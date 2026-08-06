We break down the idea of an annual "Girls Dinner" (specifically built around the question "What the hell are we doing with our lives?"), where you and your closest friends put your phones away and answer things like what you want more of, what you're tolerating that needs to change, and what you'd go after if you knew every woman in the room had your back.

Then we shift into 6 rules for avoiding cringe behavior, from speakerphone use in public to scrolling through someone's photos without asking.

We also share our feelings of the day and get into whether it's too soon to buy a "Golden Girls" style house with your best friend decades before you're actually that age. We also ask a question that doesn't come up enough: do you ever lie about your occupation? For example, would you lie about being a therapist to a stranger on a plane just to avoid unpacking their childhood trauma on vacation?



Oh, and we watched the documentary "A Toxic Love Story" and we have thoughts.

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HOSTS:

Amy Brown // RadioAmy.com // @RadioAmy

Kat Van Buren // threecordstherapy.com // @KatVanburen

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