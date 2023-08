February 21st, 2023. Exploring Russia's Allies to Determine Moscow's Ability to Survive the War of Attrition

It's February 21st. You're listening to the President's Daily Brief. Your morning intel starts now. ------ A good day to you, ladies and gentlemen. I've got three briefs for you this morning that are shaping America — and the world. First, get those passports ready because we are going around the globe this morning, all because of the War of Attrition in Europe. We're stopping first in Asia, then Middle East, plus an update in the Mediterranean Sea. And in each stop, we're asking ourselves if Joe Biden is right about something. In a surprise visit to Ukraine yesterday, he said that Vladimir Putin can't outlast us in the war. In other words, that Russia doesn't have enough money, materiel, or allies to win. Is he right? Well, I'll give you the updates and let you decide. Second, we visit Iran this morning, where inspectors have discovered some new-clear material that is almost good enough / to help Tehran create a new-clear bomb. Finally, head to Fiji where the leaders there are locked in a nasty fight, the results of which could impact our Battle for the Pacific. Later, we close out the podcast with a listener question about divorce. Specifically whether America should split up — with Red States and Blue States parting ways.