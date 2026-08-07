877 episodes
07 AUG 2026: Trump Blocks Fake Babies // China Gives Political Cash // FBI Deep State Strikes Again // Big AI Company's Shocking Visa Fraud // Global: Ukraine, Saudi, Iran, Missile Shortage, Viruses, Mega El Nino!08/07/2026 | 29 mins.Donate (no account necessary) | Subscribe (account required)
Join Bryan Dean Wright, former CIA Operations Officer, as he dives into today's top stories shaping America and the world. In this Friday Headline Brief of The Wright Report, Bryan breaks down President Trump's new executive orders cracking down on birth tourism and narrowing who qualifies for automatic birthright citizenship.
Bryan covers a Chinese Communist Party member funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democrat candidates, FBI Director Kash Patel's controversial new law enforcement partnerships with China and Russia, and fresh evidence that OpenAI gamed the H1B visa system to sideline American workers. He also breaks down why Communist Democrats are dominating primary races nationwide, fueled largely by young, college-town voters.
Plus, Bryan covers expanding intelligence-sharing between the US and Ukraine, imminent Houthi drone attacks threatening Saudi oil infrastructure, growing concerns over America's depleted missile stockpiles, Stanford's creation of AI-designed synthetic viruses, and a historic mega El Niño poised to scramble global food supplies this winter.
"And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free." - John 8:32
Keywords: Wright Report, Bryan Dean Wright, birthright citizenship, birth tourism, Trump executive order, Kash Patel, FBI, China, H1B visa, OpenAI, Abdul El-Sayed, filibuster, Ukraine, Zelenskyy, Houthis, Red Sea, missile stockpile, El Nino
06 AUG 2026: Communist Dems Sweep Michigan, Pivot to Wisconsin // Haitians Go Home; Americans Win Jobs, Better Wages // Trump Hires Special Investigators, Searching for Illegals // Flock Camera Shocker // Global!08/06/2026 | 35 mins.Donate (no account necessary) | Subscribe (account required)
Join Bryan Dean Wright, former CIA Operations Officer, as he dives into today's top stories shaping America and the world. In this episode of The Wright Report, Bryan breaks down Communist Democrat Abdul El-Sayed's primary win for Michigan's Senate seat and why the party establishment, from Chuck Schumer on down, is embracing him as their new face.
Bryan reports on a remarkable shift in the immigration fight, with companies raising wages and recruiting American high schoolers to fill jobs left by deported Haitians, plus new fines and bond requirements aimed at illegal and legal immigrants alike. He also breaks down troubling new data showing Flock license-plate cameras misread plates more than 70 percent of the time in one California city.
Plus, Bryan covers Iran's blunt admission that it's building a nuclear bomb, a fragile new deal governing traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, expanding Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, Iranian cyberattacks hitting US water utilities in a dozen states, and encouraging news from the Pacific where ivermectin is knocking out a scabies outbreak.
"And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free." - John 8:32
Keywords: Wright Report, Bryan Dean Wright, Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan Senate, Communist Democrats, DSA, Haitian deportations, immigration, Flock cameras, Iran nuclear bomb, IRGC, Strait of Hormuz, Houthis, Red Sea, cyberattacks, water utilities, ivermectin, Solomon Islands
05 AUG 2026: Q&A: Climate Fire in Spokane? // Results of Dem Communist Races // Filibuster Debate // Trump Admin Goes Weak on Illegals? // American Druggies // Good (Mining) News // Morocco, Cuba, the Solomons!08/05/2026 | 52 mins.Donate (no account necessary) | Subscribe (account required)
Join Bryan Dean Wright, former CIA Operations Officer, as he dives into today's top stories shaping America and the world. In this Wednesday Q&A episode of The Wright Report, Bryan sets the record straight on Washington's devastating Spokane wildfires, sparked by a convicted arsonist and falsely blamed on climate change, while Communist Democrats rack up major primary wins across the country.
Bryan answers listener questions on why the Democratic Socialists keep pushing radical, dispiriting rhetoric, the case for killing the Senate filibuster to stop a coming Communist takeover, and growing frustration with DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin's softer stance on deportations and legal immigration. He also breaks down a shocking new report that one in five American workers tested positive for drugs.
Plus, Bryan covers Trump's plans to rebuild America's critical mineral and mining industry, Morocco's king dodging blame for orchestrating the Muslim migrant invasion of Spain, why oil companies aren't really to blame for high gas prices, and a major US win in the Pacific with a new port deal in the Solomon Islands aimed at countering China.
"And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free." - John 8:32
Keywords: Wright Report, Bryan Dean Wright, Spokane wildfires, Jay Inslee, Michigan primary, Abdul El-Sayed, Communist Democrats, filibuster, Markwayne Mullin, H1B visa, drug testing, critical minerals, tungsten, Morocco, Spain, Solomon Islands, China
04 AUG 2026: Good News! US Factories Boom, DEI Collapses, Immigration Arrests Skyrocket // Communist Dems March on in Michigan and NYC, but Commie Grocery Store Idea Tanks // Global News // Big AI Update!08/04/2026 | 34 mins.Donate (no account necessary) | Subscribe (account required)
Join Bryan Dean Wright, former CIA Operations Officer, as he dives into today's top stories shaping America and the world. In this episode of The Wright Report, Bryan breaks down a wave of encouraging economic and immigration news, from record US manufacturing growth to the highest monthly total of ICE arrests ever recorded.
Bryan covers the Communist Democrats' surging momentum, including a Muslim Marxist candidate's likely win in Michigan's Senate primary and Mayor Mamdani's chaotic rollout of government-run grocery stores in New York City that even the Left is mocking. He also breaks down the mass Muslim migrant crossing into Spain's enclave of Ceuta and troubling silence from Pope Leo on the crisis.
Plus, Bryan covers a Chinese spy ship lurking over a critical Pacific undersea cable, Zelenskyy's request to use Starlink to guide Ukrainian drones deep into Russia, Europe's Rhine River shipping crisis, and the US Army's costly AI blunder on a $450 million contract.
"And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free." - John 8:32
Keywords: Wright Report, Bryan Dean Wright, US economy, manufacturing, ICE arrests, Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan Senate, Zohran Mamdani, NYC grocery stores, Spain, Ceuta, Morocco, Pope Leo, China spy ship, Ukraine, Starlink, Rhine River, AI contract
03 AUG 2026: Trump's Big Bomb Plans for Iran Halted; Next Steps Await // Muslim King Attacks Spain // Euro Illegals Attack Catholics // Domestic Wars: GOP vs. Communist Dems // NJ Cheating // Musk to the Rescue08/03/2026 | 40 mins.Donate (no account necessary) | Subscribe (account required)
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Join Bryan Dean Wright, former CIA Operations Officer, as he dives into today's top stories shaping America and the world. In this Monday Headline Brief of The Wright Report, Bryan breaks down President Trump's decision to postpone a planned massive offensive against Iran after Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince threatened to cut off US access to Saudi bases.
Bryan lays out why Arab nations are unwilling to fight the IRGC despite the escalating threat, growing fears that Iran could have nuclear warheads within five years, and a wave of Iranian cyber attacks hitting US water utilities. He also covers a mass Muslim migrant crossing into Spain's enclave of Ceuta that Bryan says was quietly orchestrated by Morocco's king.
Plus, Bryan covers Elon Musk's massive new investment to boost GOP midterm chances, a growing New Jersey noncitizen voter registration scandal, fresh reporting on Democratic Socialists' ties to the Chinese Communist Party, and Mayor Mamdani's stumbling rollout of free NYC buses and a controversial second-home tax.
"And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free." - John 8:32
Keywords: Wright Report, Bryan Dean Wright, Iran war, Saudi Arabia, MBS, Strait of Hormuz, Ceuta, Morocco, Spain, Elon Musk, midterms, New Jersey voter fraud, DSA, China, Zohran Mamdani, George Soros
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