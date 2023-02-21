'The President's Daily Brief ' Trailer

Each morning, the President of the United States receives a highly classified briefing on the most important issues facing the country -- The President's Daily Brief. Now you can hear your very own PDB, in the form of a podcast hosted by former CIA Operations Officer Mike Baker. Each morning at 6am Eastern, he'll bring you 20 minutes of the most important topics of the day and why you should care, arming you with what you need to know to help solve America's most pressing challenges.