The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle

What Trump's mass deportation plan could mean for the U.S.

President-elect Trump confirms he'll use the military and declare a national emergency as part of his plan to remove undocumented immigrants. Plus, when it comes to the Trump-Musk bromance, who's really the boss? And after 1,000 days of war between Ukraine and Russia, President Biden announces a major change in U.S. policy to help Ukraine's military. Carol Leonnig, Leigh Ann Caldwell, Mark Leibovich, Peter Spiegel, Peter Goodman, Tim Miller, Evan McMorris-Santoro, and Amb. William Taylor join the 11th Hour this Monday.