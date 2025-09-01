Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsThe 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins, Book Summary, Podcast, English
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins, Book Summary, Podcast, English
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins, Book Summary, Podcast, English

Raghvendra Singh
ArtsEducation
The 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins, Book Summary, Podcast, English
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • The 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins, Book Summary, Podcast, English
    How to enrich your life and destroy doubt in five seconds.Checkout the book and Amazon : https://amzn.to/46fmlSvThroughout your life, you've had parents, coaches, teachers, friends, and mentors who have pushed you to be better than your excuses and bigger than your fears. What if the secret to having the confidence and courage to enrich your life and work is simply knowing how to push yourself?Using the science of habits, riveting stories, and surprising facts from some of the most famous moments in history, art, and business, Mel Robbins will explain the power of a "push moment". Then, she'll give you one simple tool you can use to become your greatest self.It takes just five seconds to use this tool, and every time you do you'll be in great company. More than eight million people have watched Mel's TEDx Talk, and executives inside of the world's largest brands are using the tool to increase productivity, collaboration, and engagement.In The 5 Second Rule, you'll discover it takes just five seconds to:
    --------  
    12:32

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About The 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins, Book Summary, Podcast, English

How to enrich your life and destroy doubt in five seconds.Checkout the book and Amazon : https://amzn.to/46fmlSvThroughout your life, you've had parents, coaches, teachers, friends, and mentors who have pushed you to be better than your excuses and bigger than your fears. What if the secret to having the confidence and courage to enrich your life and work is simply knowing how to push yourself?Using the science of habits, riveting stories, and surprising facts from some of the most famous moments in history, art, and business, Mel Robbins will explain the power of a "push moment". Then, she'll give you one simple tool you can use to become your greatest self.It takes just five seconds to use this tool, and every time you do you'll be in great company. More than eight million people have watched Mel's TEDx Talk, and executives inside of the world's largest brands are using the tool to increase productivity, collaboration, and engagement.In The 5 Second Rule, you'll discover it takes just five seconds to:Become confidentBreak the habit of procrastination and self-doubtBeat fear and uncertaintyStop worrying and feel happierShare your ideas with courageThe 5 Second Ruleis a simple, one-size-fits-all solution for the one problem we all face - we hold ourselves back.The secret isn't knowing what to do - it's knowing how to make yourself do it.
Podcast website
ArtsEducationBooksSelf-Improvement

Listen to The 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins, Book Summary, Podcast, English, Myths and Legends and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins, Book Summary, Podcast, English: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Atomic Habits by James Clear, Book Summary, Podcast, English
    Atomic Habits by James Clear, Book Summary, Podcast, English
    Arts, Books, Business, Entrepreneurship
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/16/2025 - 7:44:58 AM