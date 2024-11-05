The Foreign Policy of a Second Trump Administration | Interview: Rich Goldberg

Jamie welcomes Rich Goldberg, a senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former National Security Council staffer during the Trump administration, to discuss the future of U.S. foreign policy under President-Elect Donald Trump. Together, they explore key strategies, potential challenges, and the incoming administration’s approach to global diplomacy. The Agenda: —Iran as the sower of discord —The issue with the term “hostage diplomacy” —Making a deal with the Saudis —Should Israel or the U.S. take out Iran’s nuclear capabilities? —Putin back in international conferences? —Don’t ignore the energy policy shift The Dispatch Podcast is a production of The Dispatch, a digital media company covering politics, policy, and culture from a non-partisan, conservative perspective. To access all of The Dispatch’s offerings—including members-only newsletters, bonus podcast episodes, and weekly livestreams—click here. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices