You know that feeling when you're staring into a closet full of clothes and thinking, I have nothing to wear? According to celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, the problem isn't your wardrobe—it's that you've lost connection with how you want to feel. Erin has dressed some of the world's most stylish women, including Anne Hathaway, Sarah Jessica Parker, Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, and Mariska Hargitay. Now, in her new book The Art of Intentional Dressing, she's sharing the exact method she uses with clients to help them show up as the version of themselves they want to be. In this conversation, Erin breaks down her simple but transformative three-word practice, explains why style has very little to do with trends, and reveals how getting dressed can help you navigate body changes, career shifts, motherhood, and moments when you don't recognize yourself. If you've ever stood in front of your closet feeling overwhelmed, disconnected, or like you've forgotten your style, this episode is for you.



A Sony Music Entertainment production.



Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us at @sonypodcasts



To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email podcastadsales@sonymusic.com



Mentioned in the Episode:



The Art of Intentional Dressing - By Erin Walsh



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices