EPISODE 68 - MODERN WITCHCRAFT ACCUSATIONS AND TRIALS WITH LEO IGWE : WARNING DISCUSSES VIOLENCE

Zoe and Claire catch up with Leo Igwe to find out about witchcraft accusations in the present day : what are people being accused of, by whom and why? NB The Aye Write event has now already taken place - sorry to those who missed it! WARNING - Discusses violence against people accused of witchcraft