About Food with Mark Bittman

Former New York Times food journalist and #1 bestselling author Mark Bittman (How to Cook Everything, Eat Vegan Before 6:00) has a love for food and a passion for food issues. He explores all aspects of food - from what to have for dinner, how to raise healthy children, and how to make a perfect meringue to big picture questions about climate change, sustainability, and global hunger. Each week, Mark talks with celebrities, cooks, chefs, farmers, activists, policymakers, and food-lovers about the role of food in their lives, what they love to cook, and the ways that food impacts our society. Plus Mark offers handy cooking tips, recipes, answers to your questions, and much more!

