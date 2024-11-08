The Phenomenon of Time Skipping & Picture on the Wall

A routine walk through the desert turns into something far more terrifying. What starts as a simple errand for ice at a family gathering on a ranch in the Sonoran Desert quickly escalates into an eerie encounter that feels like crossing into a parallel reality. Was it a glitch in time, a haunting presence, or something beyond explanation?In our second story, what should have been a simple night at an Airbnb after a long business trip turns into a truly horrifying experience. Our narrator recounts an unsettling night in a strange old house that feels off from the moment they arrive. From dim lighting and an eerie portrait on the wall to unexplained knocks in the middle of the night, the night unfolds with disturbing events that only escalate until a terrifying realization hits the next morning.Today's scary stories feature remastered versions of some of our originals "The Phenomenon of Time Skipping", and "Picture on the Wall", with guest storyteller Sapphire Sandalo from Stories With Sapphire.