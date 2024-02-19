Top Stations
Industry Seating
Industry Seating
Jason Thomas
Industry Seating is an inside look behind the scenes of professional supercross and motocross racing. Tune in every Monday morning for insight on all things mot...
Arts
Performing Arts
Available Episodes
5 of 194
Ep. 193: Feld Media Days
A peek behind the curtain at the media scrum that collects all the peripheral tv show content during the race season.
--------
1:02:56
Ep 192: Off Season Stuff
We talk about the Feld Summit and the latest buzz regarding the Lawrence Brothers and Haiden Deegan drama.
--------
49:31
Ep 191: Off Season
Covering our new signing at Fly and other off-season races and industry movement.
--------
18:03
Ep 190: Off Season Ramblings
Let's cover some of the sports peripheral goings-on in this short off-season.
--------
1:21:18
Ep 189: 2024 MXdN Preview
We've ventured across the pond with a great team; let's get into what could happen.
--------
46:02
About Industry Seating
Industry Seating is an inside look behind the scenes of professional supercross and motocross racing. Tune in every Monday morning for insight on all things moto.
