What's News in Earnings: Insights Into Banks, EVs, Retail and AI
Bonus Episode for Nov. 20. In What's News in Earnings, we dig into earnings season with a slate of WSJ reporters to find out what companies' quarterly financial reports and earnings calls showed about what’s going on under the hood of the American economy. Auto-industry reporter Sean McLain explains w hy executives will be looking at Toyota in the coming year. Banking reporter Alexander Saeedylooks at the spli t in Americans' finances revealed by the latest earnings from big banks including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America. Retail reporter Sarah Nassauer discusses why some retailers such as Walmart and IKEA say they are hitting pricing limits ahead of Black Friday. And technology reporter Miles Kruppa explains why it isn’t clear from Microsoft’s and Alphabet’s reports when their massive investment in generative AI might pay off. Chip Cutter hosts.
U.S. Businesses Stockpile, Weigh Price Hikes Ahead of China Tariffs
A.M. Edition for Nov. 20. WSJ China economics reporter Hannah Miao explains the preemptive steps companies reliant on Chinese imports are taking as they brace for a possible trade war between Washington and Beijing. Plus, Donald Trump picks Linda McMahon to lead the Education Department. And Comcast greenlights a spinoff of NBCUniversal’s cable channels, once considered among its most attractive assets. Luke Vargas hosts.
Donald Trump Jr. Bets on the Anti-Woke Economy
P.M. Edition for Nov. 19. WSJ reporter Peter Rudegeair talks about Donald Trump Jr.’s involvement with an anti-woke venture capital firm that invests in companies espousing conservative values. And venture firms have poured billions into AI startups. Reporter Berber Jin explains why investors have received the lowest payouts in years. Plus, tensions mount as Ukraine for the first time uses U.S.-provided long range missiles to strike targets inside Russia. Tracie Hunte hosts.
Biden Antitrust Officials Plan Final Salvo at Big Tech
A.M. Edition for Nov. 19. WSJ’s Sam Schechner says that a number of big tech firms are in the crosshairs of U.S. regulators in a last effort to rein in the industry before Inauguration Day. Plus, a House Ethics Committee panel prepares to meet to discuss next steps for its investigation into former Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump’s nominee for attorney general. And the WSJ’s Vipal Monga and Santiago Pérez discuss how Canada and Mexico are preparing for a more protectionist America under a second Trump presidency. Luke Vargas hosts.
Why Red, Rural Voters Want to Split From Big Blue Cities
P.M. Edition for Nov. 18. WSJ Reporter Joe Barrett talks about the growing movements in California and Illinois for mostly republican rural areas to split from Democratic-run big cities. And the Journal’s Ryan Felton on what President-elect Donald Trump’s second term in office may mean for the auto industry. Plus, telecom reporter Drew FitzGerald on how Trump’s pick for the FCC wants to take on the big tech companies. Tracie Hunte hosts.
