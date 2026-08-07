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800 episodes
- Jason Arday’s appointment as Cambridge’s youngest black professor made global headlines. Then questions about his meteoric rise began to snowball. Lanre Bakare reports.. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/infocus
- Joshua Bonehill-Paine, a former neo-Nazi activist, has been offered a role as an adviser to the Conservative party by Kemi Badenoch after he withdrew as a Tory candidate for next year’s local elections. The role will reportedly be focused on how young men become radicalised. Bonehill-Paine was convicted of harassing a Jewish MP and has previously described himself as a ‘nationalist, fascist, theorist and supporter of white rights’. He says he has carried out counter-extremism work since he was released from prison. Lucy Hough speaks to the Guardian political correspondent Ben Quinn – watch on YouTube. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/infocus
- How did more than 70,000 migrants manage to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta all at once … and what will be the fallout? With reporting from Javier Jennings Mozo and Jennifer Rankin. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/infocus
Russia exploits Ukraine’s air defence shortage in deadly attack on Kyiv - The Latest08/05/2026 | 9 mins.At least 17 people were killed and more than 40 injured in another round of deadly Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded for more air defence weapons, saying ballistic missile interceptors ‘could have saved the lives of those killed today’. For months, Ukraine has been warning about shortages after Donald Trump backtracked on his promise to let Ukraine manufacture missiles locally. In response to the attack, the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen said ‘Russia must pay’ – but will it? Lucy Hough talks to the Guardian’s Russia affairs correspondent, Pjotr Sauer. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/infocus
- Cameroon’s 93-year-old president has not been seen for many weeks. The Guardian’s Eromo Egbejule and Giovanni Wanneh tell Annie Kelly how the country is managing without its leader, and why Cameroonians still have hope for the next chapter. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/infocus
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About Today in Focus
Today in Focus brings you closer to the Guardian's journalism. Our award-winning morning edition hosted by Helen Pidd, Nosheen Iqbal and Annie Kelly combines on-the-ground reporting, insightful analysis and personal testimony from the people at the heart of the stories that matter, to give you a deeper understanding of the world we live in. And to make sense of a rapidly-changing news cycle, our new evening edition 'The Latest' hosted by Lucy Hough, brings you up to speed on the big news story of the day in just 10 minutes. Available on YouTube and all podcast platforms.Podcast website
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