National Review’s Andy McCarthy joins Jamie to defend his vote for Trump, discuss what we considers to be the weaponization of the Justice Department, and debate the implications of Rep. Matt Gaetz’s nomination as attorney general. Buckle in folks, we’re just getting started.
The Agenda:
—A binary choice
—Will Gaetz be confirmed?
—Investigating January 6
—Pete Hegseth and the large bureaucracy of the Pentagon
—The president’s power to pardon raises legal questions
—Rudy Giuliani’s decline
Show Notes:
—Andy McCarthy's previous appearance on The Remnant
The Dispatch Podcast is a production of The Dispatch, a digital media company covering politics, policy, and culture from a non-partisan, conservative perspective. To access all of The Dispatch’s offerings—including members-only newsletters, bonus podcast episodes, and weekly livestreams—click here.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:08:09
The Trump Picks ... So Far | Roundtable
In a special emergency Advisory Opinions/Dispatch Podcast crossover, Sarah, David, and Steve react to Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks so far, break down the constitutionality of recess appointments, and Sarah offers a ... controversial take on the Matt Gaetz pick.
The Agenda:
—Tale of two Januaries
—The Gaetz report
—Recess appointments
—Justice Scalia on recess appointments
—Sarah’s defense of Gaetz
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:12:08
The Foreign Policy of a Second Trump Administration | Interview: Rich Goldberg
Jamie welcomes Rich Goldberg, a senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former National Security Council staffer during the Trump administration, to discuss the future of U.S. foreign policy under President-Elect Donald Trump. Together, they explore key strategies, potential challenges, and the incoming administration’s approach to global diplomacy.
The Agenda:
—Iran as the sower of discord
—The issue with the term “hostage diplomacy”
—Making a deal with the Saudis
—Should Israel or the U.S. take out Iran’s nuclear capabilities?
—Putin back in international conferences?
—Don’t ignore the energy policy shift
The Dispatch Podcast is a production of The Dispatch, a digital media company covering politics, policy, and culture from a non-partisan, conservative perspective. To access all of The Dispatch’s offerings—including members-only newsletters, bonus podcast episodes, and weekly livestreams—click here.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
51:17
Why Kamala Harris Lost
This week, American voters delivered Donald Trump the White House and the Republican Party sweeping victories across the country. Sarah, Jonah, and Steve try to figure out what went wrong with Kamala Harris’ campaign.
The Agenda:
—What decided this election?
—“She’s for they/them.”
—The education and Latino realignment
—A second Trump term
—Political vibe merchant
—Worth our time: The future of The Dispatch
The Dispatch Podcast is a production of The Dispatch, a digital media company covering politics, policy, and culture from a non-partisan, conservative perspective. To access all of The Dispatch’s offerings—including members-only newsletters, bonus podcast episodes, and weekly livestreams—click here.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:18:27
As Goes Pennsylvania | Interview: Charlie Dent
Charlie Dent, former GOP representative and senior policy adviser at DLA Piper, joins Jamie to discuss how Harris could win Pennsylvania and what motivates voters in swing states.
The Agenda:
—Harris’ chances in collar counties
—As Northhampton county goes
—Swing states, post-Dobbs
—The Madison Square Garden rally
—When will we get Pennsylvania results?
—Trump’s illiberalism
—January 6
—Moderating on abortion
Show Notes:
—Interview with Hugh Hewitt
The Dispatch Podcast is a production of The Dispatch, a digital media company covering politics, policy, and culture from a non-partisan, conservative perspective. To access all of The Dispatch’s offerings—including members-only newsletters, bonus podcast episodes, and weekly livestreams—click here.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices