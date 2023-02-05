Want to Know My Skincare Secrets? Are You Ready to Glow? YSE Beauty is Here (the WHOLE Story, a Look Into the Products, the Name, and So Much More)

What does it mean to be “wise?" Having or showing experience, knowledge, and good judgement (most of the time). The idea of being wise, getting wiser, and sharing said wisdom was the very impetus for YSE Beauty, Molly’s dream skincare brand that launches today. After 2.5+ years in the making, we’re so excited to bring you an edited line of products that look good, feel good, and wear good. YSE Beauty (pronounced “wise") is precisely a marriage of science-backed clinical’s with the beauty and ease of luxury. Today, we sit down with Molly’s partners Charlene Valledor and Dustin Cash of SOS Beauty to get into everything about the brand (and we mean everything) from the inception to the cocktail of formulations to the name. We couldn’t be prouder to birth YSE Beauty into the world and we think you are absolutely going to be obsessed. Just remember… it ALL starts with your skin. Find your forever pieces at jennikayne.com. Our listeners get 15% off your first order when you use code LIPSTICK at checkout. You can grow thicker, healthier hair AND support our show by going to Nutrafol.com and entering the promo code LIPSTICK to save $15 off your first month’s subscription. This is their best offer ANYWHERE and it is only available to US customers for a limited time. Plus FREE shipping on EVERY order. Produced by Dear Media.