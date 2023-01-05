Mark Levin Audio Rewind - 5/3/23

On Wednesday's Mark Levin Show, the illegal prosecution of Donald Trump in Manhattan and Georgia and the investigation by Jack Smith is being done to immunize President Biden if he were ever to be investigated. We have a massive coverup of Biden and his family going on while prosecutors use Trump as a shiny object to distract. Also, Democrats are trying to terrorize the Supreme Court Justices they disagree with and are creating a dangerous situation for them and even targets of assassination threats. The left sees their opportunity to take control of society with Biden in the White House, allowing the radicals in the Democrat party to run loose and become the party of American Marxism just as is it was the party of Jim Crow, segregation, and the Confederacy. Later, Biden is pushing the debt limit so much that he is now questioning the constitutionality of having a debt limit at all. Biden is causing as much pain as he can to force Republicans to go along with his massive budget, all while Mitch McConnell does nothing but help Biden get his way when we need a real leader in the Senate. The 14th Amendment has nothing to do with this and was related to the Civil War. The fact Biden is considering doing this with the budget is exactly how a totalitarian regime would act. Finally, the Atlanta shooter has been apprehended by Atlanta police after shooting up a hospital, killing one and injuring four more. Meanwhile, the Nashville police department is delaying the release of the Nashville shooter's manifesto, citing pending litigation as the reason. Withholding this from the American people is horrible, and we have a right to know what the motivation of the shooter even if it goes against the Democrat narrative.