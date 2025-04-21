The Flywheel Effect: Why Consistency Builds Greatness
In this episode of The Handcrafted Podcast, Paul dives into Jim Collins' powerful Flywheel Effect from the book Good to Great—a concept that explains how sustained, consistent effort over time creates unstoppable momentum in business. Paul relates this idea to the world of custom furniture making and other maker-driven businesses, drawing from his own 10-year journey with Philadelphia Table Company.He emphasizes how slow, deliberate progress—not overnight success—is what builds enduring companies. From delighting clients and earning referrals, to niching down and refining systems, Paul offers real-world strategies to help makers turn single projects into long-term growth. He also shares personal stories about how early cold outreach snowballed into large-scale hospitality collaborations through consistency and word-of-mouth.Whether you're just starting out or looking to scale, this episode is a reminder that every small push counts—and that great businesses are built brick by brick, not by viral moments.
15:51
Stop Staring at the Scoreboard: How to Play a Better Game in Business
In this episode of The Handcrafted Podcast: The Business of Making Things, Paul breaks down the true meaning of strategy for makers and business owners. Using a sports analogy, he explains why obsessing over the "scoreboard" — like sales numbers or social media followers — won't lead to success. Instead, improving your game — your craft, systems, and mindset — is what drives results.Paul outlines what strategy isn't (buying ads, trying to please everyone, doing a little bit of everything) and what it is(making clear decisions about who you are, what you do, who you serve, and what you won't do). Drawing inspiration from Seth Godin, he emphasizes focusing on a small, specific audience, embracing your uniqueness, and telling a consistent story about your business. He also shares why narrowing your focus, even when it feels scary, is the key to growth.Paul leaves listeners with three crucial questions to define their strategy:Who is this for?What change do I want to make?What's the story I'm telling?
13:31
Sales First: How I Broke the $1M Barrier Without Ads
In this episode of The Handcrafted Podcast, Paul dives into one of the most overlooked yet essential parts of running a successful maker business: sales. He uses the metaphor of a train needing a push to leave the station—no matter how polished or beautiful it is, it won't move without sales.Paul challenges makers to treat sales like a daily discipline, just like honing their craft. He shares personal stories from his early days, including walking his South Philly neighborhood to find potential clients and how grassroots efforts helped him break through revenue plateaus. He also emphasizes building a network effect, showing up "open for business" in everyday conversations, and leveraging relationships in your community to drive growth.He reminds listeners that it's not about being pushy—it's about building relationships, asking good questions, and listening. Sales isn't sleazy when you're offering something you truly believe in.The biggest takeaway? Craft alone won't get your business to the golden city—consistent, intentional sales will.
13:28
“Why Ads Won’t Save Your Business”
In this episode of The Handcrafted Podcast: The Business of Making Things, Paul dives deep into one of the hottest topics in the maker business world: advertising. If you've ever wondered whether it's time to start running ads—or if ads are even the right move for your business—this episode is for you.Paul breaks down why most makers aren't ready to run ads yet, and why that's totally okay. He shares lessons from his own journey of growing Philadelphia Table Company to nearly $800K in revenue before ever running a serious ad campaign. Learn how mastering sales, branding, and lead generation without ads can build a stronger, more sustainable foundation for your business.Then, for those who are ready, Paul opens up about how he's currently running ads—including Meta vs. Google strategies, form funnels, pre-qualifying leads, and why imagery and brand positioning matter more than ever.This is a real, honest look at ads for handcrafted businesses—no fluff, no gimmicks, just what actually works (and what doesn't).
15:54
"Crafting Luxury: Why Raising Your Prices Attracts Better Clients"
"In this episode, Paul shares his journey of transforming Philadelphia Table Company into a luxury brand, revealing how raising prices attracted better clients who truly value handcrafted quality. He explores the counterintuitive strategies of luxury marketing, emphasizing the importance of telling your brand's story rather than selling a product."
About The Handcrafted Podcast: The Business of making things
The Handcrafted Podcast: The Business of Making Things" is where craftsmanship meets business strategy. Hosted by Paul, founder of Philadelphia Table Co. and The Handcrafted Network, this podcast dives into the mindset, pricing, marketing, and systems that help makers turn their craft into a thriving business. Whether you're a woodworker, artisan, or creative entrepreneur, you’ll learn the strategies to build a profitable, sustainable business—because great craftsmanship deserves great business strategy.