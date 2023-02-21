Each morning, the President of the United States receives a highly classified briefing on the most important issues facing the country -- The President's Daily ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 238
PDB is Back! Meet your new host, Mike Baker
Meet Mike Baker, former CIA Operations Officer and the new host of the President's Daily Brief. New episodes begin September 5th.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/14/2023
2:55
'The President's Daily Brief ' Trailer
Each morning, the President of the United States receives a highly classified briefing on the most important issues facing the country -- The President's Daily Brief. Now you can hear your very own PDB, in the form of a podcast hosted by former CIA Operations Officer Mike Baker. Each morning at 6am Eastern, he'll bring you 20 minutes of the most important topics of the day and why you should care, arming you with what you need to know to help solve America's most pressing challenges.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/13/2023
1:28
February 23rd, 2023. Who and What is the Wagner Group and What is Their Role in Moscow?
It’s February 23rd. You’re listening to the President’s Daily Brief. Your morning intel starts now.
------
A good day to you, ladies and gentlemen. I’ve got three briefs for you this morning that are shaping America — and the world.
First, we’ve got a couple updates on Mexico and immigration this morning, including a new rule from the Biden Administration about asylum seekers. But here’s the kicker: it’s actually an old policy promoted by Donald Trump.
Second, we continue our look south of the border to an allegation this morning that the current president of Mexico took cash from the Mexican cartels years ago.
Third, get out your maps and your safari hats because we’re off to Africa this morning. The countries of Tanzania and Uganda are launching a major new oil project that could impact the price you pay for gas — and the price for batteries in those electric vehicles.
Later, we close out the podcast with a listener question about that ammunition shortage in Ukraine that we talked about last Friday.
-----
Please remember to subscribe if you enjoyed this episode of the President's Daily Brief.
Email: [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
2/23/2023
29:42
February 22nd, 2023. Biden Admin Attempts to Enact a Trump-Era Immigration Policy
It’s February 22nd. You’re listening to the President’s Daily Brief. Your morning intel starts now.
------
A good day to you, ladies and gentlemen. I’ve got three briefs for you this morning that are shaping America — and the world.
First, we’ve got a couple updates on Mexico and immigration this morning, including a new rule from the Biden Administration about asylum seekers. But here’s the kicker: it’s actually an old policy promoted by Donald Trump.
Second, we continue our look south of the border to an allegation this morning that the current president of Mexico took cash from the Mexican cartels years ago.
Third, get out your maps and your safari hats because we’re off to Africa this morning. The countries of Tanzania and Uganda are launching a major new oil project that could impact the price you pay for gas — and the price for batteries in those electric vehicles.
Later, we close out the podcast with a listener question about that ammunition shortage in Ukraine that we talked about last Friday.
-----
Please remember to subscribe if you enjoyed this episode of the President's Daily Brief.
Email: [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
2/22/2023
29:44
February 21st, 2023. Exploring Russia's Allies to Determine Moscow's Ability to Survive the War of Attrition
It’s February 21st. You’re listening to the President’s Daily Brief. Your morning intel starts now.
------
A good day to you, ladies and gentlemen. I’ve got three briefs for you this morning that are shaping America — and the world.
First, get those passports ready because we are going around the globe this morning, all because of the War of Attrition in Europe. We’re stopping first in Asia, then Middle East, plus an update in the Mediterranean Sea. And in each stop, we’re asking ourselves if Joe Biden is right about something. In a surprise visit to Ukraine yesterday, he said that Vladimir Putin can’t outlast us in the war. In other words, that Russia doesn’t have enough money, materiel, or allies to win. Is he right? Well, I’ll give you the updates and let you decide.
Second, we visit Iran this morning, where inspectors have discovered some new-clear material that is almost good enough / to help Tehran create a new-clear bomb.
Finally, head to Fiji where the leaders there are locked in a nasty fight, the results of which could impact our Battle for the Pacific.
Later, we close out the podcast with a listener question about divorce. Specifically whether America should split up — with Red States and Blue States parting ways.
-----
Please remember to subscribe if you enjoyed this episode of the President's Daily Brief.
Email: [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Each morning, the President of the United States receives a highly classified briefing on the most important issues facing the country -- The President's Daily Brief. Now you can hear your very own PDB, in the form of a podcast, each morning at 6am Eastern. You'll get 20 minutes of the most important topics of the day and why you should care, arming you with what you need to know to help solve America's most pressing challenges. Former CIA Operations Officer Mike Baker hosts new episodes beginning September 5th.