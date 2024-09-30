Today on the show, guest host Bianna Golodryga speaks with Elbridge Colby, a former high-level Pentagon official during Donald Trump’s first term in office, about what he expects from Trump’s foreign policy this time around, and why he believes the focus needs to be on countering China.
Next, Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, joins the show to discuss the second Trump administration’s foreign policy in the Middle East, from Iran and Israel to Saudi Arabia.
Then, retired US Army Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges speaks with Bianna about the latest developments in the war in Ukraine, the need for more US and European support, and the prospects for peace.
After that, the New York Times’ Theodore Schleifer joins the show to discuss the unusual alliance between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, and Musk’s role in the incoming administration.
Finally, Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Israel's special envoy for combating antisemitism, speaks with Bianna about the recent violence in Amsterdam and the rising tide of antisemitism around the world.
GUESTS: Elbridge Colby (@ElbridgeColby), Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz), Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges (Ret.) (@general_ben), Theodore Schleifer (@teddyschleifer), Michal Cotler-Wunsh (@CotlerWunsh)
Donald Trump’s sweeping victory
Today on the show, Fareed is joined by an expert panel to break down the results of Tuesday’s presidential election. New York Times opinion columnist Ezra Klein and Atlantic staff writer David Frum discuss the realignment of the American electorate that led to a sweeping Trump victory, and what Democrats need to do to build a durable and lasting coalition moving forward.
Next, Oren Cass, founder and chief economist at the conservative think tank American Compass, joins the show to discuss the populist turn within the Republican Party, and what the GOP’s agenda may look like under a second Trump presidency.
Finally, The Economist editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes speaks with Fareed about the impact of the US election on the rest of the world, from Mexico to China, the Middle East to Ukraine and the rest of Europe.
GUESTS: Ezra Klein (@ezraklein); David Frum (@davidfrum); Oren Cass (@oren_cass); Zanny Minton Beddoes (@zannymb)
The Republican legal strategy ahead of the US presidential election
With two days to left before Tuesday’s election, Fareed is joined by Ron Brownstein, a senior editor at The Atlantic, and Emily Bazelon, staff writer for The New York Times Magazine. They discuss the demographic shifts in party affiliation, the latest polling, and the Republican strategy of flooding the courts with legal challenges ahead of the election.
Then, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson joins the show to discuss his new book “Unleashed,” why he still believes Brexit was the right decision, and his hopeful outlook on Western support for Ukraine under a possible second Trump presidency.
Finally, The Wall Street Journal’s chief China correspondent Lingling Wei speaks with Fareed about how China is seeing the US election, and explains why Chinese leader Xi Jinping might be wary of a second Donald Trump presidency.
GUESTS: Ron Brownstein (@RonBrownstein), Emily Bazelon (@emilybazelon), Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson), Lingling Wei (@Lingling_Wei)
Israel retaliates against Iran
Today on the show, Israel launched retaliatory strikes on Iran. New York Times Magazine staff writer Ronen Bergman joins Fareed to discuss the fallout from these strikes and the likelihood of further escalation.
Next, former U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Lebanon Ryan Crocker speaks with Fareed about his concerns that Israel’s wars with Hamas and Hezbollah will last for years.
Then, former U.S. State Department official Jung Pak speaks with Fareed about the implications of thousands of North Korean troops being deployed to Russia for training, and the significance of the growing alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang.
Finally, author of “Of Boys and Men” Richard Reeved joins to tell Fareed about the crisis facing American men, and why the Democratic party has lost so much support among the group.
GUESTS: Ronen Bergman (@ronenbergman), Ryan Crocker, Jung Pak (@junghpak1), Richard Reeves (@RichardvReeves)
A retired top IDF officer on Israel’s strategy after the death of Hamas leader
Today on the show, Israel successfully killed Hamas leader and mastermind of the October 7 attacks Yahya Sinwar. Fareed is joined by retired Israel Defense Forces Colonel Miri Eisin to discuss how this will impact Israel’s broader strategy in its war in Gaza.
Next, Tareq Baconi, a top expert on Hamas, joins the show to discuss how Sinwar’s death will affect the group’s future.
Then, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel speaks with Fareed about America’s deterrence strategy toward China, which recently held large-scale military drills off the coast of Taiwan. They also discuss the political dynamics at play in the U.S. presidential election, including Republican attacks on Democrat-run cities and Democrats’ difficultly appealing to male voters.
GUESTS: Miri Eisin, Tareq Baconi, Ambassador Rahm Emanuel (@USAmbJapan)
