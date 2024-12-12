Surviving the Survivor: #BestGuests in True Crime

CAUGHT! NYPD Name Luigi Mangione as CEO Shooter; Here's What We Know

An employee at a local McDonald's in Altoona, PA thought he looked suspicious and looked similar to the shooter's description, and called police. Police responded and questioned a man in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan. We now know the man taken in is 26-year-old Luigi Mangione. Mangione was arrested on firearms charges. Police said he had a manifesto on his person that speaks to his possible alleged motivation in the killing. Once at the police station, the sources said, officers discovered Mangione had a gun similar to the one used in Thompson's killing, as well as a silencer and a fake New Jersey ID.