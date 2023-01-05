Former CIA Officer Bryan Dean Wright is back! The Wright Report is a morning news podcast, with updates from America and around the world. Bryan tracks down cur... More
Available Episodes
5 of 25
05/04/23: AI Revolution: How Automation Will Change the Job Landscape
In today's episode of The Wright Report, we delve into significant topics affecting America and the world. We begin by discussing the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates, the Labor Department's report on increased layoffs, and IBM's shift towards artificial intelligence for certain jobs. Next, we explore the controversies surrounding green energy, including Congress's overturn of a Biden rule on solar panels, New York's gas stove ban, and the White House's admission of vulnerability to China. Finally, we discuss the Philippines' president's successful request to the White House and close with a listener's observation on Spotify's warning label for Tuesday's episode.
5/4/2023
29:26
05/03/23: When David Stands Up to Goliath: Taiwan's Defiance of China
In today's episode of The Wright Report, we explore a range of pressing issues shaping America and the world. We begin by examining the racial claim made by New York City's Mayor Eric Adams against the Governor of Texas, followed by a discussion on Taiwan's Foreign Minister's warning about an impending Chinese invasion. We then look at an unlikely country standing up to China and Poland's criticism of Pfizer over overpriced COVID vaccines. Finally, we address a listener's question on the media's fixation on celebrity stories.
5/3/2023
22:56
05/02/23: Were Vaccination Mandates Ever Necessary?
Join us for another episode of The Wright Report, where we discuss key issues impacting America and the world. We start by examining the White House's announcement of the end of the COVID emergency and vaccination mandates, followed by the latest figures on illegal migrants at the US border. We then delve into the connection between New York politicians and Chinese spies, a Canadian politician's unsettling discovery, and a mysterious spy station in Antarctica. Finally, we close the podcast with a fascinating report on clouds spreading bacteria around the globe.
5/2/2023
23:46
05/01/23: CIA Director's Meeting with Jeffrey Epstein
Good morning! Today, we begin by delving into the CIA Director's admission of meeting with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the potential implications for national security. Next, we cover the FBI's call for more cyber agents to tackle the growing threat from China. We then explore the controversial case of a Saudi Arabian company using Arizona water resources and the ongoing conflict in Sudan, which could affect the soda industry. Finally, we close the podcast by discussing a listener's question on defining a secure border.
5/1/2023
25:20
04/28/23: The Near-Miss Naval Encounter Sparking Global Tensions
Join us on Friday, April 28th, for The Wright Report with Bryan Dean Wright, former CIA Operations Officer. In today's daily news podcast, we cover three briefs shaping America and the world. First, we discuss the President of the Philippines' visit to Washington DC and a near-miss incident between the Philippine and Chinese navies. Second, we dive into the intense fighting in Sudan and the risks it poses to a government lab holding deadly viruses. Third, we explore both the bad and the good news in the global solar energy revolution. Lastly, we celebrate the completion of our first month of the Wright Report, sharing some great news and addressing occasional delays in episode releases.
Former CIA Officer Bryan Dean Wright is back! The Wright Report is a morning news podcast, with updates from America and around the world. Bryan tracks down current events that others don't, and helps us understand why these developments are so important. Plus, he provides analysis based on his experiences as an Intelligence Officer, leaning on facts and data. As always, he leaves listeners with the ultimate decision of what to think about the issues -- and what we ought to do about them. The Wright Report is your morning news brief, available starting April 3rd at 7am Eastern, with reports each morning, Monday through Friday!