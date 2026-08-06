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1284 episodes
- We're answering a heartbreaking listener question from a woman who survived a severely abusive relationship, one that included manipulation, threats, and abandonment during her pregnancy, and is now trying to figure out how to move forward knowing she may never get justice, accountability, or an apology, especially watching her ex seemingly land on his feet.
Then we shift to a listener wondering if her parents' frequent casino trips have crossed the line from hobby into addiction, and how to bring up the fact that she and her kids would love to see them more, without it turning into a fight.
We also play a voicemail from a listener with nearly 700 skydiving jumps under her belt, trying to convince us to finally give it a shot.
A heads-up: this episode touches on abuse, addiction, and suicide threats. If any of this hits close to home, please take care while listening.
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Watch us on Youtube HERE!
Find us on TikTok: @radioamy
Call and leave a voicemail: 877-207-2077
Email: heythere@feelingthingspodcast.com
HOSTS:
Amy Brown // RadioAmy.com // @RadioAmy
Kat Van Buren // threecordstherapy.com // @KatVanburen
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- We break down the idea of an annual "Girls Dinner" (specifically built around the question "What the hell are we doing with our lives?"), where you and your closest friends put your phones away and answer things like what you want more of, what you're tolerating that needs to change, and what you'd go after if you knew every woman in the room had your back.
Then we shift into 6 rules for avoiding cringe behavior, from speakerphone use in public to scrolling through someone's photos without asking.
We also share our feelings of the day and get into whether it's too soon to buy a "Golden Girls" style house with your best friend decades before you're actually that age. We also ask a question that doesn't come up enough: do you ever lie about your occupation? For example, would you lie about being a therapist to a stranger on a plane just to avoid unpacking their childhood trauma on vacation?
Oh, and we watched the documentary "A Toxic Love Story" and we have thoughts.
Get some Feeling Things merch by clicking HERE! (FeelingThingsPodcast.com)
Sign up for the Feeling Things newsletter HERE!
Watch us on Youtube HERE!
Find us on TikTok: @radioamy
Call and leave a voicemail: 877-207-2077
Email: heythere@feelingthingspodcast.com
HOSTS:
Amy Brown // RadioAmy.com // @RadioAmy
Kat Van Buren // threecordstherapy.com // @KatVanburen
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Is It Okay to Use AI as Your Therapist? Plus: Going No Contact With Family (Couch Talks)07/30/2026 | 51 mins.This week we're tackling a listener question that's been on everyone's mind: is it okay to use AI as your therapist? We break down the real pros and cons, from accessibility to the risk of over-relying on something that can't read a room or hold real accountability.
Then we dig into a gut-wrenching anonymous voicemail from a mom navigating estrangement from one of her sons…we also talk about how social media algorithms may be quietly reinforcing family cutoffs once someone goes down that road.
We lighten things up with a listener's amazing story about her mom, a 1960s nursing student who was so determined to give birth without twilight sleep medication that she bit her lip through labor rather than make a sound, delivered 7 of her 9 kids naturally, and went on to become a Lamaze instructor.
Get some Feeling Things merch by clicking HERE! (FeelingThingsPodcast.com)
Sign up for the Feeling Things newsletter HERE!
Watch us on Youtube HERE!
Find us on TikTok: @radioamy
Call and leave a voicemail: 877-207-2077
Email: heythere@feelingthingspodcast.com
HOSTS:
Amy Brown // RadioAmy.com // @RadioAmy
Kat Van Buren // threecordstherapy.com // @KatVanburen
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6 People Who Quietly Drain Your Energy, Over-Apologizing & Semen Jewelry (Yes, Really)07/28/2026 | 1h 3 mins.We’re breaking down the 6 types of people quietly draining your energy: the Constant Critic, the Guilt Tripper, the Fake Supporter, and more. We also cover the "survival strategy" behaviors you didn't realize were trauma responses in disguise (over-apologizing, we're looking at you). Plus, we get into Enneagram Types 7, 8, and 9, unpack the very real "Crush Recession" hitting the dating world (53% of singles report burnout, and we have thoughts), and yes, we talk about the semen jewelry trend that is freaking us out. There's also a Honey-Do Hack, a Wait to Worry segment and Kat watched two documentaries on Netflix: Shipwrecked & Toxic Love Story.
Get some Feeling Things merch by clicking HERE! (FeelingThingsPodcast.com)
Sign up for the Feeling Things newsletter HERE!
Watch us on Youtube HERE!
Find us on TikTok: @radioamy
Call and leave a voicemail: 877-207-2077
Email: heythere@feelingthingspodcast.com
HOSTS:
Amy Brown // RadioAmy.com // @RadioAmy
Kat Van Buren // threecordstherapy.com // @KatVanburen
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- The idea of surrender has never appealed very much to me.
I’ve found more value in qualities like desire, passion, creativity, and personal agency.
But lately life has pushed me to the place where surrender is my only option.
And I’m learning not only why surrender matters but when it matters. Because surrender alone isn’t the answer to all of your problems (or mine).
But when the moment of surrender arrives, you have a choice: to trust and leap or to suffer at the edge of what’s calling your name.
The Surrender Experiment by Michael Singer - https://amzn.to/3RiE07l
The Untethered Soul by Michael Singer - https://amzn.to/3RiE07l
The Second Mountain by David Brooks - https://amzn.to/45d7fvv
Host: Ally Fallon // @allyfallon // allisonfallon.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Feeling Things with Amy & Kat
Feeling Things with Amy & Kat is a podcast for anyone who’s ever had feelings—or wants to. Hosted by Amy Brown and therapist Kat Van Buren, this is a space where nothing is off-limits. From deep reflections on childhood to pop culture obsessions to what’s happening in the world, all feelings deserve a seat at the table—big, small, awkward, joyful, confusing, and everything in between. At its core, it’s real friends having real conversations about real feelings. Some episodes go deep, some stay light, but all are rooted in curiosity, honesty, and connection. In a world that moves fast, sometimes the most powerful thing we can do is pause... and feel things.Podcast website
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