Miami’s Alexander Brothers: From Real Estate Moguls to Sexual Predators?
Get Joel's Book: Https://amzn.to/48GwbLxAll Things STS 👉 Https://linktr.ee/stspodcastPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/SurvivingTheSurvivorYouTube: Surviving The Survivor: #BestGuests in True Crime - YouTube#STSNation! Welcome to the podcast that promises to bring you the very #BestGuests in all of #TrueCrime. The Alexander brothers, three Miami siblings with a global real estate empire in New York City, are facing shocking allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault. Once celebrated for their looks and success, their world is unraveling as authorities dig deeper into their operations. #AlexanderBrothers #MiamiRealEstate #NewYorkCity #TrueCrime #TrueCrimeCommunity #SexTrafficking #GlobalScandal #CriminalInvestigation #LegalDrama #STS #SurvivingTheSurvivor #NYC #OrenAlexander #AlonAlexander #TalAlexander #crimenews #newsupdate #crime_news #truecrimepodcast
--------
1:18:44
Luigi Mangione Manifesto & Fingerprint Match Rock NYC: Wanted Signs Target Pharma Execs
Get Joel's Book: Https://amzn.to/48GwbLxAll Things STS 👉 Https://linktr.ee/stspodcastPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/SurvivingTheSurvivorYouTube: Surviving The Survivor: #BestGuests in True Crime - YouTube#STSNation! Welcome to the podcast that promises to bring you the very #BestGuests in all of #TrueCrime. The Luigi Mangione case takes a shocking turn with a fingerprint match tying him to the crime scene and the release of his chilling manifesto. As wanted signs for pharmaceutical executives go up in New York City, the tension escalates. #BestGuests: Retired FBI Special Agent Gregg McCrary, criminal profiler Debbie Goodman, and legal expert Lexie Rigdon break down the manifesto, analyze Mangione’s motivations, and discuss the implications of the NYC wanted signs.#LuigiMangione #TrueCrime #Manifesto #FingerprintMatch #PharmaExecutives #CrimeInvestigation #GreggMcCrary #DebbieGoodman #LexieRigdon #SurvivingTheSurvivor #breakingnews #news #ceo #murdermystery #murdernews #crimestory #criminaljustice #crimenews #truestory #pennsylvania #newyork #truecrime #truecrimecommunity #truecrimepodcast #stsnation #criminal #crime_news #newsupdate #arrest #manifesto #crimestories #pennsylvania #nyc #nypd #arraignment #update #HotAssassin
--------
1:35:42
Breaking Down Donna Adelson’s Court Appearance with Tim Jansen, Prof Potuto and Brother Counsel
Get Joel's Book: Https://amzn.to/48GwbLxAll Things STS 👉 Https://linktr.ee/stspodcastPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/SurvivingTheSurvivorYouTube: Surviving The Survivor: #BestGuests in True Crime - YouTube#STSNation! Welcome to the podcast that promises to bring you the very #BestGuests in all of #TrueCrime. The saga of the 2014 murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel continues as Donna Adelson, matriarch of the Adelson family, prepares for her court appearance on Tuesday. With her son Charlie already convicted in the murder-for-hire plot and her family under scrutiny, Donna faces serious charges that could redefine this long-running case. What will her trial mean for the Adelson family and the pursuit of justice for Dan Markel?#DonnaAdelson #CharlieAdelson #WendiAdelson #HarveyAdelson #DanMarkel #FSU #FSULaw #FSUProfessor #FSUMurder #TrueCrime #TrueCrimeCommunity #JusticeForDanMarkel #SurvivingTheSurvivor #MurderForHire #LegalDrama #MurderTrial #murdermystery #murdernews #crimestory #truestory #newsupdate
--------
1:21:27
LATEST: Luigi Mangione’s Motive? Symbolic Takedown of Healthcare Industry
Get Joel's Book: Https://amzn.to/48GwbLxAll Things STS 👉 Https://linktr.ee/stspodcastPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/SurvivingTheSurvivorYouTube: Surviving The Survivor: #BestGuests in True Crime - YouTubeWelcome to Surviving the Survivor. The podcast that brings you the #BestGuests in all of true crime. An employee at a local McDonald's in Altoona, PA thought he looked suspicious and looked similar to the shooter's description, and called police. Policeresponded and questioned a man in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan. We now know the man taken in is 26-year-old Luigi Mangione. Mangione was arrested on firearms charges. Police said he had a manifesto on his person that speaks to his possible alleged motivation in the killing. Once at the police station, the sources said, officers discovered Mangione had a gun similar to the one used in Thompson's killing, as well as a silencer and a fake New Jersey ID. #breakingnews #news #ceo #murdermystery #murdernews #crimestory #criminaljustice #crimenews #truestory #pennsylvania #newyork #truecrime #truecrimecommunity #truecrimepodcast #stsnation #criminal #crime_news #newsupdate #arrest #manifesto #crimestories #pennsylvania #nyc #nypd #arraignment #update
--------
1:32:48
CAUGHT! NYPD Name Luigi Mangione as CEO Shooter; Here's What We Know
Welcome to Surviving the Survivor. The podcast that brings you the #BestGuests in all of true crime. #BestGuest panel includes: Retired FBI Agent Scott Duffey in PA, Retired FBI Agent Rob D'amico, and Legendary Profiler Dr. Ann Burgess An employee at a local McDonald's in Altoona, PA thought he looked suspicious and looked similar to the shooter's description, and called police. Policeresponded and questioned a man in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan. We now know the man taken in is 26-year-old Luigi Mangione. Mangione was arrested on firearms charges. Police said he had a manifesto on his person that speaks to his possible alleged motivation in the killing. Once at the police station, the sources said, officers discovered Mangione had a gun similar to the one used in Thompson's killing, as well as a silencer and a fake New Jersey ID. #breakingnews #news #ceo #murdermystery #murdernews #crimestory #criminaljustice #crimenews #truestory #pennsylvania #newyork #truecrime #truecrimecommunity #truecrimepodcast #stsnation #criminal #crime_news #newsupdate #arrest #manifestoSupport the show:Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/SurvivingTheSurvivorYouTube: Surviving The Survivor: #BestGuests in True Crime - YouTubeJoel's Book: Https://www.amazon.com/shop/surviving...Website: https://survivingthesurvivor.com
About Surviving the Survivor: #BestGuests in True Crime
The best guests in true crime come together each day to cover the most talked about cases in America.
Hosted by Emmy award-winning former network news correspondent Joel Waldman and his Holocaust survivor mother, Karmela, the two get the lowdown from the most influential names in the true crime genre.
#BestGuests include FBI profilers, legendary detectives, famed criminal defense attorneys, notable prosecutors, tough Navy SEALs, seasoned U.S. Marshals, and you - the smartest audience in true crime - #STSNation
Find us anywhere you listen to podcasts.
You can also become part of our YouTube membership program and support us on Patreon for ad-free & BTS content ...
Support the show ❤️
http://shor.by/STS
https://www.patreon.com/survivingthesurvivor
And, remember as my mom always says, be kind to each other because we’re all just trying to survive in a rough world.