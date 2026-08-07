Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1845 episodes
- In this episode of The President's Daily Brief:
President Trump reportedly confronted Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at Camp David over concerns that the war with Iran has severely depleted America's missile stockpiles. Now, the president is publicly denying those reports as the White House pushes back against claims of a growing munitions shortage.
Congress is considering a proposal that would dramatically deepen defense and intelligence cooperation between the United States and Israel, potentially reshaping one of America's closest security partnerships.
German authorities are investigating an explosive-laden drone discovered inside a major cargo airport, raising fresh concerns about the security of Europe's critical infrastructure.
Two New Jersey municipal water systems have been targeted in cyberattacks that officials believe were carried out by Iran, highlighting the growing threat to America's critical infrastructure.
To listen to the show ad-free, become a premium member of The President’s Daily Brief by visiting https://PDBPremium.com.
Please remember to subscribe if you enjoyed this episode of The President's Daily Brief.
YouTube: youtube.com/@presidentsdailybrief
Quince: Refresh your wardrobe with timeless, high-quality pieces from Quince—go to https://Quince.com/PDBfor free shipping and 365-day returns!
Lean: Get 20% off plus free rush shipping when you go to https://TAKELEAN.comand use code PDB
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
PDB Afternoon Bulletin | August 6th, 2026: Pentagon Rewrites Nuclear Playbook & Putin's Command Shake-Up08/06/2026 | 16 mins.In this episode of The PDB Afternoon Bulletin:
The Pentagon is reportedly rewriting America's nuclear war strategy, placing greater emphasis on tactical nuclear weapons as it prepares for a potential conflict with Russia or China.
Vladimir Putin announces a sweeping shake-up of Russia's military leadership, overhauling battlefield commanders, logistics and drone operations as the Kremlin searches for a way to regain momentum in Ukraine.
To listen to the show ad-free, become a premium member of The President’s Daily Brief by visiting https://PDBPremium.com.
Please remember to subscribe if you enjoyed this episode of The President's Daily Brief.
YouTube: youtube.com/@presidentsdailybrief
Quince: Refresh your wardrobe with timeless, high-quality pieces from Quince—go to https://Quince.com/PDBfor free shipping and 365-day returns!
ZBiotics: Go to https://zbiotics.com/PDBand use PDB at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics probiotics.
Ethos: Protect your family with life insurance from Ethos. Get up to $3 million in coverage in as little as 10 minutes at: https://ethos.com/PDB
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
August 6th, 2026: Is America About to Hand Iran Control of Hormuz? & Iran’s Wartime Purge08/06/2026 | 28 mins.In this episode of The President's Daily Brief:
First—the United States and Iran may be nearing an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but the reported terms would give Tehran control over ships entering the Persian Gulf.
Later—Iran accelerates its execution of protesters, using the war to portray domestic opposition as treason and eliminate those who challenged the regime.
Plus—Russia reportedly launches a disinformation campaign ahead of Germany’s elections, targeting opponents of the right-wing AfD.
In today’s Back of the Brief—Beijing retaliates against recent U.S. actions with new restrictions targeting American entities, drone technology and factory inspections.
To listen to the show ad-free, become a premium member of The President’s Daily Brief by visiting https://PDBPremium.com.
Please remember to subscribe if you enjoyed this episode of The President's Daily Brief.
YouTube: youtube.com/@presidentsdailybrief
Quince: Refresh your wardrobe with timeless, high-quality pieces from Quince—go to https://Quince.com/PDBfor free shipping and 365-day returns!
ZBiotics: Go to https://zbiotics.com/PDBand use PDB at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics probiotics.
Ethos: Protect your family with life insurance from Ethos. Get up to $3 million in coverage in as little as 10 minutes at: https://ethos.com/PDB
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
PDB Afternoon Bulletin | August 5th, 2026: North Korea Sending a New Missile Unit to Russia & FBI Teams Up With Russia & China08/05/2026 | 16 mins.In this episode of The PDB Description:
First up—North Korea may be preparing to send Russia an entire missile unit, complete with personnel, launchers and as many as 120 ballistic missiles for attacks against Ukraine.
Later in the show—FBI Director Kash Patel is opening unprecedented channels of cooperation with China and Russia to fight fentanyl trafficking, cybercrime and child exploitation, despite warnings that America’s adversaries could exploit that access.
To listen to the show ad-free, become a premium member of The President’s Daily Brief by visiting https://PDBPremium.com.
Please remember to subscribe if you enjoyed this episode of The President's Daily Brief.
YouTube: youtube.com/@presidentsdailybrief
Lean: Get 20% off plus free rush shipping when you go to https://TAKELEAN.comand use code PDB
Quince: Refresh your wardrobe with timeless, high-quality pieces from Quince—go to https://Quince.com/PDBfor free shipping and 365-day returns!
ZBiotics: Go to https://zbiotics.com/PDBand use PDB at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics probiotics.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In this episode of The President's Daily Brief:
America may be running low on some of its most important long-range precision weapons after five months of war with Iran. We examine the new reporting, what it says about the Pentagon's munitions stockpiles, and why military planners are increasingly concerned about U.S. readiness for future conflicts.
The Trump administration is quietly expanding America's intelligence footprint in Cuba. We'll explain what's behind the move and what it could signal about Washington's strategy toward the communist regime in Havana.
Syria is offering to dramatically reduce its reliance on Russian oil in exchange for relief from U.S. sanctions. We'll look at what the proposal could mean for both Moscow and the balance of power in the Middle East.
In today's Back of the Brief, the U.S. and its allies are warning companies that North Korean operatives are posing as remote IT workers to funnel money back to Kim Jong Un's regime—and potentially gain access to sensitive corporate networks.
To listen to the show ad-free, become a premium member of The President’s Daily Brief by visiting https://PDBPremium.com.
Please remember to subscribe if you enjoyed this episode of The President's Daily Brief.
YouTube: youtube.com/@presidentsdailybrief
Lean: Get 20% off plus free rush shipping when you go to https://TAKELEAN.comand use code PDB
Quince: Refresh your wardrobe with timeless, high-quality pieces from Quince—go to https://Quince.com/PDBfor free shipping and 365-day returns!
ZBiotics: Go to https://zbiotics.com/PDBand use PDB at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics probiotics.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More News podcasts
- The DailyDaily News, News
- Up First from NPRDaily News, News
- The Dan Bongino ShowNews, News Commentary
- The Tucker Carlson ShowNews, News Commentary
- The Bulwark DailyNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- Morning WireDaily News, News
- Pod Save AmericaNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- CandaceNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- NPR News NowDaily News, News
- The HeadlinesDaily News, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
Trending News podcasts
- Runaway Country with Alex WagnerGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- Lovett or Leave ItComedy, News
- Interesting Times with Ross DouthatNews, Society & Culture
- The Illegal News with Sarah LongwellNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- Radio AtlanticNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- EmbeddedDocumentary, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Undisclosed: Toward JusticeNews, Society & Culture, True Crime
- All In with Chris HayesNews, Politics
- Fearless with Jason WhitlockNews, Sports, Sports News
- The 11th Hour with Ali VelshiNews, Politics
- Face the Nation with Margaret BrennanNews, Politics
- InfamousEntertainment News, News, Relationships, Society & Culture, True Crime
- John Solomon ReportsNews, Politics
- Advisory OpinionsGovernment, News, Politics
- On the MediaHistory, News, News Commentary, Politics, Science, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- Call Me Back - with Dan SenorGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Rest Is Politics: USGovernment, News, Politics
- Stay Tuned with PreetGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- 1ANews
- Piers Morgan UncensoredNews, Society & Culture, Sports
- The Last Word with Lawrence O’DonnellNews
- On Point with Meghna ChakrabartiDaily News, News
- QAA PodcastNews
- The Ben Ferguson PodcastNews, Politics
- The Chuck ToddCastGovernment, News
- Part Of The ProblemComedy, Government, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- We're Not Kidding with Mehdi & FriendsComedy, Comedy Interviews, News
About The President's Daily Brief
Each morning, the President of the United States receives a highly classified briefing on the most important issues facing the country -- The President's Daily Brief. Now you can hear your very own PDB, in the form of a podcast, every morning at 6am Eastern, and every afternoon at 4pm Eastern. You'll get 20 minutes of the most important topics of the day and why you should care, arming you with what you need to know to help solve America's most pressing challenges. Former CIA Operations Officer Mike Baker hosts new episodes daily.Podcast website
Listen to The President's Daily Brief, The Daily and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The President's Daily Brief
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The President's Daily Brief: Podcasts in Family