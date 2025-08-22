Justice Finally Comes For Nicholas Rossi, Ghislaine Maxwell's Life in Prison, Oregon Serial Killer

MK True Crime contributors Arthur Aidala, Matt Murphy, and Phil Holloway join the show to discuss the bizarre case of Nicholas Rossi, a man who faked his own death and assumed a new persona to evade rape charges, how the law finally caught up with Rossi and delivered a guilty verdict this week, inside updates on Ghislaine Maxwell and if the judge was correct in ruling against unsealing grand jury testimony, how Bryan Kohberger's inmates are harassing him in prison, what forensics experts have revealed about Bryan's relationship with his mother, an accused serial killer out of Oregon has striking parallels to 'The Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala, and the undercover tactics police used to gain evidence on Donna and Charlie Adelson in connection to Dan Markel's murder. Arthur Aidala: https://aidalalaw.com Matt Murphy: https://www.mattmurphylaw.com Phil Holloway: https://x.com/PhilHollowayEsq