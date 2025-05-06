Christiane Amanpour Presents: The Ex Files (Trailer)

Christiane Amanpour launches her first ever podcast! The world-renowned journalist presents 'The Ex Files' alongside her ex-husband Jamie Rubin, a former US State Department official under Presidents Clinton and Biden.From Trump and Putin to the war in Ukraine, from the rise of China as a global superpower to chaos in the Middle East, geopolitics has never been more dangerous or unpredictable. This isn't a new world order - right now, there is no world order. Each week, Christiane and Jamie unpack one of today’s defining global crises, drawing on decades of insider experience in global affairs, reporting from conflict zones, and grilling world leaders, to explain how we ended up where we are.With searing honesty, jaw-dropping stories, and candid humour, this is the foreign policy podcast for our fractured age. They’re no longer married, but when it comes to foreign policy, Christiane and Jamie still finish each other’s sentences.The first episode launches May 13th, with new episodes every Tuesday and bonus Q&A episodes on Thursdays. Available on Global Player or wherever you get your podcasts.