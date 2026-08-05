Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
257 episodes
A Conversation with Congressman McGovern: The Food System Isn't Broken — It's Working Exactly as Designed08/05/2026 | 38 mins.Today, a special conversation Mark had in June with Congressman Jim McGovern (MA) at the Good Food for All Summit in DC. McGovern has spent decades in Congress fighting to protect SNAP, fund school meals, and push food security to the center of the policy conversation. He and Mark cover a lot of ground: why the food system isn't broken so much as designed, the difference between food rhetoric and actual food policy, what to make of the MAHA movement, the case for a Department of Food, and what Mark has been building with Community Kitchen.
Subscribe to Food with Mark Bittman on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you like to listen, and please help us grow by leaving us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts.
Follow Mark on Twitter at @bittman, and on Facebook and Instagram at @markbittman. Want more food content? Subscribe to The Bittman Project at www.bittmanproject.com.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- We're bringing this one back. Hawa Hassan was born in Mogadishu, fled the Somali Civil War at four, spent time in a refugee camp in Kenya, and arrived alone in Seattle at age seven. She went on to win a James Beard Award and write two of the most distinctive cookbooks in recent memory. In this conversation, she and Mark and Kate talk about her book Setting a Place for Us, which travels to eight countries affected by conflict and asks what food means when everything else has been taken away. She talks about the visa crisis that nearly stranded her in Paris on the way to Kinshasa, the hug she found in Beirut when she expected hostility, and why she always goes looking for the best of a society, not the worst.
The Bittman Project is featuring three recipes from Hawa Hassan's book, Setting a Place for Us:
Rice Bread: https://bittmanproject.com/recipe/rice-bread/
Fresco de Melon (Cantaloupe Juice, with or without rum): https://bittmanproject.com/recipe/fresco-de-melon/
Madesu (Stewed Red Beans): https://bittmanproject.com/recipe/madesu-stewed-red-beans/
Subscribe to Food with Mark Bittman on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you like to listen, and please help us grow by leaving us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts.
Follow Mark on Twitter at @bittman, and on Facebook and Instagram at @markbittman. Want more food content? Subscribe to The Bittman Project at www.bittmanproject.com.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Kevin Boehm co-founded the Boka Restaurant Group nearly 25 years ago and now runs 35 restaurants across Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. He and his partner Rob Katz won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurateur in America. He also lived in his car, wrote a fake resume to get his first restaurant job, and spent two decades drinking heavily to manage bipolar disorder before getting sober. His memoir, The Bottomless Cup, covers all of it. Mark and Kate talk with Kevin about what hospitality actually means, how trauma shapes restaurant people, and the note slipped into his menu that changed the way he thought about his career.
Here's what was mentioned in today's podcast:
The Bottomless Cup: A Memoir of Secrets, Restaurants, and Forgiveness, by Kevin Boehm: https://bookshop.org/a/18956/9781419775246
Pizza Spinello, Wellfleet, MA: https://www.pizzaspinello.com/
Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill: https://www.castlehill.org/
Salty Market, Truro, MA: https://thesaltymarket.com/
Subscribe to Food with Mark Bittman on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you like to listen, and please help us grow by leaving us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts.
Follow Mark on Twitter at @bittman, and on Facebook and Instagram at @markbittman. Want more food content? Subscribe to The Bittman Project at www.bittmanproject.com.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Dan Jacobs: Almost Winning Top Chef — and Why Milwaukee Is America’s Best Kept Secret07/15/2026 | 35 mins.Dan Jacobs is the chef and co-owner of DanDan and EsterEv in Milwaukee, a runner-up on Season 21 of Top Chef, and one of the most quietly remarkable people to come on this show. In 2016, four months before opening his first restaurant, he was diagnosed with Kennedy's Disease, a rare neuromuscular condition often mistaken for ALS. He went on to compete on Top Chef eight years later anyway. Mark and Kate talk with Dan about navigating a progressive illness in a physical profession, why Milwaukee's restaurant scene might be the best kept secret in American food, the advocacy work that came out of the pandemic, and what it means to build a team that actually takes care of each other. Also: sourdough pizza, cranberry bogs, and a brother who should never work a host stand.
Subscribe to Food with Mark Bittman on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you like to listen, and please help us grow by leaving us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts.
Follow Mark on Twitter at @bittman, and on Facebook and Instagram at @markbittman. Want more food content? Subscribe to The Bittman Project at www.bittmanproject.com.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Arts podcasts
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Walk-In Talk PodcastArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Visual Arts
- Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- Fresh AirArts, Books, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The Book ReviewArts, Books
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
Trending Arts podcasts
- The Chris Hedges ReportArts, Books
- Reading GlassesArts, Books, Education, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Dear Alice | Interior DesignArts, Design
- All on the Table with Katie Lee BiegelArts, Food, Society & Culture
- Robservations with Rob LiefeldArts, Visual Arts
- DTFaeArts, Books, Comedy
- Bourbon PursuitArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- " The Power of Vocal Dynamics For Executives"Arts, Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- Storytime for GrownupsArts, Books
- Friends & FictionArts, Books, Fiction, Leisure
- Sherlock Holmes Bedtime StoriesArts, Books
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- Books, Beach, & BeyondArts, Books
- Fratello.comArts, Education, Society & Culture
- Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi CastroArts, Comedy, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read PodcastArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- LPN Deep Dives: Crescent CityArts, Books
About Food with Mark Bittman
Former New York Times food journalist and #1 bestselling author Mark Bittman (How to Cook Everything; VB6; Animal, Vegetable, Junk) is joined by co-host (and daughter) Kate to explore all aspects of food – from what to have for dinner, how to raise healthy children, and how to perfect your cooking routine to big picture questions about climate change, sustainability, food policy, and global hunger. Each week, Mark and Kate talk with cooks, celebrities, chefs, farmers, activists, policymakers, and food-lovers about the role of food in their lives, what they love to cook, and the ways that food impacts our society. Plus Mark and Kate offer handy cooking tips, recipes, answers to your questions, and much more.If you have a minute, we'd love it if you'd take a short survey about our show! Head here: http://bit.ly/foodwithmarkbittman-survey Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to Food with Mark Bittman, The MOOD Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Food with Mark Bittman
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.