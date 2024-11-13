Witness the chilling firsthand accounts of John, a man whose life has been marked by faith and spiritual warfare. From harrowing demonic manifestations to angelic encounters, John shares the gripping moments that shaped his spiritual journey. How did he confront the darkness threatening his family and emerge stronger than ever? Discover the power of faith in the face of the supernatural.You can get these ad-free through ScaryPlus.com free for 14 days, then 4.99 per month. Cancel anytime.You can find Edwin social media as @edwincovGet in touch to share your story through TrueScaryStory.comStory editing by Cristina LumagueSound design by Sarah Vorhees Wendel of VW SoundJoin our community:Facebook.com/truescarystorypodcastInstagram.com/truescarypodtiktok.com/@truescarypod
--------
17:59
Voices in the Night
In 2019, a family discovers a haunting presence in their home—a spirit that grows increasingly active, revealing her tragic history and unexplained connection to a hidden object. As chilling encounters escalate, the family calls on a medium, uncovering secrets buried in their home and seeking peace for the restless spirit.
--------
13:24
The Shadows Are Watching You
From strange visions and eerie dreams to unexplained appearances in the dead of night, this dark presence lingers — watching, waiting. Is it simply a manifestation of family turmoil or a sinister entity targeting them? As Natalie shares her True Scary Story, we're left questioning whether this figure is a spectral warning or something more dangerous.
--------
14:01
The Haunted Piano: A Final Message from Beyond
Join Kaelyn, host of Heart Starts Pounding, as she recounts her haunting childhood experience with a mysterious piano that seemed to come to life on its own. This chilling story weaves together eerie piano notes, unexplained sounds, and a final heart-wrenching moment that connected her to her late grandmother. Was the piano a haunted conduit, or was something darker lurking behind those keys? Listen as Kaelyn and her family grapple with the unexplainable.You can find Heart Starts Pounding wherever you get your podcasts or on social media as @heartstartspounding and make sure to tell Kaelyn that we say hi!
--------
10:53
A Townhouse Terror: The Night I Faced the Unseen
Abigail's seemingly quiet life in an old Alberta townhouse takes a terrifying turn one night when she encounters something otherworldly. In a home full of eerie noises and unexplained events, she soon finds herself face-to-face with a menacing figure that seems determined to test her courage. As a woman raised in a family familiar with the paranormal, she draws on her strength to confront this dark force. But this encounter raises more questions than answers, as Abigail wonders what truly lurks in the shadows of her life.