Missiles Fired, Did The [DS] Push China Into The War? Trump Wins Against Lawfare, NCSWIC – Ep. 3504
The [CB]/[WEF] pushed their inheritance tax in the UK, now the farmers are pushing back. Europe is taxed at a very high rate. Trump announces Howard Lutnick as the commerce secretary. Trump team is going to destroy the [CB]. Gold is getting ready to shoot up. The [DS] is doing what they do best, they are destroying themselves. Ukraine fired missiles into Russia to start WWIII. They want Russia to respond so NATO can join the fight. China has just entered the picture, Germany says the cables that were cut it was sabotage. Trump winds against Lawfare. Trump has all the leverage, the [DS] is struggling. Nothing can stop what is coming.
Economy
https://twitter.com/jamesmelville/status/1858780896305758664?s=46
TAKE A LISTEN
https://twitter.com/wideawake_media/status/1858781799851172058
than a million pounds. They claim it will force many to sell up to pay the bill." "Farmers will be withholding meat and crops from supermarkets in the days ahead, and say that if they're not listened to, there will be more action to come." Do you support UK farmers?
https://twitter.com/WallStreetMav/status/1858857771657261058
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1858762490714485024
https://twitter.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1858939065644535931
in a well overdue technical correction. Gold prices are still up 24% year-to-date and are on track to record one of its best years this century. Gold markets are poised for a wild 2025.
Political/Rights
TRUTH MATTERS: MSNBC Audience Plunges 54%, CNN’s Audience Drops 34% Since Election – While The Gateway Pundit’s Audience Is Up 20% Since Election at 3.4 Million Page Visits a Day
It appears the 2024 election broke the fake news legacy media.
Since the election, CNN has immediately lost 36% of its audience.
Since Election Night CNN lost 36% of its audience
It was worst for MSNBC. The far left Trump-hating channel lost 54% of its audience since election day.
MSNBC lost 54% of their audience following Election Day – straight arrow news screengrab
Source: thegatewaypundit.com
https://twitter.com/AliBradleyTV/status/1858513798975365620
court date due to lack of bed space according to DHS—He was arrested while in the U.S. but not removed because of the nature of the crime. The 26 year old from Venezuela is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another—He waived his right to a jury trial so his fate rests in the hands of the judge. The trial resumes today
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1858865216714326066
https://twitter.com/EndWokeness/status/1858739498844074462
https://twitter.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1858928031470891187
around and Find out. Title 8 U.S.C. § 1324 is a federal law that prohibits bringing in and harboring certain aliens in the United States. The statute makes it illegal to knowingly transport, harbor, or shield an alien who has entered the country illegally, or to encourage or induce an alien to come to the United States in violation of law. This is the kind of force we the people voted for. We can no longer play their games. Trump administration 2.0 must be ruthless in cutting the government and bringing the hammer of justice. Homan is the man for the job.
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1858663907608396036
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1858768446734909612
1:26:13
[DS] Prepares Their 3 Staged Plan To Stop Trump, Trump Has The Ultimate Countermeasure – Ep. 3503
Click On Picture To See Larger PictureThe globalist are going all out, in the UK they are planning to steal the land from the farmers. LuLa is calling for a global tax on the people. Hochul is imposing a tax to limit cars. The economy is breaking down at an accelerated rate. Trump will turn it all around. The [DS] was very quite before the election, now we know they planned everything post election. The [DS] has prepared the 3 staged plan to stop Trump. They are prepared to bring the economy down, create chaos on Jan 6 and the 20th and start WWIII. They will now push all three as we approach Jan. Trump has the ultimate countermeasure, peace. Peace will shut it all down and the allow the economy to recover,he will round up the illegals, in the end the [DS] plan will fail.
Economy
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1858521463889825807
Brazil’s Lula to Tell G20 Summit: Time for Global Tax on the Rich
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the radical leftist President of Brazil currently hosting the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, will tell attendees Monday the time has come for a global taxation impost on ultra wealthy individuals.
At a July meeting of G20 finance ministers in Rio, the world’s wealthiest nations agreed to start a “dialogue on fair and progressive taxation, including of ultra-high-net-worth individuals,” despite fierce resistance from the United States and Germany.
Now Lula says the time has come for action as he hopes to move the wealth tax plan forward as the money raised from billionaires will help boost other pressing global issues, Deutsche Welle reports.
Source: breitbart.com
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1858555808931606621
https://twitter.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1858229593909469385
even exceeds the 2020 peak and has been rising at a pace only seen during recessions. At the same time, credit card debt hit $1.17 trillion, a new record. This means a whopping ~$130 billion of credit card debt is on the verge of a default. US consumers are drowning in credit card debt.
https://twitter.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1858528249606787425
job cut announcements are now at a massive 664,839, the most since the 2020 pandemic. Outside of the pandemic, planned layoffs are now at their highest since the 2008 Financial Crisis. Technology, health care, and manufacturing companies have been the primary drivers of layoffs this year. We expect higher unemployment into 2025.
https://twitter.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1858545890988020035
retail's worst annual performance for any year where the index saw a double-digit return since 2015. Bad timing during market pullbacks has cost retail investors the vast majority of potential gains. This year, retail investors are on track for their 4th straight year of underperformance versus the S&P 500. Institutional investors are cashing-in on this rally.
https://twitter.com/MAGAResource/status/1857954968579584026
abuse at the department of defense. The DOD has failed seven consecutive audits.@elonmuskand@VivekGRamaswamy
have this at the top of their list to investigate and fix and their work cut out for them. Do you think Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy can fix the waste fraud and abuse at the department of defense?
TAKE A LISTEN
https://twitter.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1858506749294088556
https://twitter.com/PrezLives2022/status/1857937480185504188?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1857937480185504188%7Ctwgr%5Ee8f3290686049f99b6a...
1:23:13
[DS] Pushing Race War,Election Fraud Exposed,Fake News Admits There Was A Great Awakening – Ep. 3502
Click On Picture To See Larger PictureThe US is going to break free from the green new scam. Trump has nominated Chris Wright to lead the energy dept in the US. Hochul tries to convince the people that she is saving them money. The World Bank panics about Trump's budget cuts. The Fed is trying to time the crash, boomerang. The [DS] has not given up, their next plan is chaos, could be a race war. Election fraud is being exposed to the people and people can now see how you rig and election. The fake news admits that there were a lot of people who voted for Trump but they kept it a secret, the Great Awakening worked.
Economy
https://twitter.com/EndWokeness/status/1858005523255206161
https://twitter.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1857888139106250857
liabilities. The Pentagon's goal is now to pass an audit by 2028.
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1857613478921454007
https://twitter.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1857797502314877341
https://twitter.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1857797506068811981
https://twitter.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1857797511550812349
Political/Rights
Trump Hater Sunny Hostin of ‘The View’ is the Latest Leftist to Nuke Her Twitter/X Account in Anger
Source: thegatewaypndit.com
https://twitter.com/17ThankQ/status/1857598546570104951
Geopolitical/Police State
Left-Wing Social Media Platform ‘Bluesky’ Says It Cannot Keep Up With Users’ Censorship Requests
The left-wing alternative to Elon Musk’s X platform is already running into difficulties with its promise to censor “harmful content.”
Bluesky, which has received millions of sign-ups from angry leftists boycotting Elon Musk’s X platform, has admitted that it cannot keep up with the number of moderation and censorship requests from its progressive user base.
In a post from “Bluesky Safety,” the company announced that it was receiving over 3,000 censorship demands per hour, leading to a backlog in its response times.
They explained:
Bluesky has grown by over 3M people in the last week — welcome! With every wave of growth naturally comes an increase in moderation reports. Here’s a status report on how the Trust & Safety team is handling it:
In the past 24 hours, we have received more than 42,000 reports (an all-time high for one day). We’re receiving about 3,000 reports/hour. To put that into context, in all of 2023, we received 360k reports. We’re triaging this large queue so the most harmful content such as CSAM is removed quickly.
With this significant influx of users, we’ve also seen increased spam, scam, and trolling activity — you may have seen some of this yourself. Our team is reviewing these accounts, and you can help us by reporting them by clicking the three-dot menu on each post/account.
We appreciate your patience as we dial our moderation team up to max capacity and bring on new team members to support this load. Your safety is our highest priority, and we’re glad to welcome you to Bluesky!
Bluesky was originally established in 2019 by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. However, he has since stepped down from its board and encouraged users to stay active on X.
Source: thegatewaypundit.com
FCC Commissioner Sends Letter to Tech Giants on Their Improper Role in the Unprecedented Surge in Censorship
Brendan Carr, the Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, penned a letter to the CEOs of Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft on the central roles their companies have played in the censorship cartel.
1:10:16
[DS] Trying To Form Shadow Government, Think DOJ & FBI Cleaning, This Time It’s Different – Ep. 3501
Click On Picture To See Larger PictureAl Gore is trying to hang onto his dream world where is makes money from a fake climate event. Trump will eliminate the EV tax credit. The [CB] set off a ticking time bomb and its ready to go off when Trump is in office. Trump will dismantle the bomb. The [DS] has begun the wrap up smear campaign. They will using everything in the power to stop Trump from getting his appointments confirmed. This plan will not work, countermeasures have been deployed. Trump and the patriots are ready to clean out the DOJ and the FBI, this is needed to go after the [DS]. The legal attacks against the [DS] will come from all angles. This time it's different.
Economy
Al Gore Defiant: Climate Doomer Agenda Will Triumph ‘Despite’ Donald Trump
Al Gore believes a second Donald Trump term in the White House will have little to no impact on the “momentum” of the globalist climate doom agenda and it will march on “despite” him.
Trump has pledged to pull the United States from the Paris climate agreement for a second time and cast a pall over U.N. COP29 climate talks in Baku this week, AFP reports.
But Gore channeled President Joe Biden’s climate team who sought to warn other countries that Trump must be defied at all costs.
“We’ve been through this before,” Gore told reporters Thursday ahead of Friday’s release of the latest data findings from Climate TRACE, an independent tracker of global emissions he co-founded.
“He tried one time before and the world continued to reduce emissions even during his four years as president the last time,” he said
“There is so much more momentum that even a new Trump administration is not going to be able to slow it down much. I hope I’m right about that,” he said.
Source: breitbart.com
President Trump to Immediately Eliminate Joe Biden’s Disastrous Electric Vehicle Tax Credit
President Trump will eliminate Joe Biden’s disastrous electric vehicle tax credit that raised the prices of EVs.
Reuters reported:
Recall that Joe Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act” – which was really the Green New Deal – gave a tax credit up to $7,5000 for people who purchased new electric vehicles through 2032.
President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is planning to kill the $7,500 consumer tax credit for electric-vehicle purchases as part of broader tax-reform legislation, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The Biden Regime and the Democrats in Congress wasted billions of dollars on the electric vehicle scam.
In 2021, the Democrat-controlled Congress gave Joe Biden $7.5 billion to install electric vehicle chargers all over the country and only 7 or 8 EV charging stations have been built. It’s a total scam.
Source: thegatewaypundit.com
https://twitter.com/DefiyantlyFree/status/1857192366647513546
The Stock Market Is Pulling Back. All Eyes Are on Powell.
The blue-chip index was down 159 points, or 0.4%. Only 12 of the index’s stocks were on the rise, and among the laggards were firms that boast larger stock prices like Salesforce, International Business Machines, Amgen, and UnitedHealth Group.
The S&P 500 was also struggling, down 0.4%. Only 156 stocks in the index were rising. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.4%.
Source: barrons.com
Powell says the Fed doesn’t need to be ‘in a hurry’ to reduce interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday that strong U.S.
1:23:42
[DS] Scared,Trump Is Playing 4D Chess To Get Them Confirmed,Hammer Of Justice Is Coming – Ep. 3500
Click On Picture To See Larger PictureThe other leaders are now going to remove their countries from the Paris Climate Agreement. The [CB] cannot control inflation by rate increases. Inflation is caused by borrowing and printing the money. [CB] panics, they are scared, they keep saying they are independent. Elon and Vivek will not take a salary. The [DS] is scared, their world is falling apart and Trump isn't in office yet. Trump has named his nominees and the [DS] is doing everything in their power to stop it. Trump is playing 4d chess and he has a multilevel plan to get his nominees into those positions. The hammer of justice is coming and this what the [DS] is so afraid of.
Economy
Argentina’s president considers exiting Paris agreement with Trump
Argentine President Javier Milei is evaluating whether to withdraw his country from the Paris climate agreement as part of a broader review of all international policy, according to a senior official in his administration who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no final decision has been made.
If Milei were to decide to leave the agreement, the withdrawal would not take effect until one year after Argentina notified the international community, according to U.N. rules.
Source: wapo.com
https://twitter.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1857053547805774029
https://twitter.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1857065572527128652
https://twitter.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1857065576692150387
Top Federal Reserve official defends central bank’s independence in wake of Trump win
A Federal Reserve official gave a lengthy defense of the central bank’s political independence Thursday, just days after former President Donald Trump, an outspoken Fed critic, won re-election.
“It has been widely recognized — and is a finding of economic research — that central bank independence is fundamental to achieving good policy and good economic outcomes,” Adriana Kugler, one of the seven members of the Fed’s governing board, said in prepared remarks for an economic conference in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Kugler added that the research in particular finds that greater independence for central banks in advanced economies is related to lower inflation.
Kugler spoke just a week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell tersely denied that Trump had the legal authority to fire him, as the president-elect has acknowledged he considered doing during his first term. Powell also said he wouldn’t resign if Trump asked.
Source: thehill.com
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1856937215483396537
https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1856928885880812021
Political/Rights
Jamie Lee Curtis, Who Endorsed Kamala Harris, Quits X Following Trump Victory
Lizzo announces surprising move after Trump's election win as she aims to leave all 'toxicity' behind
MSNBC Wacko Joy Reid Deletes Her X Account, Losing 1.9 Million Followers in The Process (VIDEO)
MSNBC’s resident wacko Joy Reid has joined the chorus of leftists deleting their X accounts in protest of Elon Musk.
Reid, who is currently in a period of mourning following Donald Trump’s specatcular election victory, shared a clip on her social media channels explaining her decision.
Meanwhile, the far-left Guardian newspaper similarly confirmed it would no longer be posting to the platform.
In an article on its website, the company cited “disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism.”