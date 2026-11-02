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Witches of Scotland

claire mitchell and zoe venditozzi
ArtsBooks
Witches of Scotland
Latest episode

87 episodes

  • Witches of Scotland

    EPISODE 87 PROFESSOR MARION GIBSON and "THRICE"

    09/10/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    Zoe and Claire speak to the fabulous Marion Gibson about her Sunday Times Best Selling Book "Witchland" and to Al Seed and Jude Milligan about their witch/macbeth related play "Thrice" . Racoons in baby rucksacks on planes included
  • Witches of Scotland

    EPISODE 86 PROF MCGLYNN AND DR.DORKA TAMAS

    08/19/2026 | 2h 21 mins.
    WE speak to Professor Claire McGlynn about Patriarchy and Porn - Shei is a leading expert on violence against women and girls and gender equality. Her particular expertise lies in the legal regulation of pornography, image-based sexual abuse (formerly known as 'revenge porn'), cyberflashing and all forms of online abuse. She advise governments, civil society and social media platforms regarding online and image-based abuse, and work closely with survivors to strengthen the law.

    We also speak to Dr. Dorka Tamás researcher, and author. She is a leading scholar and expert on the famous American poet Sylvia Plath
    Dr. Tamás is the author of the academic book Sylvia Plath and the Supernatural, which explores Plath's deep interest in magic, witchcraft, and demonology
  • Witches of Scotland

    EPISODE 85 VICTORIA BRADBURY A SALEM DESCENDANT AND ARTIST

    07/02/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    Victoria Bradbury speaks to us about her new show about witches and her own personal connection to the witch trials in Salem

    Blue Boar VR project: https://blurringartandlife.com/vb/blueboarvr.html
    Blue Boar installation project: https://blurringartandlife.com/vb/blueboar.html
    Colonial Vegetables Sewn Sampler: https://blurringartandlife.com/vb/colonialvegetables.html
    S-WITCH project: https://blurringartandlife.com/vb/s-witch.html
    Info and links for my Glasgow School of Art Show July 3-5:

    Please join me at one of the events:
    Threads Pop-Up Preview
    Friday 3 July, 5–7pm
    or
    Virtual Gallery Tour for Remote Participants
    Sunday 5 July, 9am EST / 2pm BST
    The exhibition will be on view in-person at the Windows on Heritage Gallery at GSA's Reid Building during the following hours:
    Friday 3 July: 4pm–7pm
    Saturday 4 July: 10am–7pm
    Sunday 5 July: 10am–4pm
  • Witches of Scotland

    EPISODE 84 WITCHES OF PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    05/19/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    If you thought witchcraft accusations were a thing of the past, think again :
    Sarah Newey, a journalist based in Bangkok covering global health security across the Asia Pacific, predominantly but not solely for the Telegraph, investigated the witch trials of Papua New Guinea . Her website is here https://sneweyy.squarespace.com/.
    This is an uncomfortable but necessary reminder that witchcraft accusations are not a historic abberation but relevant now and historically.
    WOMEN NOT WITCHES
    QUARRELSOME DAMES
    REMEMBRANCE IS RESISTANCE
  • Witches of Scotland

    EP 83 BONUS RANT

    04/19/2026 | 35 mins.
    This bonus ep covers a range of topics related to sexual violence, misogyny, and women's rights. It delves into the normalisation of violence, legal definitions, and the ongoing erosion of women's healthcare. The discussion also calls for the criminalisation of misogyny in Scotland and the importance and necessity of resistance and community building. The chat ends with the suggestion that Raven Intelligence is utilised to smash the patriarchy. Standard convo from these two.
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About Witches of Scotland
A podcast that follows the Witches of Scotland campaign to bring justice to those accused, convicted and executed as witches under the Witchcraft Act 1563
Podcast website
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