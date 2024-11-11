What is Fascism? Why should it matter to organizers and activists?

Ejeris talks with Kelly Hayes, longtime activist, organizer, writer, and host of the podcast Movement Memos, to examine how the growth of fascist movements impacts organizers, activists, and the communities most likely to be targeted. Kelly and Ejeris discuss how to engage more people in anti-fascist activism and what actions we all can take.You can find the tools you need to fight fascism at our Resource Hub.Connect with Kelly HayesConnect with Ejeris DixonAnd when you feel the pressure, share this pod and visit fascismbarometer.orgPodcast production by Phil SurkisIntro Music by Meklit HaderoThe Fascism Barometer Podcast is an Ejerie Labs Project. Thank you for joining the movement.