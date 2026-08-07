In this episode of The President's Daily Brief:



America may be running low on some of its most important long-range precision weapons after five months of war with Iran. We examine the new reporting, what it says about the Pentagon's munitions stockpiles, and why military planners are increasingly concerned about U.S. readiness for future conflicts.



The Trump administration is quietly expanding America's intelligence footprint in Cuba. We'll explain what's behind the move and what it could signal about Washington's strategy toward the communist regime in Havana.



Syria is offering to dramatically reduce its reliance on Russian oil in exchange for relief from U.S. sanctions. We'll look at what the proposal could mean for both Moscow and the balance of power in the Middle East.



In today's Back of the Brief, the U.S. and its allies are warning companies that North Korean operatives are posing as remote IT workers to funnel money back to Kim Jong Un's regime—and potentially gain access to sensitive corporate networks.



To listen to the show ad-free, become a premium member of The President’s Daily Brief by visiting https://PDBPremium.com.



Please remember to subscribe if you enjoyed this episode of The President's Daily Brief.



YouTube: youtube.com/@presidentsdailybrief



Lean: Get 20% off plus free rush shipping when you go to https://TAKELEAN.comand use code PDB



Quince: Refresh your wardrobe with timeless, high-quality pieces from Quince—go to https://Quince.com/PDBfor free shipping and 365-day returns!



ZBiotics: Go to https://zbiotics.com/PDBand use PDB at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics probiotics.



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices