WE speak to Professor Claire McGlynn about Patriarchy and Porn - Shei is a leading expert on violence against women and girls and gender equality. Her particular expertise lies in the legal regulation of pornography, image-based sexual abuse (formerly known as 'revenge porn'), cyberflashing and all forms of online abuse. She advise governments, civil society and social media platforms regarding online and image-based abuse, and work closely with survivors to strengthen the law.



We also speak to Dr. Dorka Tamás researcher, and author. She is a leading scholar and expert on the famous American poet Sylvia Plath

Dr. Tamás is the author of the academic book Sylvia Plath and the Supernatural, which explores Plath's deep interest in magic, witchcraft, and demonology