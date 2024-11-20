The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle

Trump turns to more loyalists and supporters for top administration posts
President-Elect Trump picks WWE mogul Linda McMahon to be Secretary of Education and ex-TV host Dr. Oz to run Medicare & Medicaid. Also, Trump works the phones for Matt Gaetz, his choice for Attorney General. Meanwhile, a hacker has gained access to files with damaging testimony about Gaetz. Plus, the race to be Trump's Treasury secretary heats up. Phillip Rucker, Jeff Mason, Ankush Khardori, David Gura, Heather Long, Jon Allen, Stuart Stevens, Richard Reeves join The 11th Hour this Tuesday.
--------
42:42
What Trump's mass deportation plan could mean for the U.S.
President-elect Trump confirms he'll use the military and declare a national emergency as part of his plan to remove undocumented immigrants. Plus, when it comes to the Trump-Musk bromance, who's really the boss? And after 1,000 days of war between Ukraine and Russia, President Biden announces a major change in U.S. policy to help Ukraine's military. Carol Leonnig, Leigh Ann Caldwell, Mark Leibovich, Peter Spiegel, Peter Goodman, Tim Miller, Evan McMorris-Santoro, and Amb. William Taylor join the 11th Hour this Monday.
--------
41:57
This week's Nightcap crew talks Trump's cabinet picks, where Democrats stand post-election, and their MVPs
Our Nightcap tackles Trump's cabinet choices and what they could mean for America. Plus, what can the Democrats really get done in a GOP-controlled Washington. And, it wouldn't be a Nightcap without our MVP picks of the week. Mary Harris, Max Rose, Tom Rogers, & Stephanie Gosk join Stephanie Ruhle for this week's 11th Hour Nightcap.
--------
43:12
How the far-right platform "Infowars" ended up being bought by "The Onion"
Trump announces more cabinet choices, tapping JFK Jr. to be Secretary of Health and Human Services. And, how conpspiracy website "Infowars" went from declaring bankruptcy to being part of "The Onion". Plus, the roadblocks on Matt Gaetz's path to become US attorney general. Peter Baker, Charlotte Alter, McKay Coppins, Dr. Kavita Patel, Ben Collins, Basil Smikle, Charlie Dent, and Tim Shriver join the 11th Hour this Thursday
--------
42:53
Trump's choice for Attorney General sets up potential clash with Senate GOP
Trump chooses former Rep. Matt Gaetz to be attorney general, but can he get through the Senate confirmation process? Then Elon Musk goes from Trump campaign backer to Trump administration member. But how long will this last? And, former Democrat turned Fox News host Tulsi Gabbard is Trump's choice for Director of National Intelligence. Luke Broadwater, Carlos Curbelo, Joyce Vance, Ryan Reilly, Max Chafkin, Max Rose, Charlie Sykes, Leighton Woodhouse, and Fernand Amandi join the 11th Hour this Wednesday.