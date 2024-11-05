Powered by RND
The Dispatch
Host Sarah Isgur is joined by Steve Hayes, and Jonah Goldberg for a weekly thoughtful discussion on politics, policy, and culture.
  • Appointing Toadies | Interview: Andy McCarthy
    National Review's Andy McCarthy joins Jamie to defend his vote for Trump, discuss what we considers to be the weaponization of the Justice Department, and debate the implications of Rep. Matt Gaetz's nomination as attorney general. Buckle in folks, we're just getting started. The Agenda: —A binary choice —Will Gaetz be confirmed? —Investigating January 6 —Pete Hegseth and the large bureaucracy of the Pentagon —The president's power to pardon raises legal questions —Rudy Giuliani's decline Show Notes: —Andy McCarthy's previous appearance on The Remnant
    1:08:09
  • The Trump Picks ... So Far | Roundtable
    In a special emergency Advisory Opinions/Dispatch Podcast crossover, Sarah, David, and Steve react to Donald Trump's Cabinet picks so far, break down the constitutionality of recess appointments, and Sarah offers a ... controversial take on the Matt Gaetz pick. The Agenda: —Tale of two Januaries —The Gaetz report —Recess appointments —Justice Scalia on recess appointments —Sarah's defense of Gaetz
    1:12:08
  • The Foreign Policy of a Second Trump Administration | Interview: Rich Goldberg
    Jamie welcomes Rich Goldberg, a senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former National Security Council staffer during the Trump administration, to discuss the future of U.S. foreign policy under President-Elect Donald Trump. Together, they explore key strategies, potential challenges, and the incoming administration's approach to global diplomacy. The Agenda: —Iran as the sower of discord —The issue with the term "hostage diplomacy" —Making a deal with the Saudis —Should Israel or the U.S. take out Iran's nuclear capabilities? —Putin back in international conferences? —Don't ignore the energy policy shift
    51:17
  • Why Kamala Harris Lost
    This week, American voters delivered Donald Trump the White House and the Republican Party sweeping victories across the country. Sarah, Jonah, and Steve try to figure out what went wrong with Kamala Harris' campaign. The Agenda: —What decided this election? —"She's for they/them." —The education and Latino realignment —A second Trump term —Political vibe merchant —Worth our time: The future of The Dispatch
    1:18:27
  • As Goes Pennsylvania | Interview: Charlie Dent
    Charlie Dent, former GOP representative and senior policy adviser at DLA Piper, joins Jamie to discuss how Harris could win Pennsylvania and what motivates voters in swing states. The Agenda: —Harris' chances in collar counties —As Northhampton county goes —Swing states, post-Dobbs —The Madison Square Garden rally —When will we get Pennsylvania results? —Trump's illiberalism —January 6 —Moderating on abortion Show Notes: —Interview with Hugh Hewitt
    36:06

