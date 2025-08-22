Menendez Brothers’ Fate, Dark Past of Baby Emmanuel's Dad, Adelson Trial Takes Shape, Entitled "AG" Arrested
MK True Crime contributors Jonna Spilbor, Dave Aronberg, and Mark Geragos join the show to discuss the future that awaits the Menendez Brothers as they go before the parole board this week, Baby Emmanuel Haro's suspicious disappearance and his parents' disturbing past, Bryan Kohberger accuses inmates of sexual assault threats, Kevin Costner disputes a stunt woman's harassment claims, and ridiculous footage of an arrested Special Assistant Attorney General sparks laughs and lessons. Spilbor: https://jonnaspilbor.com Aronberg: https://davearonberglaw.com Geragos: https://geragos.com
51:03
Mystery of Missing CA Baby Deepens, Leaked Kohberger Jail Video, Rumored New England Serial Killer
MK True Crime contributors Dave Aronberg, Mark Eiglarsh, and Phil Holloway join the show to discuss the ongoing search for seven-month-old baby Emmanuel Haro, how his parents' reacted when confronted by inconsistencies in their 'kidnapping' story, Emmanuel's father's dark past involving child cruelty charges, whether jury selection on the Donna Adelson case will be impartial, what surviving roommate heard Kohberger say to one of his victims, leaked footage of Kohberger in jail surfaces, police address rumors of a serial killer in the New England area, and more. Dave Aronberg: https://davearonberglaw.com Mark Eiglarsh: https://www.eiglarshlaw.com Phil Holloway: https://x.com/PhilHollowayEsq
49:06
Justice Finally Comes For Nicholas Rossi, Ghislaine Maxwell's Life in Prison, Oregon Serial Killer
MK True Crime contributors Arthur Aidala, Matt Murphy, and Phil Holloway join the show to discuss the bizarre case of Nicholas Rossi, a man who faked his own death and assumed a new persona to evade rape charges, how the law finally caught up with Rossi and delivered a guilty verdict this week, inside updates on Ghislaine Maxwell and if the judge was correct in ruling against unsealing grand jury testimony, how Bryan Kohberger's inmates are harassing him in prison, what forensics experts have revealed about Bryan's relationship with his mother, an accused serial killer out of Oregon has striking parallels to 'The Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala, and the undercover tactics police used to gain evidence on Donna and Charlie Adelson in connection to Dan Markel's murder. Arthur Aidala: https://aidalalaw.com Matt Murphy: https://www.mattmurphylaw.com Phil Holloway: https://x.com/PhilHollowayEsq
48:03
Hamptons Yacht Designer Cause of Death, Menendez Brothers and Diddy Want Out, Shock Kidnapping Video
MK True Crime Contributors Mark Geragos, Arthur Aidala, and Ashleigh Merchant discuss new details surrounding the death of swimwear designer Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra in the Hamptons, the way the press is covering Martha's story, what Diddy's lawyers want for the rapper's future, an inside look at why charges were dropped in a kidnapping case out of Georgia, the reasons why the Menendez Brothers could very well be released and get a new trial, and more.Geragos - https://geragos.comAidala – https://aidalalaw.comMerchant – https://www.criminaldefenseattorneysmarietta.com
MK True Crime contributors Phil Holloway, Matt Murphy, and Dave Aronberg join the show to discuss the disturbing details surrounding the "Devil's Den" double homicide in Arkansas, the federal investigation into Senator Adam Schiff's alleged mortgage fraud, Dave shares personal knowledge of the Donna Adelson case and how the defense is likely to argue, and new revelations about the New York City gunman's mental health history.Phil Holloway: https://x.com/PhilHollowayEsq Matt Murphy: www.mattmurphylaw.com Dave Aronberg: www.davearonberglaw.com