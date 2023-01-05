Fast Politics with Molly Jong-Fast

Join noted author & pundit Molly Jong-Fast for irreverent humor that cuts right to the heart of our politics today as she discusses the top political headli... More
Rick Wilson, Amanda Litman & Ben Terris
The Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson discusses the price the GOP will pay if they fail to pass a debt ceiling bill. Run For Something's Amanda Litman tells us about how they're preparing to win local races in 2024. The Washington Post's Ben Terris talks about his new book, The Big Break: The Gamblers, Party Animals, and True Believers Trying to Win in Washington While America Loses Its Mind.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/3/2023
52:36
Dave Mandel, Ben Smith & Jon Allen
Veep's Dave Mandel tells us about his fantastic new show, HBO's The White House Plumbers. Semafor's Ben Smith details his new book, Traffic: Genius, Rivalry and Delusion in the Billion-Dollar Race to Go Viral. NBC's Jon Allen walks us through the latest details of the debt ceiling battle between the parties.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/1/2023
58:13
Joyce Vance, Noah Shachtman & Hannah Dreier
Sisters In Law podcast host Joyce Vance discusses the many lawsuits surrounding our politics, including Trump’s E. Jean Carrol case. Rolling Stone’s Noah Shachtman tells us about the extensive dossier of dirt Fox News is holding against Tucker Carlson. Plus, The New York Times' Hannah Dreier talks about her blockbuster reporting on child labor exploitation across America.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/28/2023
47:38
Kara Swisher, Rep. Jamal Bowman & Jim Rutenberg
Pivot host Kara Swisher discusses Elon Musk's recent failures as the head of Twitter. Congressman Jamal Bowman shares his thoughts on how a unified Democratic party can win in the 2024 election. Additionally, Jim Rutenberg from The New York Times attempts to make sense of Tucker Carlson's abrupt departure from Fox News.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/26/2023
54:08
Stuart Stevens, Ken Klippenstein & Rahna Epting
The Lincoln Project's Stuart Stevens eulogizes Ron DeSantis's 2024 presidential ambitions. The Intercept's Ken Klippenstein details the tensions with Iran that are keeping him up at night. Plus, MoveOn's Rahna Epting walks us through the organization's plan to take back the House for Democrats.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
