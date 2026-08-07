This week on the Mark Levin Show, modern Western societies, enlightened and democratic, are experiencing "soft negative power." Gradually, our democratic institutions are being subverted by infiltration of unelected institutions like bureaucracies, independent agencies, and the judiciary. Soft negative power leads to authoritarian democracy. One branch of government absorbs and overtakes the others. Legislatures pass tyrannical laws. Soft negative power is so effective that one of the worst tyrannies of all -- Marxism -- is now deeply ingrained in the Western psyche. If you take money from one successful person and give it to five others who haven't earned it, who do you think those five people will vote for? This is why America is a republic, not a democracy. This is why the Founding Fathers put in safeguards such as a Senate, Electoral College and a Supreme Court - things Democratic Socialists despise. Sen. Lindsey Graham would have been amused yet pleased by the packed tributes from those who once labeled him a warmonger. He was a peace monger who stood firmly with America’s allies. He knew Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan are forces for good against Iran, Russia, and Communist China. Graham was straightforward, his word was his bond. You may not have agreed with everything he said, but he was a man of principle. He will be missed. Later, the Iranian regime needs to be eliminated. The Iranian people want liberation and are being slaughtered for speaking out - the focus should be arming them, rooting out the IRGC, and applying aggressive military leadership rather than endless bombing or infrastructure destruction alone. Meanwhile, Zelensky and the Ukrainians are winning the war against Putin and Russia. Spain has seen a massive influx of over 80,000 illegal immigrants from Morocco and Northern Africa, with humanity as far as the eye can see breaking into the country while its socialist, radical leftist, anti-American and anti-Israel president does nothing. This mirrors the rapid destruction possible in a single government cycle, as occurred under Biden in America. Communists in the Democrat Party, Democratic Socialists of America and their allies oppose immigration enforcement and attack ICE precisely because they seek such open-border circumstances as a regular occurrence to replace the current citizenry with people from the Third World. This is revolution by immigration that will destroy the country; there is no discussion of assimilation or the true purpose of immigration.

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