Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to 4 Things with Amy Brown in the App
Listen to 4 Things with Amy Brown in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
4 Things with Amy Brown

4 Things with Amy Brown

Podcast 4 Things with Amy Brown
Podcast 4 Things with Amy Brown

4 Things with Amy Brown

Nashville Podcast Network
add
Join Amy Brown, co-host of The Bobby Bones Show, as she chats about “4 Things” each episode that she practices to promote an overall healthy well-being and main...
More
Health & FitnessArtsFashion & BeautyKids & FamilyParenting
Join Amy Brown, co-host of The Bobby Bones Show, as she chats about “4 Things” each episode that she practices to promote an overall healthy well-being and main...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 655
  • Two Things Can Be True At The Same Time: Part 4 [The Mini-Series] (Outweigh)
    OUTWEIGH: Can you love food AND maintain a healthy relationship with food? We absolutely think so! And that's why we are here to talk about this very important distinction.  These things do NOT have to cancel eachother out or stay mutually exclusive. But...there are some very important distinctions that you want to keep in mind--- especially since there are a lot of mixed messages out there about this topic. Amy & Leanne are back again for the FOURTH episode of the Mini-Series Two Things Can Be True At The Same Time (Normalizing the In-Betweens and Healing From Extremism) where they share their thoughts and takeaways on how you can have BOTH:  You can heal from your disordered eating and have a healthy relationship with food.... AND still love food, love sugar, find pleasure and joy in food....AND still have food 'stuff' you're continually working though (it can ALL be true).   HOST:Amy Brown // RadioAmy.com // @RadioAmy GUEST:Leanne Ellington // StresslessEating.com To learn more about re-wiring your brain to heal from the all-or-nothing diet mentality for good....but WITHOUT restricting yourself, punishing your body, (and definitely WITHOUT ever having to use words like macros, low-carb, or calorie burn) check out Leanne's FREE Stressless Eating Webinar @  www.StresslessEating.com See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/8/2023
    17:39
  • Love, Action, and the Power of Wonder in the Face of Impossible Things with Valerie Kaur (from It’s Ok that You’re Not Ok with Megan Devine)
    “Wonder is the root of love, the lack of wonder is the root of violence.”  Is there a way to create boundaries with someone who wishes to cause harm? Can you love them and hold them accountable? Do you have to fight for a just world for everyone? Valarie Kaur is no stranger to violence. As a Sikh, as a woman, as a person of color, violence has shaped both her activism and her deep sense of community care. Her Revolutionary Love Project is the blueprint for organizers, activists, and really - anyone in love with the world and what it could be.    This week, the activist, and best-selling author of See No Stranger joins me to talk about love, action, and the power of wonder in the face of impossible things.    We cover activism, wonder, horror, grief, acts of violence, acts of justice, parenting in an age of rampant school violence, healing family wounds, building true community - and why fighting for love and pleasure is always going to be more sustainable than fighting against hate.  “I spent the last 20 years organizing my life around hate and I want to spend the next 20 years organizing around love. The pain of the world is the pain of the world, regardless.” - Valarie Kaur   * One brief content note, Valarie’s neighborhood had some construction going on, so there’s more background noise in this episode than usual. Listen for the goodness, though - it’s all around you.    In this episode we cover: How do you continue to work on behalf of EVERYONE for a more just and beautiful world, when some of those people cause great harm?  Getting outside of unbearable pain so you can survive Do you have to suffer in order to be of service? Being an activist for the long haul “Squad care” and what it means for activists and anyone alive in the world What do you want future generations to inherit from your time here?    Want grief support with Megan? Apply for 1:1 sessions here, or join the monthly Q&A here.  Related episodes: The Love-Filled World A Place Called Home: a conversation with child welfare advocate, David Ambroz Connection is the best medicine: with Dr. Rana Awdish Notable quotes:  “We're living in a time where we have to metabolize grief on a scale that no other generation before us has had to.” - Valarie Kaur   “Our solidarity is only as deep as our ability to love one another, and our ability to love one another is only as deep as our ability to weep with one another.” -  Valarie Kaur About our guest:  Valarie Kaur is a renowned civil rights leader, lawyer, award-winning filmmaker, educator, author of the #1 LA Times Bestseller SEE NO STRANGER, and founder of the Revolutionary Love Project. A daughter of Punjabi Sikh farmers in California, her work has ignited a national movement to reclaim love as a force for justice. See No Stranger: A Memoir and Manifesto of Revolutionary Love.  About Megan:  Psychotherapist and bestselling author Megan Devine is recognized as one of today’s most insightful and original voices on grief, from life-altering losses to the everyday grief that we don’t call grief. She helms a consulting practice in Los Angeles and serves as an organizational consultant for the healthcare and human resources industries.  The best-selling book on grief in over a decade, Megan’s It’s Ok that You’re Not OK, is a global phenomenon that has been translated into more than 25 languages. Her celebrated animations and explainers have garnered over 75 million views and are used in training programs around the world.   Additional resources: Valarie Kaur’s websiteThe Revolutionary Love Learning Hub   Want to talk with Megan directly? Two options: apply for one of her 1:1 sessions through the contact form at megandevine.co, or join our Patreon community for live monthly Q&A sessions. Either way, it’s your questions, answered.   Check out Megan’s best-selling books - It’s OK That You're Not OK and How to Carry What Can’t Be Fixed    Books and resources may contain affiliate links. Get in touch: Thanks for listening to this week’s episode of It’s OK that You’re Not OK. Tune in, subscribe, leave a review, tag us on social with your thoughts, and share the show with everyone you know. Together, we can make things better, even when they can’t be made right.    Follow the show on TikTok @itsokpod and use the hashtag #ItsOkPod on all social platforms   For grief support & education, follow us at @refugeingrief on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, and follow Megan on LinkedIn For more information, including clinical training and consulting and to share your thoughts, visit us at megandevine.co  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/6/2023
    59:00
  • Amy’s Psychic Cousin Does a Reading for Morgan! (From Soul Sessions with Amanda Rieger Green)
    Happy 4th! While Amy’s out, enjoy this special reading Amy’s psychic cousin, Amanda, did for Morgan from the Bobby Bones Show as part of her new podcast, Soul Sessions!    Morgan Huelsman, Digital Director for The Bobby Bones Show, joins the show today for a reading!   Morgan is turning 30 and looking for what’s next in this upcoming chapter of her life. Amanda shares insights on Morgan’s perfectionism, recognizing where she can relinquish control and learning how to find the fulfillment, sense of peace, ease and freedom she desires.   It’s a year of decisiveness for Morgan; a time to trust her gut & be spontaneous. Amanda encourages Morgan to lean into excitement, focus on using her voice, and take risks.    Amanda holds space for Morgan to talk candidly about trust issues built up over the years - both professionally and personally.   After being in challenging relationships and having not so great dating experiences, Morgan is struggling to find her person. She opens up about looking for love but having the fear many of us share at some point or another-  “what if my person is not out there?” or “what if there’s not someone that knows how to love me for me?”   What’s next for Morgan’s career? Amanda shares some exciting opportunities on the horizon…she’s in her dream job, but what comes next? What does it look like?    Morgan’s fiery grandmother comes through with supportive messages and reassurance that she will help Morgan her person - someone who will finish her sentences and be a perfect match just like her grandma and grandpa.    Follow Amanda: https://www.instagram.com/soulpathology/ Follow Morgan: https://www.instagram.com/webgirlmorgan/   Amanda Predicts Someone Will Leave The Bobby Bones Show Next Year: https://bobbybones.iheart.com/featured/bobby-bones/content/2022-10-04-psychic-predicts-someone-will-leave-the-bobby-bones-show-next-year/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/4/2023
    55:51
  • Two Things Can Be True At The Same Time: Part 3 [The Mini-Series] (Outweigh)
    OUTWEIGH: You can be on the journey to self-love and self-worth... AND still have really crappy thoughts about yourself show up. Yep....it's true! Even the most confident, self-assured, empowered women can have "ugly" thoughts about themselves. This does NOT have to mean anything, and in fact, it's totally normal. What matters most is how you RESPOND (instead of react) to those thoughts. And that's why on this episode of Outweigh, we share some very important distinctions that you'll want to keep in mind around this subject specifically. Amy & Leanne are back again for the THIRD episode of the Mini-Series Two Things Can Be True At The Same Time (Normalizing the In-Betweens and Healing From Extremism) where they share their thoughts and takeaways on how you can have BOTH: You can be on the journey to self-love and self-worth... AND still have really crappy thoughts about yourself show up. HOST:Amy Brown // RadioAmy.com // @RadioAmy GUEST:Leanne Ellington // StresslessEating.com To learn more about re-wiring your brain to heal from the all-or-nothing diet mentality for good....but WITHOUT restricting yourself, punishing your body, (and definitely WITHOUT ever having to use words like macros, low-carb, or calorie burn) check out Leanne's FREE Stressless Eating Webinar @  www.StresslessEating.com See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/1/2023
    15:09
  • The Power of a Good Cry (When Tears Lead to an “Aha” Moment)
    Something happened to Amy after she had a really good cry the other day, an epiphany of sorts, and it has her feeling very thankful for everything that led to her breakdown. Claire, Amy's friend that joined in on this episode (who also happens to be a cognative therapist), says what Amy experienced after all of her tears totally makes sense. Amy and Claire talk about the power of a good cry, gratitude, gardening, "spending commandments" from @Your.RichBFF (so you don't regret a purchase), 4 things you can do to protect your summer self-care from @KatieGustafson.co, pre-marital counseling, adoption, @TheNashvilleBeautyGirl (ZO Skinhealth + Biopelle), Stachira running Amy's Instagram account for links, and more!! HOSTS:Amy Brown // RadioAmy.com // @RadioAmy Send emails to [email protected] omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/29/2023
    1:12:18

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About 4 Things with Amy Brown

Join Amy Brown, co-host of The Bobby Bones Show, as she chats about “4 Things” each episode that she practices to promote an overall healthy well-being and maintain an attitude of gratitude, which she is trying to instill in her newly adopted children from Haiti while juggling the crazy schedule of a working mom! Tune in to find ways to sprinkle joy, self-care, and giving back into your life too!!
Podcast website

Listen to 4 Things with Amy Brown, The Peter Attia Drive and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

4 Things with Amy Brown

4 Things with Amy Brown

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

4 Things with Amy Brown: Podcasts in Family