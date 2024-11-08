One father discovers the chilling truth behind a haunted oak tree that has cursed his family for generations. As shadows creep closer and childhood fears return, he must face the horrifying legacy that could destroy everything he loves. Tally Marks is a scary story about a father confronting the horrors of his family’s past on a haunted property. As terrifying figures emerge from the shadows and supernatural forces stir, this chilling tale explores the fear of the unknown, haunted memories, and the fight to protect a loved one.You can get these ad-free through ScaryPlus.com free for 14 days, then 4.99 per month. Cancel anytime.Find out more about Scary Story Podcast on ScaryStoryPodcast.comJoin our community:Facebook.com/scarypodInstagram.com/scarypodtiktok.com/@scarystorypod
--------
18:39
The Phenomenon of Time Skipping & Picture on the Wall
A routine walk through the desert turns into something far more terrifying. What starts as a simple errand for ice at a family gathering on a ranch in the Sonoran Desert quickly escalates into an eerie encounter that feels like crossing into a parallel reality. Was it a glitch in time, a haunting presence, or something beyond explanation?In our second story, what should have been a simple night at an Airbnb after a long business trip turns into a truly horrifying experience. Our narrator recounts an unsettling night in a strange old house that feels off from the moment they arrive. From dim lighting and an eerie portrait on the wall to unexplained knocks in the middle of the night, the night unfolds with disturbing events that only escalate until a terrifying realization hits the next morning.Today's scary stories feature remastered versions of some of our originals "The Phenomenon of Time Skipping", and "Picture on the Wall", with guest storyteller Sapphire Sandalo from Stories With Sapphire.
--------
16:51
Trust Issues
In this scary horror story, a couple on a quiet road trip stumbles upon a mysterious figure in the fog, triggering a series of paranormal events that spiral out of control. As they navigate their growing fears and confusion, they begin to wonder if they've encountered something far more sinister than a lost traveler.
--------
12:52
The Woman on the Train
On a quiet, late-night subway ride home, an unsettling passenger boards, leaving the narrator questioning not only his safety but his reality. As the train speeds through the dark tunnels, the journey transforms into a chilling encounter with something far more sinister than an ordinary stranger. What really happens when she leaves—or does she?
--------
18:08
House Rules
In this chilling story, a family reflects on their unsettling childhood memories of growing up in a house by the lake, where strange rules were always followed and eerie experiences were a part of life. From ghostly footsteps to unexplained sightings, the house held a mysterious and terrifying presence that haunted their lives. As they revisit old memories and uncover forgotten family photos, they start to realize the unsettling truth about what had been watching them all along. If you're a fan of paranormal encounters and creepy stories, this haunting tale will pull you into its eerie mystery.