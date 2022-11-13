A podcast that follows the Witches of Scotland campaign to bring justice to those accused, convicted and executed as witches under the Witchcraft Act 1563
Available Episodes
EPISODE 68 - MODERN WITCHCRAFT ACCUSATIONS AND TRIALS WITH LEO IGWE : WARNING DISCUSSES VIOLENCE
Zoe and Claire catch up with Leo Igwe to find out about witchcraft accusations in the present day : what are people being accused of, by whom and why? NB The Aye Write event has now already taken place - sorry to those who missed it! WARNING - Discusses violence against people accused of witchcraft
6/3/2023
52:31
EPISODE 67 DR ANDREW SNEDDON WITCHES OF IRELAND
Zoe and Claire talk to the hugely knowledgeable Dr. Andrew Sneddon, historian of medicine, religion and the supernatural, especially ghosts, magic and witchcraft. Senior Lecturer in History @ Ulster University.
4/2/2023
55:36
EPISODE 66 LORRAINE MURRAY - THE WITCHES OF INVERCLYDE
Zoe and Claire speak to Lorraine Murray Archivist at The Watt Institution in Greenock and at The Glasgow Academy in Kelvinbridge.
She is an Art and Architectural Historian who has been researching the woman and men accused of witchcraft in Inverclyde
2/24/2023
1:18:24
EPISODE 65 - ANYA BERGMAN - WITCHES OF VARDO
Zoe and Claire speak to author Anya Bergman about her story of the women killed as witches in Vardø. We talk magic, menopause, weather witches and why a Scotsman might have been to blame. Raccoons included
1/14/2023
1:15:31
EPISODE 64 - DOCTOR MARTHA MCGILL - WITCH HUNT 1649
Zoe and Claire speak to Dr. Martha McGill about her game, developed by a team at the University of Warwick, to explore and understand the witch hunt phenomena - based on events in Haddington, Zoe & Claire consider the history of Haddington accused and one of the accusers who owned an enchanted pear. Raccoon chat included