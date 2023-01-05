Mark Levin is one of the hottest talk radio hosts in America. A prominent conservative commentator, best-selling author and constitutional scholar, Mark offers ... More
Mark Levin Audio Rewind - 5/4/23
On Thursday’s Mark Levin Show, the pressure is building from the Democrat media and the radical left to destroy the Constitution and force Republicans to capitulate to President Biden’s budget. Now the push is for Biden to fund the debt on his own and he will force this upon the court to decide while getting away with it in the meantime. Another bank is going under after losing 50% of its stock, and another has lost 1/3 of its value. This bank crisis is happening now and expanding because spending is completely out of control, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, many of these smaller regional banks cannot handle it. They are destroying our country by printing so much money and have us with one foot into stagflation, and these radical Democrats are going to push us into a Depression. Also, unlike Clarence Thomas or Neil Gorsuch, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor actually has a case of corruption that can be made against her now thanks to new revelations of her receiving $3.6 million from a book publisher while not recusing herself from a case involving them. This is another example of Democrats accusing Republicans of doing exactly what they are so they can get away with it. Later, Mark speaks with journalist Julie Kelly of American Greatness about the Proud Boys guilty verdict of seditious conspiracy.
5/5/2023
1:51:22
Mark Levin Audio Rewind - 5/3/23
On Wednesday’s Mark Levin Show, the illegal prosecution of Donald Trump in Manhattan and Georgia and the investigation by Jack Smith is being done to immunize President Biden if he were ever to be investigated. We have a massive coverup of Biden and his family going on while prosecutors use Trump as a shiny object to distract. Also, Democrats are trying to terrorize the Supreme Court Justices they disagree with and are creating a dangerous situation for them and even targets of assassination threats. The left sees their opportunity to take control of society with Biden in the White House, allowing the radicals in the Democrat party to run loose and become the party of American Marxism just as is it was the party of Jim Crow, segregation, and the Confederacy. Later, Biden is pushing the debt limit so much that he is now questioning the constitutionality of having a debt limit at all. Biden is causing as much pain as he can to force Republicans to go along with his massive budget, all while Mitch McConnell does nothing but help Biden get his way when we need a real leader in the Senate. The 14th Amendment has nothing to do with this and was related to the Civil War. The fact Biden is considering doing this with the budget is exactly how a totalitarian regime would act. Finally, the Atlanta shooter has been apprehended by Atlanta police after shooting up a hospital, killing one and injuring four more. Meanwhile, the Nashville police department is delaying the release of the Nashville shooter’s manifesto, citing pending litigation as the reason. Withholding this from the American people is horrible, and we have a right to know what the motivation of the shooter even if it goes against the Democrat narrative.
5/4/2023
1:51:17
Mark Levin Audio Rewind - 5/2/23
On Tuesday’s Mark Levin Show, the Supreme Court is now under assault by Democrats and the media, who are trying to destroy the court because they disagree with it. The Supreme Court is created by the Constitution itself, and Democrats in Congress are destroying separation of powers and demanding that certain justices like Clarence Thomas testify about ethics. In the past both parties understood to leave the court alone, but not anymore because the Democrat party burns down anything that gets in their way. The same people who want to pack and destroy the court should not give lectures on ethics, especially Democrats who refuse to investigate President Biden while spending years trying to destroy Donald Trump with a phony dossier. Also, Democrats are taking more control over our lives through federal agencies like the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency in the name of climate change. They use regulations, not even laws passed by Congress, to outlaw things like affordable air conditioning units. Later, Mark speaks with Kayleigh McEnany about her new book, Serenity in the Storm: Living Through Chaos by Leaning on Christ.
5/3/2023
1:49:09
Mark Levin Audio Rewind - 5/1/23
On Monday’s Mark Levin Show, a political party is an organized attempt to gain control of the government, and the Democrat party seeks to gain control and keep it through a one-party state. That is when you know you are dealing with a totalitarian party. The Democrat socialists like AOC and Bernie Sanders have fundamentally taken over the base of the Democrat party, who Nancy Pelosi and President Biden had to bow to and are now doing their bidding. The administrative state exists for the Democrat party and has since FDR, and it leaks and undermines Republican administrations so even if they win elections they still lose. Also, Kevin McCarthy gave a speech in Israel while Biden still has not invited Benjamin Netanyahu to the United States, and secularist Democrats just do not care. McCarthy is speaking out about the Iran regime’s aggression and its threat to Israel, and at the same time the Biden administration is ignoring Israel while helping Iran.
5/2/2023
1:53:25
The Best Of Mark Levin - 4/29/23
This week on the Mark Levin Show, the Biden administration always seems a day late and a dollar short, this time on Sudan. A civil war breaks out in Sudan and the U.S. sends special forces in at night to get people out of the embassy. But there’s still 16,000 Americans who are still in Sudan. President Biden, at age 80, announced his re-election while he’s destroying America. He talks about freedom but won’t let you buy a new gas stove or a combustion engine car. Nobody but the most unhinged Democrats talk about President Trump’s age. Trump doesn’t sound at all like he’s 78 but Biden looks and sounds like he’s 110. New emails show that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his wife emailed frequently with Hunter Biden, which raises more questions into the laptop cover-up. Joe Biden has nothing to fear with Merrick Garland in charge of the DOJ, and knows he will pardon Hunter or himself if anything happens. A dangerous precedent is being set for a U.S attorney or Attorney General to impanel a grand jury and subpoena documents and witnesses to the satisfaction of the counsel, and the way the media is framing it is nothing but propaganda. Jack Smith had Mike Pence testify against Donald Trump in front of a federal grand jury because a case is trying to be made that Trump spearheaded an effort to overturn the 2020 election and obstruct the transition from one administration to another.
