Join Kennedy, Reggie, & Mikayla every Wednesday as they discuss everything from smash or pass on their favorite book characters, deep dives on their favorit... More
Available Episodes
5 of 6
DEDICATED
Today the girls sit down to share what they are currently reading as well as their favorite book dedications. From sweet, to funny, to spicy, be prepared for lots of tears and laughs.
Don't forget to follow along for podcast updates!
@whatshesreadingpod
5/10/2023
30:26
Verity - Book review
This week Reggie, Mikayla, and Kennedy discuss the April book of the month Verity by Colleen Hoover. They dive into their fan cast of the book and talk about their least and favorite parts of the book. Tune in to hear about what they rated the book and their overall thoughts of this thrilling book.
5/3/2023
42:21
Bang, Marry, Kill
This week, the girls are playing Bang, Marry, Kill with your favorite book characters. They cover characters from your fav Co-Ho books, Harry Potter, Pretty Little Liars, ACOTAR, and more! Follow for podcast updates and more on INSTAGRAM and TIKOK :)
*SPOILERS FOR ACOTAR START AT 24:15*
*SPOILERS FOR THRONE OF GLASS START AT 32:30*
4/26/2023
43:16
How to Become a Reader
If you're not a reader, you’ve come to the right place! In this episode, the girls give you their best tips on how to become a reader along with their top recommendations for books to get you hooked on reading. Plus they share their own reading journeys with you - SPOILER ALERT - not all of them have always loved reading. Follow for podcast updates and more on INSTAGRAM and TIKOK :)
4/19/2023
35:02
Our Top 3 Favorite Books!
The girls kick off the first episode by sharing each of their top 3 favorite books. They also introduce themselves and the story behind starting the podcast as well as introducing the very first book club book. If you're looking for a good book recommendation, this episode is for you!
Follow for podcast updates and more on INSTAGRAM and TIKTOK :)
Join Kennedy, Reggie, & Mikayla every Wednesday as they discuss everything from smash or pass on their favorite book characters, deep dives on their favorite authors, & more. Want to read & not sure where to start? Just read what they’re reading! Each month the girls will have a monthly book club book that they, along with their listeners, will read together & discuss. See you Wednesday!