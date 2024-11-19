The Quote of the Day Show | Daily Motivational Talks

2053 | Dr. Dennis Kimbro: “One Dream, One Vision.”
Dr. Dennis Kimbro reveals how three successful black entrepreneurs employed a gritty persistence to build empires. Source: Dr. Dennis Kimbro: Putting It All Together - Success & Greatness | Empower Series SMU
7:35
2052 | Brian Tracy: “Two Hours per Day, Five Days per Week.”
Brian Tracy leads off the week revealing how to skyrocket your earning ability through consistent study and relentless skill development.Source: Brian Tracy: Сhange your life for the better
13:44
2051 | Inky Johnson: “The Person You’re Becoming is Stronger than Anything You Have Ever Faced.”
Inky Johnson stops by t0 remind us that life happens for us, not to us. And that no matter what obstacles we come up against, we can use them to become better, stronger versions of ourselves.
11:05
2050 | Dr. Wayne Dyer: “You Are Divine Enough to Ask and Important Enough to Receive.”
Today on the show, Dr. Wayne Dyer encourages you to stop worrying about things you have no control over. Plus, he discusses the truth about who you really are.
8:01
2049 | Myron Golden: “Make Yourself Findable.”
Today, Myron Golden discusses how elevating your belief system can make you more successful than you could ever imagine.Source: 20 Wealth Secrets That Can Make You Rich In Your 20's
