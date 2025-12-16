After Party with Emily Jashinsky

Elite Immigration Fails, Out-of-Touch Media Influencers, and Trump’s Reiner Post, with Batya Ungar-Sargon

Emily Jashinsky is joined by Batya Ungar-Sargon, Host of "Batya!" on News Nation, and they open with a discussion on the horrendous terror attack in Australia and discuss rising claims of antisemitism here at home. Batya explains why she believes America is fundamentally different than Europe and Australia and rejects fearmongering about antisemitism in the U.S., citing everyday assimilation, strong Jewish–Muslim coexistence, and Americans' instinctive protection of Jewish neighbors. They also respond to Bari Weiss's warning about social-media–driven conspiracy thinking, if the panic is largely caused by bots, niche audiences, and content monetization. Then the conversation turns to Democratic failures on immigration and Tim Dillon's blunt critique of job competition. Next Emily and Batya discuss the backlash to President Trump's post about the murders of Rob Reiner and his wife, Trump's inability to rise to the occasion during some somber moments, and why his norm-breaking appeals to voters when it comes to other issues. They also touch on new reporting Kamala Harris is eyeing another White House run, the 2026 Senate campaign, and Leslie Jones' comments about ICE. Emily ends the show with a heartfelt look at the pivotal scene between Archie Bunker and Michael Stivic on "All in the Family" and contrasts the show's hard-earned unity with today's hyper-polarized culture.