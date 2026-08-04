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275 episodes
- What if the secret to great style isn't buying more—but buying with intention?
Julia Berolzheimer built one of the internet's most beloved fashion platforms with Gal Meets Glam, but after becoming a mother, she began rethinking not just what she wore, but why she was buying it in the first place. Through her Substack Making Tradeoffs, she's helping women build wardrobes that reflect who they are—not just what's trending.
Julia joins Molly and Emese to share her philosophy on personal style, why "effortless" fashion is a myth, and how putting a little more thought into getting dressed can completely change how you feel. She explains why she'd rather invest in one exceptional piece than a closet full of impulse buys, how she shops high and low, and the prompts she uses to help women rediscover the clothes they already own.
Plus: the one-in, one-out hanger rule, why logos don't always equal quality, shopping the resale market, mixing black and navy (yes, absolutely), building confidence through personal style, and the AI-powered brand page tool, Coreli.ai, she created with her husband Thomas.
A Sony Music Entertainment production.
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Mentioned in the Episode: https://shopmy.us/shop/collections/6691435
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- Why do some homes feel timeless while others look dated within a few years?
Annie Meyers-Shyer—the creator behind @thisoakhouse, former Chanel and Harper's Bazaar PR executive, and daughter of legendary filmmaker Nancy Meyers—joins Molly and Emese to share the design philosophy that's made millions fall in love with her approach to interiors.
Annie explains how documenting her own family renovation unexpectedly led to a bestselling design book, then shares the practical advice every homeowner should know: how to build mood boards that actually work, why she always asks "Will I love this in 10 years?", how to find a contractor you can trust, why every room needs something old, and why she refuses to color match paint.
Whether you're renovating an entire house, refreshing one room, or simply want your home to feel more like you, this episode is packed with timeless design advice you'll come back to again and again.
A Sony Music Entertainment production.
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Mentioned in the Episode: https://shopmy.us/shop/collections/6559308
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- Have you ever looked at your life and wondered if you were really meant to be doing something else? Molly and Emese get personal — interviewing each other about their own career reinventions.
From Molly's evolution from model and actress to founder and producer, to Emese's journey from fashion PR executive to entrepreneur and creator, they share the real stories behind their biggest career pivots.
They talk about the fear of starting over, why most people stay stuck, how to know when it's time for a change, and the practical steps anyone can take before making a leap. Plus, lessons they've learned about money, confidence, networking, trusting your instincts, and why starting over doesn't mean starting from scratch.
A Sony Music Entertainment production.
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- She helped spark one of the biggest health conversations of the last few years—but according to Dr. Tyna Moore, the internet completely lost the plot. The naturopathic and chiropractic doctor, metabolic health expert, and host of The Dr. Tyna Show joins us to unpack what she originally meant by "microdosing" GLP-1 medications, why severe side effects may be a sign that a dose isn't right for you, and how a nuanced conversation turned into a billion-dollar industry. Emese also shares her own experience taking Zepbound, leading to an honest discussion about whether GLP-1s are forever, who may benefit from them, and why lifestyle changes still matter. Plus, Dr. Tyna explains why your metabolism probably isn't broken, the lab markers she looks at first, how chronic stress changes your body, and why strength training is non-negotiable for women as we age. If you've ever wondered whether GLP-1s are right for you—or felt confused by the endless noise online—this episode brings the conversation back to center.
A Sony Music Entertainment production.
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Celebrity Stylist Erin Walsh on The Three-Word Method That Will Change How You Get Dressed07/07/2026 | 42 mins.You know that feeling when you're staring into a closet full of clothes and thinking, I have nothing to wear? According to celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, the problem isn't your wardrobe—it's that you've lost connection with how you want to feel. Erin has dressed some of the world's most stylish women, including Anne Hathaway, Sarah Jessica Parker, Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, and Mariska Hargitay. Now, in her new book The Art of Intentional Dressing, she's sharing the exact method she uses with clients to help them show up as the version of themselves they want to be. In this conversation, Erin breaks down her simple but transformative three-word practice, explains why style has very little to do with trends, and reveals how getting dressed can help you navigate body changes, career shifts, motherhood, and moments when you don't recognize yourself. If you've ever stood in front of your closet feeling overwhelmed, disconnected, or like you've forgotten your style, this episode is for you.
A Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us at @sonypodcasts
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Mentioned in the Episode:
The Art of Intentional Dressing - By Erin Walsh
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About Lipstick on the Rim
Consider Molly Sims and her best friend Emese Gormley your new girlfriends on speed dial for all your pressing beauty and wellness needs. Is Botox a good idea? Should you try that new diet you saw on the Today Show? Molly and Emese have your back. With guests ranging from top health and beauty experts to their industry friends, you’ll get the scoop on the latest trends, which products and procedures to try, and which to run from-- and they just might be doing it all with a drink in hand. Prepare to be obsessed. To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email podcastadsales@sonymusic.com
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