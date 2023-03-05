Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Food with Mark Bittman in the App
Listen to Food with Mark Bittman in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
Food with Mark Bittman

Food with Mark Bittman

Podcast Food with Mark Bittman
Podcast Food with Mark Bittman

Food with Mark Bittman

Mark Bittman
add
Former New York Times food journalist and #1 bestselling author Mark Bittman (How to Cook Everything, Eat Vegan Before 6:00) has a love for food and a passion f... More
ArtsFoodHealth & FitnessNutritionSociety & Culture
Former New York Times food journalist and #1 bestselling author Mark Bittman (How to Cook Everything, Eat Vegan Before 6:00) has a love for food and a passion f... More

Available Episodes

5 of 87
  • Senator Bennet: Access to Food is a Right
    Colorado Senator Michael Bennet talks to Kate and Mark about how being superintendent of Denver Public Schools stoked his interest in food rights, what inspires him and why we should feel hopeful, his newfound interest in cooking, and why cast iron reigns supreme.View this episode's recipe and show notes here: https://www.bittmanproject.com/p/food-with-mark-bittman-senator-michael-bennetSubscribe to Food with Mark Bittman on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you like to listen, and please help us grow by leaving us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts.Follow Mark on Twitter at @bittman, and on Facebook and Instagram at @markbittman. Subscribe to Mark's newsletter The Bittman Project at www.bittmanproject.com.Questions or comments about the show? Email [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/3/2023
    31:09
  • Manu Buffara is Bringing Curitiba to Manhattan
    The internationally-acclaimed chef talks to Kate and Mark about her new book, community gardens in action, opening a restaurant in NYC, and the time she (accidentally) fermented her clothes. Subscribe to Food with Mark Bittman on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you like to listen, and please help us grow by leaving us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts.Follow Mark on Twitter at @bittman, and on Facebook and Instagram at @markbittman. Subscribe to Mark's newsletter The Bittman Project at www.bittmanproject.com.Questions or comments about the show? Email [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/26/2023
    32:07
  • Earth Day: Jane Goodall and Lauren Sweeney
    In celebration of Earth Day, Lauren Sweeney, CEO and co-founder of DeliverZero, talks to Mark about how she's changing takeout and delivery packaging and how, one day soon, single-use packaging "will seem like smoking on an airplane"; plus, a second look at a two-year-old interview with the incomparable Jane Goodall, who talks to Mark about our collective "indomitable spirit" and why she's hopeful.View this episode's recipe and show notes here: https://www.bittmanproject.com/p/food-with-mark-bittman-earth-daySubscribe to Food with Mark Bittman on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you like to listen, and please help us grow by leaving us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts.Follow Mark on Twitter at @bittman, and on Facebook and Instagram at @markbittman. Subscribe to Mark's newsletter The Bittman Project at www.bittmanproject.com.Questions or comments about the show? Email [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/19/2023
    40:20
  • Delia Ephron on the Joys of Sisters — & Food
    Writer Delia Ephron talks to Kate and Mark about the fortieth anniversary of Nora Ephron's Heartburn, her food relationship with her sister, books vs. movies, and the New York culinary universe.View this episode's recipe and show notes here: https://www.bittmanproject.com/p/food-with-mark-bittman-delia-ephronSubscribe to Food with Mark Bittman on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you like to listen, and please help us grow by leaving us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts.Follow Mark on Twitter at @bittman, and on Facebook and Instagram at @markbittman. Subscribe to Mark's newsletter The Bittman Project at www.bittmanproject.com.Questions or comments about the show? Email [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/12/2023
    33:35
  • Dan Ahdoot is Not a Fan of Giant Raw Clams
    The stand up comedian and Cobra Kai actor talks to Mark and Kate about hunting on the Long Island Expressway, how he became a pretentious foodie at the ripe old age of 11, and looking for love in all the wrong places.Subscribe to Food with Mark Bittman on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you like to listen, and please help us grow by leaving us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts.Follow Mark on Twitter at @bittman, and on Facebook and Instagram at @markbittman. Subscribe to Mark's newsletter The Bittman Project at www.bittmanproject.com.Questions or comments about the show? Email [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/5/2023
    28:20

More Arts podcasts

About Food with Mark Bittman

Former New York Times food journalist and #1 bestselling author Mark Bittman (How to Cook Everything, Eat Vegan Before 6:00) has a love for food and a passion for food issues. He explores all aspects of food - from what to have for dinner, how to raise healthy children, and how to make a perfect meringue to big picture questions about climate change, sustainability, and global hunger. Each week, Mark talks with celebrities, cooks, chefs, farmers, activists, policymakers, and food-lovers about the role of food in their lives, what they love to cook, and the ways that food impacts our society. Plus Mark offers handy cooking tips, recipes, answers to your questions, and much more!

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to Food with Mark Bittman, The Author's Journey and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Food with Mark Bittman

Food with Mark Bittman

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Food with Mark Bittman: Podcasts in Family