Highlights, Balayage, Face Framing, and More - Tracey Cunningham (Hollywood’s Hottest Hair Colorist) Reveals Her Secrets to A-List Hair, Maintaining Hair Health, and Why Hair is So Emotional
She's one of, if not, THE most, sought-after hair colorist's in the world. If the walls at Beverly Hill's Meche Salon could talk, we'd only begin to imagine some of the iconic conversations that have ensued. Cue the likes of JLo, Margot Robbie, Dakota Johnson, Drew Barrymore, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Garner, our very own Molly Sims, and more, who have graced Tracey Cunningham with (their hair) and presence. We dive into how to get the perfect blonde, why brunette is the hardest color to get right, how to properly touch-up greys, why a face frame is sometimes all you need, and how to maintain color-treated hair. Tracey is so busy, in fact, she recorded this episode from the back of the salon. Perhaps give this one a listen before you embark on your next dye job.