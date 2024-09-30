What's News in Earnings: Insights Into Banks, EVs, Retail and AI

Bonus Episode for Nov. 20. In What's News in Earnings, we dig into earnings season with a slate of WSJ reporters to find out what companies' quarterly financial reports and earnings calls showed about what's going on under the hood of the American economy. Auto-industry reporter Sean McLain explains w hy executives will be looking at Toyota in the coming year. Banking reporter Alexander Saeedylooks at the spli t in Americans' finances revealed by the latest earnings from big banks including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America. Retail reporter Sarah Nassauer discusses why some retailers such as Walmart and IKEA say they are hitting pricing limits ahead of Black Friday. And technology reporter Miles Kruppa explains why it isn't clear from Microsoft's and Alphabet's reports when their massive investment in generative AI might pay off. Chip Cutter hosts.