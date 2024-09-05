Illegal food pop-ups are booming in Seattle

Food pop-ups, trucks and carts are blossoming all over Seattle – but not all of them are above board. The city is seeing a huge spike in mobile food vendors that aren't permitted. Today we tell the story of how Tan found out about this trend thanks to the hottest food truck of the summer, and talk to Seattle Times reporter Jackie Varriano about how to tell if a food vendor is following health rules. Plus, Seattle is having an al pastor taco moment. Tan shares tips for where to get a great bite. Read Tan and Jackie's story in the Seattle Times. Recommendations in this episode: Tacos La Cuadra – Rainier Beach, Mount Baker, Northgate Tacos Extranjeros – inside Fair Isle Brewing, Ballard Seattle Eats is a production of The Seattle Times and KUOW, part of the NPR Network. You can support Seattle Eats by investing in the local newsrooms and the specialized beats that make this sort of storytelling possible. Please consider joining and subscribing at kuow.org/eats and seattletimes.com.