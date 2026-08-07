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Join Bryan Dean Wright, former CIA Operations Officer, as he dives into today's top stories shaping America and the world. In this episode of The Wright Report, Bryan breaks down Communist Democrat Abdul El-Sayed's primary win for Michigan's Senate seat and why the party establishment, from Chuck Schumer on down, is embracing him as their new face.

Bryan reports on a remarkable shift in the immigration fight, with companies raising wages and recruiting American high schoolers to fill jobs left by deported Haitians, plus new fines and bond requirements aimed at illegal and legal immigrants alike. He also breaks down troubling new data showing Flock license-plate cameras misread plates more than 70 percent of the time in one California city.

Plus, Bryan covers Iran's blunt admission that it's building a nuclear bomb, a fragile new deal governing traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, expanding Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, Iranian cyberattacks hitting US water utilities in a dozen states, and encouraging news from the Pacific where ivermectin is knocking out a scabies outbreak.

"And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free." - John 8:32



Keywords: Wright Report, Bryan Dean Wright, Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan Senate, Communist Democrats, DSA, Haitian deportations, immigration, Flock cameras, Iran nuclear bomb, IRGC, Strait of Hormuz, Houthis, Red Sea, cyberattacks, water utilities, ivermectin, Solomon Islands