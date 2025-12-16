After Party with Emily Jashinsky

Elite Immigration Fails, Out-of-Touch Media Influencers, and Trump’s Reiner Post, with Batya Ungar-Sargon
Emily Jashinsky is joined by Batya Ungar-Sargon, Host of "Batya!" on News Nation, and they open with a discussion on the horrendous terror attack in Australia and discuss rising claims of antisemitism here at home. Batya explains why she believes America is fundamentally different than Europe and Australia and rejects fearmongering about antisemitism in the U.S., citing everyday assimilation, strong Jewish–Muslim coexistence, and Americans' instinctive protection of Jewish neighbors. They also respond to Bari Weiss's warning about social-media–driven conspiracy thinking, if the panic is largely caused by bots, niche audiences, and content monetization. Then the conversation turns to Democratic failures on immigration and Tim Dillon's blunt critique of job competition. Next Emily and Batya discuss the backlash to President Trump's post about the murders of Rob Reiner and his wife, Trump's inability to rise to the occasion during some somber moments, and why his norm-breaking appeals to voters when it comes to other issues. They also touch on new reporting Kamala Harris is eyeing another White House run, the 2026 Senate campaign, and Leslie Jones' comments about ICE. Emily ends the show with a heartfelt look at the pivotal scene between Archie Bunker and Michael Stivic on "All in the Family" and contrasts the show's hard-earned unity with today's hyper-polarized culture.
“Happy Hour”: Inside The White House Press Corps, Separating Art from the Artist, Big Tech Troubles: Emily Answers YOUR Questions
On this week's edition of "Happy Hour," Emily Jashinsky takes questions about covering The White House, her first time in the Oval Office and Briefing Room, and she explains why it's good the press corps is not too big. She also details her recent debate with Ryan Grim against Reason's Robby Soave and Elizabeth Nolan Brown on the value of Big Tech and dives into the question about whether there will be a resurgence of liberal Republicans or progressive conservatives. Emily also answers some questions about why she thinks you can separate art from controversial artists , "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," her work-out routine, and discusses one of her close friends (and "After Party" guest) Chris Bedford's amazing cocktail skills, and more…
Golden Globes Snub Lie, Meghan Markle’s PR Move, with Maureen Callahan, PLUS 'Narcissistic' Crockett Campaign
Emily Jashinsky is joined by Maureen Callahan, Host of "The Nerve with Maureen Callahan," and they open with a discussion about the phony scandal involving the Golden Globes and conservative podcasts, explaining how the award shows really work. Then the conversation turns to Sydney Sweeney's ultra-sanitized PR statement responding to backlash over her American Eagle ad, entertainment journalists' desperate attempts to win over celebrities, and what's going on between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. Next Emily and Maureen take on the sad story of Meghan Markle and her estranged father and Maureen then reveals the sick story that's being discussed behind the scenes, plus the new Netflix docuseries, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," and RFKJ's latest Olivia Nuzzi drama. Emily rounds out the show with a look at Texas Rep Jasmine Crockett's 'narcissistic' Senate campaign, and why Americans need to worry that U.K.-style mass tracking could be coming to a city near you.
Crockett's Slim Senate Chances, Trump vs MTG and CBS, and Charlie Kirk's Singular Role, with Mark Halperin
Emily Jashinsky is joined by Mark Halperin, Editor-in-chief of 2WAY and host of "Next Up with Mark Halperin." The show opens with a look at Texas Rep Jasmine Crockett's video filled with attacks from President Trump to announce her U.S. Senate campaign, her Democratic and Republican rivals, whether she has a real chance to win, and if her candidacy actually hurts her party's national image. They also discuss podcaster Jennifer Welch's harsh rhetoric and attacks on Erika Kirk, and Tim Pool's comment saying Charlie Kirk's death may be the most effective political assassination in our history because of what it's doing to the right, Turning Point USA, and Republican chances in the midterms. Then Emily and Mark take up the topic of Jimmy Kimmel's new deal with ABC, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene's combative interview with "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl, and President Trump's takedown of CBS. Emily rounds out the show with a look at the viral confrontation between Tish Hyman and California Rep Ro Khanna and how Khanna failed the litmus test when it comes addressing the issue of biological men in women's spaces.
“Happy Hour”: The Weird Welch Moment, Trump's Insults, and That Catchy “After Party” Music: Emily Answers YOUR Questions
On this week's edition of "Happy Hour," Emily Jashinsky answers listener questions about covering the Trump administration, how she plans her questions, the Trump tariffs, if she would consider a Trump insult a journalistic accomplishment, and thoughts on Rep Elise Stefanik's race for NY Governor. Emily also offers thoughts on Jennifer Welch and her role on the left, and why she's both fascinated and repulsed by the Olivia Nuzzi story. Emily dives into questions involving recent "After Party" topics including the Minnesota fraud story, assimilation, what she's learned from guests like Rachel Bovard, Inez Stepman, Sean Davis, and Megyn Kelly. Emily also answers some fun questions about the story behind "After Party's" theme music, her favorite Arrested Development moment, her top scary movie, why history is both important and complicated, and she responds to an amazing email from a young mom and former leftie.