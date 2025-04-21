Stop Staring at the Scoreboard: How to Play a Better Game in Business

In this episode of The Handcrafted Podcast: The Business of Making Things, Paul breaks down the true meaning of strategy for makers and business owners. Using a sports analogy, he explains why obsessing over the "scoreboard" — like sales numbers or social media followers — won't lead to success. Instead, improving your game — your craft, systems, and mindset — is what drives results.Paul outlines what strategy isn't (buying ads, trying to please everyone, doing a little bit of everything) and what it is(making clear decisions about who you are, what you do, who you serve, and what you won't do). Drawing inspiration from Seth Godin, he emphasizes focusing on a small, specific audience, embracing your uniqueness, and telling a consistent story about your business. He also shares why narrowing your focus, even when it feels scary, is the key to growth.Paul leaves listeners with three crucial questions to define their strategy:Who is this for?What change do I want to make?What's the story I'm telling?Join the Network