Lipstick on the Rim

Podcast Lipstick on the Rim
Dear Media, Molly Sims
Available Episodes

  • Want to Know My Skincare Secrets? Are You Ready to Glow? YSE Beauty is Here (the WHOLE Story, a Look Into the Products, the Name, and So Much More)
    What does it mean to be "wise?" Having or showing experience, knowledge, and good judgement (most of the time). The idea of being wise, getting wiser, and sharing said wisdom was the very impetus for YSE Beauty, Molly's dream skincare brand that launches today. After 2.5+ years in the making, we're so excited to bring you an edited line of products that look good, feel good, and wear good. YSE Beauty (pronounced "wise") is precisely a marriage of science-backed clinical's with the beauty and ease of luxury. Today, we sit down with Molly's partners Charlene Valledor and Dustin Cash of SOS Beauty to get into everything about the brand (and we mean everything) from the inception to the cocktail of formulations to the name. We couldn't be prouder to birth YSE Beauty into the world and we think you are absolutely going to be obsessed. Just remember… it ALL starts with your skin. 
    4/25/2023
    1:03:20
  • Highlights, Balayage, Face Framing, and More - Tracey Cunningham (Hollywood’s Hottest Hair Colorist) Reveals Her Secrets to A-List Hair, Maintaining Hair Health, and Why Hair is So Emotional
    She's one of, if not, THE most, sought-after hair colorist's in the world. If the walls at Beverly Hill's Meche Salon could talk, we'd only begin to imagine some of the iconic conversations that have ensued. Cue the likes of JLo, Margot Robbie, Dakota Johnson, Drew Barrymore, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Garner, our very own Molly Sims, and more, who have graced Tracey Cunningham with (their hair) and presence. We dive into how to get the perfect blonde, why brunette is the hardest color to get right, how to properly touch-up greys, why a face frame is sometimes all you need, and how to maintain color-treated hair. Tracey is so busy, in fact, she recorded this episode from the back of the salon. Perhaps give this one a listen before you embark on your next dye job. 
    4/18/2023
    48:22
  • Molly Gets a Brow Lift Live on the Podcast with Celebrity Eyebrow Artist Kristie Streicher (Inventor of the Feathered Technique) Who Dishes on Microblading, Laminating, Tinting, Lifting, Tweezing, and More
    Kristie Streicher always had a thing for brows but didn't always know it could be a viable career choice. She stuck with it and little did she know, she would soon turn into one of the biggest names in the brow world. Celebrities from all corners of the globe flock to her for her famous feathered technique. Brows can easily be overlooked but they're really one of the most important aspects of a woman's face. As one of the co-founders of the Beverly Hills beauty salon, STRIIIKE, with her two sisters, she's set up shop smack in the middle of the city. This episode is particularly fun because it's the first time in Lipstick on the Rim history we conducted a live treatment in studio. If you're eager to get that celebrity brow, look no further than Kristie's recently launched KS&CO brow kit—you'll be a pro in no time. 
    4/12/2023
    48:55
  • Dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartman Teaches Us How to Identify and Treat Frustrating Skin Conditions: Hyperpigmentation, Melasma, Acne, and More
    We have a soft spot for the South. After all, Molly is a Kentucky-girl at heart. Today, we tapped one of the most renowned dermatologists who reigns from Birmingham, Alabama. Meet Dr. Corey L. Hartman, founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology and Alabama's #1 American Board of Dermatology Certified Dermatologists. If you've been been tuning into Lipstick on the Rim week after week, you know we've had our fair share of dishing on botox, fillers—really anything and everything injectable. Until now, we hadn't yet delved into the other side of all things skin: namely hyperpigmentation, melasma, and acne, which Molly has dealt with in strides over the past several decades. We get into how to identify these conditions, treating them, and how to prevent them for the future. One tip to leave you on: stay out of the sun. 
    4/4/2023
    52:48
  • Net-a-Porter’s Global Beauty Director, Newby Hands, On the Best 2023 Beauty Trends: the Brand New, the Tried-and-True, and Everything In-Between
    Here at Lipstick on the Rim, it's safe to say we try a lot of products. In fact, we take great pride in being guinea pigs—testing, mixing, experimenting. You can call us scientists, if you must. It's rare to find another human who similarly tries everything under the sun and thoroughly enjoys the act of doing so. Enter Newby Hands, Net-a-Porter's Global Beauty Director. She's as seasoned as they come and truly knows the best of the best when it comes to products, brands, trends, and more. We talk all things what's new and what's tried-and-true. From hair trends to the next big lipstick shade to getting that just-right bronze, she divulges some secret weapon pro tips that we know you're just going to absolutely love. 
    3/28/2023
    54:06

About Lipstick on the Rim

Consider Molly Sims and her best friend Emese Gormley your new girlfriends on speed dial for all your pressing beauty and wellness needs. Is Botox a good idea? Should you try that new diet you saw on the Today Show? Molly and Emese have your back. With guests ranging from top health and beauty experts to their industry friends, you’ll get the scoop on the latest trends, which products and procedures to try, and which to run from-- and they just might be doing it all with a drink in hand. Prepare to be obsessed.
