https://a.co/d/02I4LKmm 
    Follow him here: https://tinyurl.com/2j7rbmu4 
     
    Before the fame, fortune, and international superstardom, Roseanne and her first husband, Bill Pentland, were two broke hippies building a life and family together. Now, decades after their divorce, they reunite as close friends to tell the wild, funny, and deeply personal story behind Roseanne's rise. Bill's new book, One Degree of Separation: 50 Riotous Years as Mr. Roseanne Barr, may be the most honest Roseanne biography ever written—including her own. This is a rare conversation filled with untold stories, hard-earned wisdom, laughter, and a lifetime of love that never completely disappeared.
    ------------------------------------------------- 
    Sponsored By:
    RUMBLE WALLET
    Take Control of Your Money and claim $10 in US Stablecoin (USA₮)! Download now at http://wallet.rumble.com/roseanne and use the code ROSEANNE10.
    Void where prohibited. No purchase necessary. Offer available to US residents only. Offer not available in New York State. Must be 18+. Offer is available for a limited time and for the first 500 wallets activated and funded. Details and full official rules available at http://rumble.com/promoofficialrules
     
    VERACITY
    Before Metabolism Ignite sells out again, make the switch to GLP 1's the natural way. Head to https://www.veracityhealth.co and use code ROSEANNE for up to 65% off your order.
     
    ZELENKO LABS
    Ready to experience the Z-Stack difference? Visit http://zstacklife.com today, use code ROSEANNE for 15% off, and see why so many people continue to trust Dr. Zelenko's legacy.
    ------------------------------------------------
    Follow Roseanne:    
    Website: https://www.roseannebarr.com
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialroseannebarr   
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialroseannebarr  
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealroseanne  
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/roseanneworld
    Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/roseannebarrpodcast
    Merch: https://www.roseannebarr.com/shop
    ------------------------------------------------
    Co-host /Producer: Jake Pentland
    https://twitter.com/jakezuccproof
    https://www.instagram.com/jakepentlandzuccproof
    ------------------------------------------------
     
    Music: "Synthetic World" by Swamp Dogg: https://youtu.be/2_uOB0455VI
    ------------------------------------------------
  • The Roseanne Barr Podcast

    Don't F*CK W/ Patrick Byrne | The Roseanne Barr Podcast #144

    07/24/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    Patrick Byrne 
    https://x.com/PatrickByrne
    https://enemywithindocuseries.com
     
    Patrick Byrne joins Roseanne to break down the newly declassified election files—and take a long-overdue victory lap. They dig into the explosive allegations surrounding the 2020 election, foreign interference involving China and Venezuela that was actually a coordinated cartel/communist takeover of America. The "conspiracy theorists" are gloating—and Trump stopped it just in time.
    ------------------------------------------------- 
    Sponsored By:
    RUMBLE WALLET
    Take Control of Your Money and claim $10 in US Stablecoin (USA₮)! Download now at http://wallet.rumble.com/roseanne and use the code ROSEANNE10.
    Void where prohibited. No purchase necessary. Offer available to US residents only. Offer not available in New York State. Must be 18+. Offer is available for a limited time and for the first 500 wallets activated and funded. Details and full official rules available at http://rumble.com/promoofficialrules
     
    ZELENKO LABS
    Ready to experience the Z-Stack difference? Visit http://zstacklife.com today, use code ROSEANNE for 15% off, and see why so many people continue to trust Dr. Zelenko's legacy.
    ------------------------------------------------
    Follow Roseanne:    
    Website: https://www.roseannebarr.com
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialroseannebarr   
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialroseannebarr  
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealroseanne  
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/roseanneworld
    Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/roseannebarrpodcast
    Merch: https://www.roseannebarr.com/shop
    ------------------------------------------------
    Co-host /Producer: Jake Pentland
    https://twitter.com/jakezuccproof
    https://www.instagram.com/jakepentlandzuccproof
    ------------------------------------------------
     
    Music: "Synthetic World" by Swamp Dogg: https://youtu.be/2_uOB0455VI
    ------------------------------------------------
  • The Roseanne Barr Podcast

    Roseanne Was Right Again | The Roseanne Barr Podcast #143

    07/17/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    Trump just blew the election-integrity scandal wide open—and somehow, Roseanne was right yet again. From China stealing American voter data to vulnerable voting machines and an intelligence community accused of hiding the truth, everything we were told not to question is suddenly fair game. Roseanne and Jake break down Trump's explosive speech, the networks that refused to air it, and why "conspiracy theorist" keeps turning into another word for "early." 
    https://www.whitehouse.gov/videos/president-trump-delivers-an-address-to-the-nation-jul-16-2026/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
    ------------------------------------------------- 
    Sponsored By:
    RUMBLE WALLET
    Take Control of Your Money and claim $10 in US Stablecoin (USA₮)! Download now at http://wallet.rumble.com/roseanne and use the code ROSEANNE10.
    Void where prohibited. No purchase necessary. Offer available to US residents only. Offer not available in New York State. Must be 18+. Offer is available for a limited time and for the first 500 wallets activated and funded. Details and full official rules available at http://rumble.com/promoofficialrules
     
    TAX NETWORK USA
    Do not wait for another IRS letter or a frozen bank account.
    Call 1 800 958 1000 or visit http://tnusa.com/rb
    ------------------------------------------------
    Follow Roseanne:    
    Website: https://www.roseannebarr.com
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialroseannebarr   
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialroseannebarr  
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealroseanne  
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/roseanneworld
    Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/roseannebarrpodcast
    Merch: https://www.roseannebarr.com/shop
    ------------------------------------------------
    Co-host /Producer: Jake Pentland
    https://twitter.com/jakezuccproof
    https://www.instagram.com/jakepentlandzuccproof
    ------------------------------------------------
     
    Music: "Synthetic World" by Swamp Dogg: https://youtu.be/2_uOB0455VI
    ------------------------------------------------
  • The Roseanne Barr Podcast

    The Psyslop of Candace Owens is over! | The Roseanne Barr Podcast #142

    07/11/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    The Psyslop by evil Candace Owens is finally over! After months of smug certainty, conspiracy-board confidence, and zero interest in pumping the brakes, Candace is finally over.  When your favorite hobby is being evil and declaring everyone else a liar, getting called out yourself is pure justice. The mask is off, and this internet circus deserves every laugh it gets.
    ------------------------------------------------- 
    Sponsored By:
    RUMBLE WALLET
    Take Control of Your Money and claim $10 in US Stablecoin (USA₮)! Download now at http://wallet.rumble.com/roseanne and use the code ROSEANNE10.
    Void where prohibited. No purchase necessary. Offer available to US residents only. Offer not available in New York State. Must be 18+. Offer is available for a limited time and for the first 500 wallets activated and funded. Details and full official rules available at http://rumble.com/promoofficialrules
    ------------------------------------------------
    Follow Roseanne:    
    Website: https://www.roseannebarr.com
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialroseannebarr   
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialroseannebarr  
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealroseanne  
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/roseanneworld
    Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/roseannebarrpodcast
    Merch: https://www.roseannebarr.com/shop
    ------------------------------------------------
    Co-host /Producer: Jake Pentland
    https://twitter.com/jakezuccproof
    https://www.instagram.com/jakepentlandzuccproof
    ------------------------------------------------
     
    Music: "Synthetic World" by Swamp Dogg: https://youtu.be/2_uOB0455VI
    ------------------------------------------------
  • The Roseanne Barr Podcast

    This Will Be Funny Later | The Roseanne Barr Podcast #141

    07/03/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    This week, Roseanne sits down with her daughter Jenny Pentland for one of their most personal conversations yet. Together they revisit the wild ride of growing up in one of America's most famous families, sharing stories they've never told publicly, the lessons they've learned, and the moments that still make them laugh today. Nothing is off limits as mother and daughter reflect on fame, family, forgiveness, and how humor helped them survive it all. If you've ever wondered what really happened behind the scenes, this is the conversation you've been waiting for. 
     
    JENNY PENTLAND
     https://a.co/d/0bu7sPPt
    https://x.com/JennyPentland
    ------------------------------------------------- 
    Sponsored By:
    ETHOS
    Protect your family with life insurance from Ethos. Get up to $3 million in coverage in as little as 10 minutes at https://www.ethos.com/roseanne. Application times may vary. Rates may vary.
    ------------------------------------------------
    Follow Roseanne:    
    Website: https://www.roseannebarr.com
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialroseannebarr   
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialroseannebarr  
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealroseanne  
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/roseanneworld
    Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/roseannebarrpodcast
    Merch: https://www.roseannebarr.com/shop
    ------------------------------------------------
    Co-host /Producer: Jake Pentland
    https://twitter.com/jakezuccproof
    https://www.instagram.com/jakepentlandzuccproof
    ------------------------------------------------
     
    Music: "Synthetic World" by Swamp Dogg: https://youtu.be/2_uOB0455VI
    ------------------------------------------------
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About The Roseanne Barr Podcast
Roseanne Barr has been having a conversation with Americans for 40 years. Her career has always centered around real life issues that affect real people of all distinctions. This podcast is an arena to continue these conversations and bring people together in a positive, sometimes irreverent and most importantly humorous way. Join Roseanne weekly as she talks to friends, comics, influencers, politicians, journalists and anyone else about the topics that matter to YOU.
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