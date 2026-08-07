Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsNewsThe President's Daily Brief
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The President's Daily Brief
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The President's Daily Brief

The First TV
NewsPolitics
The President's Daily Brief
Latest episode

1845 episodes

  • The President's Daily Brief

    August 7th, 2026: Trump Explodes At Hegseth Over Iran War Missile Shortage

    08/07/2026 | 24 mins.
    In this episode of The President's Daily Brief:

    President Trump reportedly confronted Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at Camp David over concerns that the war with Iran has severely depleted America's missile stockpiles. Now, the president is publicly denying those reports as the White House pushes back against claims of a growing munitions shortage.

    Congress is considering a proposal that would dramatically deepen defense and intelligence cooperation between the United States and Israel, potentially reshaping one of America's closest security partnerships.

    German authorities are investigating an explosive-laden drone discovered inside a major cargo airport, raising fresh concerns about the security of Europe's critical infrastructure.

    Two New Jersey municipal water systems have been targeted in cyberattacks that officials believe were carried out by Iran, highlighting the growing threat to America's critical infrastructure.

    To listen to the show ad-free, become a premium member of The President’s Daily Brief by visiting https://PDBPremium.com.

    Please remember to subscribe if you enjoyed this episode of The President's Daily Brief.

    YouTube: youtube.com/@presidentsdailybrief

    Quince: Refresh your wardrobe with timeless, high-quality pieces from Quince—go to https://Quince.com/PDBfor free shipping and 365-day returns!

    Lean: Get 20% off plus free rush shipping when you go to https://TAKELEAN.comand use code PDB

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The President's Daily Brief

    PDB Afternoon Bulletin | August 6th, 2026: Pentagon Rewrites Nuclear Playbook & Putin's Command Shake-Up

    08/06/2026 | 16 mins.
    In this episode of The PDB Afternoon Bulletin:

    The Pentagon is reportedly rewriting America's nuclear war strategy, placing greater emphasis on tactical nuclear weapons as it prepares for a potential conflict with Russia or China.

    Vladimir Putin announces a sweeping shake-up of Russia's military leadership, overhauling battlefield commanders, logistics and drone operations as the Kremlin searches for a way to regain momentum in Ukraine.

    To listen to the show ad-free, become a premium member of The President’s Daily Brief by visiting https://PDBPremium.com.

    Please remember to subscribe if you enjoyed this episode of The President's Daily Brief.

    YouTube: youtube.com/@presidentsdailybrief

    Quince: Refresh your wardrobe with timeless, high-quality pieces from Quince—go to https://Quince.com/PDBfor free shipping and 365-day returns!

    ZBiotics: Go to https://zbiotics.com/PDBand use PDB at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics probiotics.

    Ethos: Protect your family with life insurance from Ethos. Get up to $3 million in coverage in as little as 10 minutes at: https://ethos.com/PDB
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The President's Daily Brief

    August 6th, 2026: Is America About to Hand Iran Control of Hormuz? & Iran’s Wartime Purge

    08/06/2026 | 28 mins.
    In this episode of The President's Daily Brief:

    First—the United States and Iran may be nearing an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but the reported terms would give Tehran control over ships entering the Persian Gulf.

    Later—Iran accelerates its execution of protesters, using the war to portray domestic opposition as treason and eliminate those who challenged the regime.

    Plus—Russia reportedly launches a disinformation campaign ahead of Germany’s elections, targeting opponents of the right-wing AfD.

    In today’s Back of the Brief—Beijing retaliates against recent U.S. actions with new restrictions targeting American entities, drone technology and factory inspections.

    To listen to the show ad-free, become a premium member of The President’s Daily Brief by visiting https://PDBPremium.com.

    Please remember to subscribe if you enjoyed this episode of The President's Daily Brief.

    YouTube: youtube.com/@presidentsdailybrief

    Quince: Refresh your wardrobe with timeless, high-quality pieces from Quince—go to https://Quince.com/PDBfor free shipping and 365-day returns!

    ZBiotics: Go to https://zbiotics.com/PDBand use PDB at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics probiotics.

    Ethos: Protect your family with life insurance from Ethos. Get up to $3 million in coverage in as little as 10 minutes at: https://ethos.com/PDB

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The President's Daily Brief

    PDB Afternoon Bulletin | August 5th, 2026: North Korea Sending a New Missile Unit to Russia & FBI Teams Up With Russia & China

    08/05/2026 | 16 mins.
    In this episode of The PDB Description:

    First up—North Korea may be preparing to send Russia an entire missile unit, complete with personnel, launchers and as many as 120 ballistic missiles for attacks against Ukraine.

    Later in the show—FBI Director Kash Patel is opening unprecedented channels of cooperation with China and Russia to fight fentanyl trafficking, cybercrime and child exploitation, despite warnings that America’s adversaries could exploit that access.

    To listen to the show ad-free, become a premium member of The President’s Daily Brief by visiting https://PDBPremium.com.

    Please remember to subscribe if you enjoyed this episode of The President's Daily Brief.

    YouTube: youtube.com/@presidentsdailybrief

    Lean: Get 20% off plus free rush shipping when you go to https://TAKELEAN.comand use code PDB

    Quince: Refresh your wardrobe with timeless, high-quality pieces from Quince—go to https://Quince.com/PDBfor free shipping and 365-day returns!

    ZBiotics: Go to https://zbiotics.com/PDBand use PDB at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics probiotics.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The President's Daily Brief

    August 5th, 2026: America's Missile Shortage & Cuba Spy Buildup

    08/05/2026 | 25 mins.
    In this episode of The President's Daily Brief:

    America may be running low on some of its most important long-range precision weapons after five months of war with Iran. We examine the new reporting, what it says about the Pentagon's munitions stockpiles, and why military planners are increasingly concerned about U.S. readiness for future conflicts.

    The Trump administration is quietly expanding America's intelligence footprint in Cuba. We'll explain what's behind the move and what it could signal about Washington's strategy toward the communist regime in Havana.

    Syria is offering to dramatically reduce its reliance on Russian oil in exchange for relief from U.S. sanctions. We'll look at what the proposal could mean for both Moscow and the balance of power in the Middle East.

    In today's Back of the Brief, the U.S. and its allies are warning companies that North Korean operatives are posing as remote IT workers to funnel money back to Kim Jong Un's regime—and potentially gain access to sensitive corporate networks.

    To listen to the show ad-free, become a premium member of The President’s Daily Brief by visiting https://PDBPremium.com.

    Please remember to subscribe if you enjoyed this episode of The President's Daily Brief.

    YouTube: youtube.com/@presidentsdailybrief

    Lean: Get 20% off plus free rush shipping when you go to https://TAKELEAN.comand use code PDB

    Quince: Refresh your wardrobe with timeless, high-quality pieces from Quince—go to https://Quince.com/PDBfor free shipping and 365-day returns!

    ZBiotics: Go to https://zbiotics.com/PDBand use PDB at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics probiotics.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More News podcasts
Trending News podcasts
About The President's Daily Brief
Each morning, the President of the United States receives a highly classified briefing on the most important issues facing the country -- The President's Daily Brief. Now you can hear your very own PDB, in the form of a podcast, every morning at 6am Eastern, and every afternoon at 4pm Eastern. You'll get 20 minutes of the most important topics of the day and why you should care, arming you with what you need to know to help solve America's most pressing challenges. Former CIA Operations Officer Mike Baker hosts new episodes daily.
Podcast website
NewsPolitics

Listen to The President's Daily Brief, The Daily and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The President's Daily Brief: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 1:11:01 PM
A company fromMADSACK