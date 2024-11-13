The Haunted Piano: A Final Message from Beyond

Join Kaelyn, host of Heart Starts Pounding, as she recounts her haunting childhood experience with a mysterious piano that seemed to come to life on its own. This chilling story weaves together eerie piano notes, unexplained sounds, and a final heart-wrenching moment that connected her to her late grandmother. Was the piano a haunted conduit, or was something darker lurking behind those keys? Listen as Kaelyn and her family grapple with the unexplainable.You can find Heart Starts Pounding wherever you get your podcasts or on social media as @heartstartspounding and make sure to tell Kaelyn that we say hi!You can get these ad-free through ScaryPlus.com free for 14 days, then 4.99 per month. Cancel anytime.You can find Edwin social media as @edwincovGet in touch to share your story through TrueScaryStory.comEditorial and Sound Design by Sarah Vorhees Wendel of VW SoundJoin our community:Facebook.com/truescarystorypodcastInstagram.com/truescarypodtiktok.com/@truescarypod