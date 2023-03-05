Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to I'll Read What She's Reading in the App
Listen to I'll Read What She's Reading in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
I'll Read What She's Reading

I'll Read What She's Reading

Podcast I'll Read What She's Reading
Podcast I'll Read What She's Reading

I'll Read What She's Reading

I'll Read What She's Reading
add
Join Kennedy, Reggie, &amp; Mikayla every Wednesday as they discuss everything from smash or pass on their favorite book characters, deep dives on their favorit... More
ArtsBooks
Join Kennedy, Reggie, &amp; Mikayla every Wednesday as they discuss everything from smash or pass on their favorite book characters, deep dives on their favorit... More

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • DEDICATED
    Today the girls sit down to share what they are currently reading as well as their favorite book dedications. From sweet, to funny, to spicy, be prepared for lots of tears and laughs. Don't forget to follow along for podcast updates! @whatshesreadingpod
    5/10/2023
    30:26
  • Verity - Book review
    This week Reggie, Mikayla, and Kennedy discuss the April book of the month Verity by Colleen Hoover. They dive into their fan cast of the book and talk about their least and favorite parts of the book. Tune in to hear about what they rated the book and their overall thoughts of this thrilling book.
    5/3/2023
    42:21
  • Bang, Marry, Kill
    This week, the girls are playing Bang, Marry, Kill with your favorite book characters. They cover characters from your fav Co-Ho books, Harry Potter, Pretty Little Liars, ACOTAR, and more! Follow for podcast updates and more on ⁠INSTAGRAM⁠ and ⁠TIKOK⁠ :) *SPOILERS FOR ACOTAR START AT 24:15* *SPOILERS FOR THRONE OF GLASS START AT 32:30*
    4/26/2023
    43:16
  • How to Become a Reader
    If you're not a reader, you’ve come to the right place! In this episode, the girls give you their best tips on how to become a reader along with their top recommendations for books to get you hooked on reading. Plus they share their own reading journeys with you - SPOILER ALERT - not all of them have always loved reading. Follow for podcast updates and more on INSTAGRAM and TIKOK :)
    4/19/2023
    35:02
  • Our Top 3 Favorite Books!
    The girls kick off the first episode by sharing each of their top 3 favorite books. They also introduce themselves and the story behind starting the podcast as well as introducing the very first book club book. If you're looking for a good book recommendation, this episode is for you! Follow for podcast updates and more on INSTAGRAM and TIKTOK :)
    4/12/2023
    36:54

More Arts podcasts

About I'll Read What She's Reading

Join Kennedy, Reggie, &amp; Mikayla every Wednesday as they discuss everything from smash or pass on their favorite book characters, deep dives on their favorite authors, &amp; more. Want to read &amp; not sure where to start? Just read what they’re reading! Each month the girls will have a monthly book club book that they, along with their listeners, will read together &amp; discuss. See you Wednesday!
Podcast website

Listen to I'll Read What She's Reading, RadioPras and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

I'll Read What She's Reading

I'll Read What She's Reading

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

I'll Read What She's Reading: Podcasts in Family