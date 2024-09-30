US foreign policy in a second Trump term

Today on the show, guest host Bianna Golodryga speaks with Elbridge Colby, a former high-level Pentagon official during Donald Trump's first term in office, about what he expects from Trump's foreign policy this time around, and why he believes the focus needs to be on countering China. Next, Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, joins the show to discuss the second Trump administration's foreign policy in the Middle East, from Iran and Israel to Saudi Arabia. Then, retired US Army Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges speaks with Bianna about the latest developments in the war in Ukraine, the need for more US and European support, and the prospects for peace. After that, the New York Times' Theodore Schleifer joins the show to discuss the unusual alliance between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, and Musk's role in the incoming administration. Finally, Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Israel's special envoy for combating antisemitism, speaks with Bianna about the recent violence in Amsterdam and the rising tide of antisemitism around the world. GUESTS: Elbridge Colby (@ElbridgeColby), Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz), Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges (Ret.) (@general_ben), Theodore Schleifer (@teddyschleifer), Michal Cotler-Wunsh (@CotlerWunsh)