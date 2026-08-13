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32 episodes
- Haley is joined by Dr. Neinstein, luxury plastic surgeon and 'mommy makeover' specialist. They discuss what it actually costs to get these surgeries, which clients seek him out, using peptides, recovering in The Plaza, and more.
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Financial Tea with Mrs. Dow Jones is a Sony Music Entertainment production.
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- This week Haley is joined by author, psychotherapist, and content creator MJ Corey (@kardashian_kolloquium) to break down Kardashian finances, track the rise of their empire, and debunk what the public misunderstands about the family.
Financial Tea with Mrs. Dow Jones is a Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us at @sonypodcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email podcastadsales@sonymusic.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- This week Haley is joined by the financial advice coumnist for The Cut, Charlotte Cowles, to discuss her experience being scammed out of $50K and answer some listener questions.
Financial Tea with Mrs. Dow Jones is a Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us at @sonypodcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email podcastadsales@sonymusic.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- This week Haley is joined by Ruhama Wolle, author of 'I Hope You Elope: A Bridesmaid Survival Guide' to get real about the true cost of weddings...for the guests. They break down the viral article that lost Ruhama a best friendship, spill the most money they've ever spent attending a wedding, and discuss the etiquette around navigating the modern wedding landscape.
Financial Tea with Mrs. Dow Jones is a Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us at @sonypodcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email podcastadsales@sonymusic.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- This week, Haley gets personal about turning 35 and the most important lessons she's learned so far. There's tactical advice, personal reflection, and the much needed MDJ reframe.
Financial Tea with Mrs. Dow Jones is a Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us at @sonypodcasts
To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email podcastadsales@sonymusic.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Financial Tea with Mrs. Dow Jones
Financial Tea is your VIP ticket into the world of money, power, and culture. Every Thursday, Haley Sacks (aka Mrs. Dow Jones) breaks down the money moves, markets, and mindsets you need to build wealth and live smarter. With guests ranging from billionaires to financial rebels, you’ll leave every episode wiser, hotter, and maybe even a little richer. Financial Tea with Mrs. Dow Jones is a Sony Music Entertainment production. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us at @sonypodcasts To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email podcastadsales@sonymusic.com
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