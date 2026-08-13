Financial Tea is your VIP ticket into the world of money, power, and culture. Every Thursday, Haley Sacks (aka Mrs.

Dow Jones) breaks down the money moves, markets, and mindsets you need to build wealth and live smarter. With guests ranging from billionaires to financial rebels, you’ll leave every episode wiser, hotter, and maybe even a little richer. Financial Tea with Mrs. Dow Jones is a Sony Music Entertainment production. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us at @sonypodcasts To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email podcastadsales@sonymusic.com