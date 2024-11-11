All About MAGA: Fascists, Authoritarians, and Everyone Else
Ejeris discusses the Make America Great Again (MAGA) Coalition with Tarso Ramos, long-time researcher and activist challenging the right wing. Tarso gives us a breakdown of various members of the coalition and the uneasy alliances that it includes. Ejeris reviews the latest news and political terrain post-election and talks about what it means to continue to monitor the Fascism Barometer after the 2024 US election and what's needed from all of us.You can find the tools you need to fight fascism at our Resource Hub.Connect with Tarso Luís RamosConnect with Ejeris DixonAnd when you feel the pressure, share this pod, and visit fascismbarometer.orgPodcast production by Phil SurkisIntro Music by Meklit HaderoThe Fascism Barometer Podcast is an Ejerie Labs Project. Thank you for joining the movement.
52:44
What is Fascism? Why should it matter to organizers and activists?
Ejeris talks with Kelly Hayes, longtime activist, organizer, writer, and host of the podcast Movement Memos, to examine how the growth of fascist movements impacts organizers, activists, and the communities most likely to be targeted. Kelly and Ejeris discuss how to engage more people in anti-fascist activism and what actions we all can take.You can find the tools you need to fight fascism at our Resource Hub.Connect with Kelly HayesConnect with Ejeris DixonAnd when you feel the pressure, share this pod and visit fascismbarometer.orgPodcast production by Phil SurkisIntro Music by Meklit HaderoThe Fascism Barometer Podcast is an Ejerie Labs Project. Thank you for joining the movement.
38:50
The Fascist Emergency Playbook and Electoral Fascism
In this inaugural episode of the Fascism Barometer, the incredible Ash-lee Woodard Henderson joins Ejeris to discuss how fascists manipulate emergencies and use them to make large jumps in power. They discuss Ejeris's Fascist Emergency Playbook and think through how it connects today. Ash-lee discusses how she's used the framework, what emergencies and power grabs could be on the horizon, how fascists use elections as power grabs, and what we can do to stop them.You can find the tools you need to fight fascism at our Resource Hub.Connect with Ash-lee Woodard HendersonConnect with Ejeris DixonAnd when you feel the pressure, share this pod, and visit fascismbarometer.orgPodcast production by Phil SurkisIntro Music by Meklit HaderoThe Fascism Barometer Podcast is an Ejerie Labs Project. Thank you for joining the movement.
Learning about fascism can feel overwhelming and terrifying. The Fascism Barometer is a podcast and resource hub to answer your questions and explore solutions together. Join our movement meteorologist Ejeris Dixon and a crew of amazing guests to discuss how rising fascism affects our safety, our communities, and how we can stop it.