This week, your hosts are putting their fictional contacts to good use in a game they like to call "Who Would You Call?" Armed with the imaginary phone numbers of every book character ever, they're tackling outrageous hypothetical scenarios and debating who they'd trust to save the day (or cause even more chaos). From needing someone to help you with the ultimate revenge scheme to who you'd call to plan your bachelorette party, no situation is off-limits—and the answers might surprise you.

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