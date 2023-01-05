Hosted by Nosheen Iqbal and Michael Safi, Today in Focus brings you closer to Guardian journalism. Combining personal storytelling with insightful analysis, thi... More
Available Episodes
5 of 300
Cost of the crown part 5: the coronation of Charles III
Charles III will be crowned in Westminster Abbey on Saturday in a ceremony steeped in centuries of history. Jonathan Freedland examines what the event means to the modern-day UK. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/infocus
5/5/2023
35:25
Cost of the crown part 4: calculating the king’s wealth
Maeve McClenaghan and the reporting team reach the end of their investigation and make the calculations that reveal the vast personal fortune of King Charles III. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/infocus
5/4/2023
37:15
Cost of the crown part 3: the hidden history of the monarchy and slavery
Documents recently unearthed by historians have shown how the British royal family had ties to transatlantic slavery. Maeve McClenaghan reports. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/infocus
5/3/2023
27:59
Cost of the crown part 2: Duchies, diamonds and Dalis
Any attempt to understand the extent of royal wealth will need to account for the value of their land and their most valuable treasures. Maeve McClenaghan sets off to uncover what is held by the crown and what belongs to the family privately. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/infocus
5/2/2023
37:30
Cost of the crown part 1: valuing the royal family
In the first part of an investigative miniseries into royal wealth, Maeve McClenaghan sets off on the trail to uncover how much public money is spent on the Windsors – and what they do in return. Help support our independent journalism at theguardian.com/infocus
Hosted by Nosheen Iqbal and Michael Safi, Today in Focus brings you closer to Guardian journalism. Combining personal storytelling with insightful analysis, this podcast takes you behind the headlines for a deeper understanding of the news, every weekday