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- On Thursday’s Mark Levin Show, claims from some on the fringes of the conservative movement—that younger people today face uniquely hard times due to student debt, homeownership barriers, and inflation driven by the war with Iran—are inaccurate and sound like leftist or socialist talking points. There have been far greater hardships faced by prior generations: the Great Depression’s 25% unemployment, widespread business failures, and near-economic collapse, followed by World War II’s draft of 16 million Americans with over 600,000 casualties under brutal conditions. Young people today simply do not have it as hard as those of 50–80 years ago - they simply don't. Later, Hasan Piker represents a spreading poison that threatens the country unless named, confronted, and defeated. Democrats must abandon the reflexive party, party, party loyalty rooted in family tradition or anti-Republican sentiment; continuing to vote Democrat today means supporting and empowering those taking over the party, which ultimately destroys themselves. Independent thinking is essential. Meanwhile, it is astonishing how long birthright citizenship has continued, with the United States handing out citizenship like lollipops, producing figures such as Piker. Enemy governments like Communist China promote thousands of such births so the children can return as citizens able to work in sensitive technology, military, government, and Pentagon positions without detectable background issues, a practice that must end even as the president tries to stop it without Supreme Court help and the administration must do far more to halt the influx of Islamists, imams, and so-called scholars from countries that cannot be properly vetted. Also, Iran continues a campaign of brutal hangings of protesters arrested during the January uprising in order to crush any future resistance. The only way to end this is from within by arming the Iranian people.
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- On Wednesday’s Mark Levin Show, by the skin of his teeth, Abdul El-Sayed is now the Democratic candidate for the Senate in Michigan. Early data shows El-Sayed did well with White, relatively wealthy college graduates, but not so well with union/blue collar workers and Blacks. El-Sayed will face Republican Mike Rogers, a good, solid candidate, in the November general election. El-Sayed will get the support of the media and he'll play down his Islamism and his association with people like Sen Bernie Sanders and Hasan Piker, who said America deserved 9/11. Let's not pretend El-Sayed is just another progressive. He's an Islamic Marxist. The El-Sayed campaign plan. Lie like hell. It’s called taqiyya. What Democrats have to figure out: how do you build a party around elitists? Later, Zuhdi Jasser, who is running for the House from Arizona’s 4th district, calls in and explains that Islamists and dictators who seized control in the Middle East over generations are now advancing the same agenda in the West, enabled by the left through a red-green axis of socialists and Islamists who share hatred of America, freedom, and Israel and promote antisemitism. The tens of millions were spent to stop El-Sayed failed. Democrats elected a radical Islamist antisemite who attacked Israel the night before the vote, when ordinary voters care about affordability, health care, and the economy; the party, he says, has been hijacked and is now normalizing radicalization, as seen in Michigan. Finally, Sen Ted Cruz calls in to discuss his hearing on the Muslim Brotherhood. This is a terrorist organization whose affiliates have killed countless Americans, Israelis and others. CAIR is linked to the Brotherhood and is a major part of the Democrat party. The Brotherhood has carried out a grand jihad to sabotage western civilization from within for decades. The red-green alliance is conducting a hostile takeover of the Democrats. They're terrified and rolling over to the Marxists/Islamists. Yet not one Democrat could be bothered to attend Cruz's hearing. Democrats are hiding from reality and their party is being hijacked.
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- On Tuesday’s Mark Levin Show, Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for the Democratic nomination for Senate from Michigan, is a very sick person, full of hate. He is on record supporting driver's licenses for illegals, opposing cooperation with ICE, and says America was founded on slavery. Slavery actually existed all over the world when America was founded: Black tribes sold other Africans to Europeans. Slavery exists today in Africa - where Islamists kill and capture Christians in Nigeria -- and in the Middle East. Women are treated horribly in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan -- all Islamic areas. America fought a Civil War and amended our Constitution to rid this country of slavery. Nirvana has never existed anywhere, but the America of today is as close as it has ever come. Meanwhile, issues like universal healthcare are falsely cast as civil rights to advance a Marxist agenda that expands “democracy” and “rights” while threatening programs like Medicare and opposing enforcement against illegal immigration; supporting candidates like Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan would harm both the state and the country. Also, Sen Chris Van Hollen is a radical nut job, Jew hater, and Israel hater. Van Hollen defends Democrats against communist labels by citing Republican attacks on FDR over Social Security. What did FDR do? FDR created internment camps of 120,000 Japanese Americans, refusing to sign a bipartisan anti-lynching bill to protect Southern votes, imposing Jewish immigration quotas during the Holocaust, and enacting socialist policies including industrial trusts and price/wage controls that prolonged the Depression, arguing socialism redistributes rather than creates wealth. Later, Wisconsin Governor candidate Francesca Hong views Thanksgiving as racist and posted in 2021 that Americans should cancel it. This is the problem with insufficiently patriotic immigrants welcomed into the Democratic Party’s big tent. In breaking news, authorities arrested a man Sunday at President Trump’s Los Angeles-area golf course after he appeared to monitor security preparations two days ahead of a fundraiser there. The man, who was taking photos and video, carried a 16-round magazine with ammunition in his pocket; a loaded pistol was recovered from his car. He was charged with allegedly carrying a concealed firearm and possessing prohibited ammunition. The arrest was announced by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as Trump prepared to arrive for a Republican National Committee fundraising dinner at the Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes.
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- On Monday’s Mark Levin Show, it’s particularly annoying that numerous national political figures refuse to discuss the significant and growing Islamist threat in the United States. Islamism is the greatest cultural threat we face. What is the ruling class is doing to stop Islamists from entering the country? Are we reviewing the status of those already here who promote radical views? Conservatives need to take over at the local level and reject mosque expansions, which isn’t about restricting religious freedom but defending it against Islamist intolerance of religious diversity. Meanwhile, whatever happened to the women's rights groups? It seems with the rise of Islamists and the abuse of women, they've all but disappeared. No marches. No press conferences. No congressional testimony. Where are they? Later, capitalism is responsible for America’s core modern advantages—electricity, clean running water, automobiles, abundant varied food, and the most successful prosperous society in history—because it generates the broad middle class and wealth that make government programs possible. Communist or socialist systems produce starvation, repression, and no real opportunity for the poor to rise, while people flee them for American freedom and capitalism rather than the reverse. America’s middle class is the wealthiest, best-fed, clothed, and housed on earth precisely because of capitalist opportunity, mobility, and innovation, not government. Afterward, a New York Post article reports that an Iranian revolution could erupt any day as protest leaders seek arms amid executions, economic collapse, and a war lasting more than five months. It is urgent to arm the Iranian people, provide them support, air cover, and satellite intelligence on enemy locations before it is too late. The Iranian regime fears its own citizens more than any external enemy and is at war with them. Finally, Rep Byron Donalds calls in and stressed that the SAVE America Act must pass. Senators are still operating as if it were 1996 under Bill Clinton, calling Democrats true radicals who would eliminate the filibuster if they gained control. Donalds argued Republicans should abolish the filibuster now to pass the SAVE America Act and President Trump’s proven border security measures, then advance sound energy policy including nuclear infrastructure for affordable power, along with other reforms such as healthcare.
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- This week on the Mark Levin Show, modern Western societies, enlightened and democratic, are experiencing "soft negative power." Gradually, our democratic institutions are being subverted by infiltration of unelected institutions like bureaucracies, independent agencies, and the judiciary. Soft negative power leads to authoritarian democracy. One branch of government absorbs and overtakes the others. Legislatures pass tyrannical laws. Soft negative power is so effective that one of the worst tyrannies of all -- Marxism -- is now deeply ingrained in the Western psyche. If you take money from one successful person and give it to five others who haven't earned it, who do you think those five people will vote for? This is why America is a republic, not a democracy. This is why the Founding Fathers put in safeguards such as a Senate, Electoral College and a Supreme Court - things Democratic Socialists despise. Sen. Lindsey Graham would have been amused yet pleased by the packed tributes from those who once labeled him a warmonger. He was a peace monger who stood firmly with America’s allies. He knew Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan are forces for good against Iran, Russia, and Communist China. Graham was straightforward, his word was his bond. You may not have agreed with everything he said, but he was a man of principle. He will be missed. Later, the Iranian regime needs to be eliminated. The Iranian people want liberation and are being slaughtered for speaking out - the focus should be arming them, rooting out the IRGC, and applying aggressive military leadership rather than endless bombing or infrastructure destruction alone. Meanwhile, Zelensky and the Ukrainians are winning the war against Putin and Russia. Spain has seen a massive influx of over 80,000 illegal immigrants from Morocco and Northern Africa, with humanity as far as the eye can see breaking into the country while its socialist, radical leftist, anti-American and anti-Israel president does nothing. This mirrors the rapid destruction possible in a single government cycle, as occurred under Biden in America. Communists in the Democrat Party, Democratic Socialists of America and their allies oppose immigration enforcement and attack ICE precisely because they seek such open-border circumstances as a regular occurrence to replace the current citizenry with people from the Third World. This is revolution by immigration that will destroy the country; there is no discussion of assimilation or the true purpose of immigration.
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About Mark Levin Podcast
Mark Levin is one of the hottest talk radio hosts in America. A prominent conservative commentator, best-selling author and constitutional scholar, Mark offers fresh takes on daily news headlines and dissects important events of the day. Heard weeknights on nearly 400 radio stations, Levin is loved in every corner of America. He cuts through the noise with his passion and intellect, often saying things others won’t. Or as Mark himself would declare: “That’s right. I said it!”Podcast website
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