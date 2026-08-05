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178 episodes
- Gather around! It's time for the gals to settle the ultimate debate: Which trope reigns supreme?
They're putting their favorite tropes head-to-head in one epic bracket battle to crown THE ULTIMATE TROPE. From friends-to-lovers to enemies-to-lovers and everything in between, no favorite is safe.
Fill out your own bracket, play along, and see if your top pick comes out on top... because their ultimate trope might just surprise you.
This episode is a paid partnership with Watching John. Available now.
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- Reggie, Kennedy, and Mikayla are diving into the sweet spot of reading: the beloved 4-star read. These are the books that kept them turning pages late into the night and earned a massive amount of love—even if they missed that 5-star rating.
Tune in as they break down their absolute favorites across every genre, from hidden gems to major page-turners. Whether you're looking for your next great escape, a cozy contemporary, a gripping thriller, or a spellbinding fantasy, the gals have plenty of recommendations to add straight to your TBR pile.
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- We've been looking forward to this one for a long time! Your hosts are beyond excited to welcome this week's author guest, Paige Harbison. The acclaimed author of Destination Funeral and The Other Side of Now, Paige shares the winding path that led her to becoming an author, audiobook narrator, podcast host, and creative powerhouse. From laugh-out-loud moments to behind-the-scenes stories and thoughtful insights, this episode has a little bit of everything. Whether you've read every one of Paige's books or you're meeting her for the first time, you'll walk away a fan.
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- Looking for your next great read? In today's episode, your hosts are sharing personalized book recommendations based on exactly what you're in the mood for. Whether you want a book that feels like an Olivia Rodrigo song, a favorite trope, a specific vibe, or something totally unique, they've got recommendations inspired by your requests. Tune in to see if your perfect next read made the list!
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- This week, your hosts are putting their fictional contacts to good use in a game they like to call "Who Would You Call?" Armed with the imaginary phone numbers of every book character ever, they're tackling outrageous hypothetical scenarios and debating who they'd trust to save the day (or cause even more chaos). From needing someone to help you with the ultimate revenge scheme to who you'd call to plan your bachelorette party, no situation is off-limits—and the answers might surprise you.
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Follow us on TikTok!
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Shop our merch: illreadwhatshesreading.com
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About I'll Read What She's Reading
Welcome to I’ll Read What She’s Reading hosted by Reggie, Mikayla, and Kennedy — the podcast where the group chat becomes a book club, and the TBR never stops growing. Each month, for our book club, you help us select a book where we discuss everything from our star eating, fan cast, loves, hates, & more. Plus, we’ve got interviews with bestselling authors and behind-the-scenes convos with some of your favorite BookTok creators! When we’re not discussing a specific book, we’re a little unhinged. Episodes based around Smash or Pass on our favorite book boyfriends, bookish bang, marry, kill, dramatic first-line guessing games, and a whole lot of chaos. So whether you're a casual reader or in a full-blown situationship with your favorite fictional man, come hang with us. We’re here to make your reading life more fun, more chaotic, and definitely more relatable. New episodes every Wednesday — let’s read what she’s reading!Podcast website
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