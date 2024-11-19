[DS] Scared,Trump Is Playing 4D Chess To Get Them Confirmed,Hammer Of Justice Is Coming – Ep. 3500

The other leaders are now going to remove their countries from the Paris Climate Agreement. The [CB] cannot control inflation by rate increases. Inflation is caused by borrowing and printing the money. [CB] panics, they are scared, they keep saying they are independent. Elon and Vivek will not take a salary. The [DS] is scared, their world is falling apart and Trump isn't in office yet. Trump has named his nominees and the [DS] is doing everything in their power to stop it. Trump is playing 4d chess and he has a multilevel plan to get his nominees into those positions. The hammer of justice is coming and this what the [DS] is so afraid of. Economy Argentina's president considers exiting Paris agreement with Trump Argentine President Javier Milei is evaluating whether to withdraw his country from the Paris climate agreement as part of a broader review of all international policy, according to a senior official in his administration who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no final decision has been made. If Milei were to decide to leave the agreement, the withdrawal would not take effect until one year after Argentina notified the international community, according to U.N. rules. Source: wapo.com https://twitter.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1857053547805774029 https://twitter.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1857065572527128652 https://twitter.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1857065576692150387 Top Federal Reserve official defends central bank's independence in wake of Trump win A Federal Reserve official gave a lengthy defense of the central bank's political independence Thursday, just days after former President Donald Trump, an outspoken Fed critic, won re-election. "It has been widely recognized — and is a finding of economic research — that central bank independence is fundamental to achieving good policy and good economic outcomes," Adriana Kugler, one of the seven members of the Fed's governing board, said in prepared remarks for an economic conference in Montevideo, Uruguay. Kugler added that the research in particular finds that greater independence for central banks in advanced economies is related to lower inflation. Kugler spoke just a week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell tersely denied that Trump had the legal authority to fire him, as the president-elect has acknowledged he considered doing during his first term. Powell also said he wouldn't resign if Trump asked. Source: thehill.com https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1856937215483396537 https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1856928885880812021 Political/Rights Jamie Lee Curtis, Who Endorsed Kamala Harris, Quits X Following Trump Victory Lizzo announces surprising move after Trump's election win as she aims to leave all 'toxicity' behind MSNBC Wacko Joy Reid Deletes Her X Account, Losing 1.9 Million Followers in The Process (VIDEO) MSNBC's resident wacko Joy Reid has joined the chorus of leftists deleting their X accounts in protest of Elon Musk. Reid, who is currently in a period of mourning following Donald Trump's specatcular election victory, shared a clip on her social media channels explaining her decision. Meanwhile, the far-left Guardian newspaper similarly confirmed it would no longer be posting to the platform. In an article on its website, the company cited "disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism."