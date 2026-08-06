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710 episodes
- Democracy Docket’s Marc Elias stops by to talk about Trump’s lawless plans for the midterms.The New York Times’ Shane Goldmacher joins us to discuss how the primaries are shaking out and the growing trouble at the DNC.
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- The Jim Acosta Show’s Jim Acosta stops by to talk about the Max Miller albatross hanging around the GOP’s neck.The Justice Connection’s Stacey Young joins us to discuss just how dangerous it would be to confirm Todd Blanche as Attorney General.
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- The Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson joins us to discuss Donald Trump having his bank accounts closed for money laundering. Then we’ll talk to Status News Oliver Darcy about Bari Weiss’s running CBS News into the ground.
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- The Mary Trump Show’s Mary Trump stops by to talk about Trump’s decline.MSNOW’s Brandy Zadrozny joins us to discuss the disinformation campaign surrounding a Democratic Senate race.Plus, as a bonus, The New Republic’s Emma Janssen stops by to talk about the new TNR Bluebook newsletter and the latest news from Capitol Hill.But first, the news.
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About Fast Politics with Molly Jong-Fast
Join noted author & pundit Molly Jong-Fast for irreverent humor that cuts right to the heart of our politics today as she discusses the top political headlines with some of today’s best minds. Known for being one of the few interviewers in politics to cut through the talking points, Molly reveals the personalities and issues tearing the country apart. She asks the questions no one else does, and gets the answers even her guests didn’t expect to give – and exactly what you want to know. Tune in every Monday, Wednesday & Friday for the funniest yet serious look at what’s ailing America.Podcast website
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