Veteran prosecutors Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord discuss and dissect the cases against former President Donald Trump, including the historic indictment from... More
  • Mike Pence Testifies
    Despite Donald Trump’s objections, Mike Pence testified before the Jan. 6th grand jury for several hours last week. But if you strip away the insurrection and the attempt to overturn the election, did Trump also try to solicit a crime of violence against Pence himself? MSNBC legal analysts Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord get into that and what it could all mean for Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation.
    5/1/2023
    33:24
  • E. Jean Carroll v. Trump
    Trump’s legal woes deepening with a civil rape case getting underway in New York and a big development in Fani Willis’ Georgia investigation. MSNBC legal analysts Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord dig into what all of that means for the former president. Plus, former House General Counsel Doug Letter joins to talk about the ex-prosecutor set to testify before Congress about Alvin Bragg’s Trump case. He has 4 decades of experience as a top DOJ attorney and several years as the top lawyer for the U.S. House of Representatives.
    4/26/2023
    52:12
  • The Trump Offensive
    Donald Trump and his allies are escalating their attacks on Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis and Jack Smith. Would any other defendant get away with this? MSNBC legal analysts Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord weigh in on how the prosecutors and NYC judge should handle this – and what it could mean for their cases.
    4/18/2023
    43:07
  • All Eyes on Jack Smith
    "Now that Donald Trump has been indicted by the Manhattan D.A., attention is shifting to his other legal problems -- including Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations. MSNBC legal analysts Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord discuss Smith’s recent legal wins, how he could be building his cases against Trump – and how the GA election investigation plays into all of that."
    4/11/2023
    31:11
  • The Manhattan Arraignment
    Donald Trump became the first ex-president to be arraigned on criminal charges Tuesday. MSNBC legal analysts Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord tell us what happened inside that Manhattan courtroom, what stood out to them in the pages of the indictment and what it all tells us about how District Attorney Alvin Bragg plans to build his case.
    4/5/2023
    58:37

Veteran prosecutors Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord discuss and dissect the cases against former President Donald Trump, including the historic indictment from the Manhattan D.A.
