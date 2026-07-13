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RoseMarie Terenzio and Liz McNeil — authors of JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography — return to the Back Row podcast in honor of Love Story's likely Emmy nominations. Terenzio assisted JFK Jr. at George magazine, and McNeil has covered him at People since the 90s, so they know what the show creators don't.
We cover what we didn't get to last time: Daryl Hannah's bombshell New York Times op-ed, what the show got right and wrong about Carolyn Bessette's distress over the paparazzi, the plane crash, and whether Jack Schlossberg is the next JFK Jr.
Chapters:
00:00 — Intro
04:00 — The actor who played JFK Jr. called RoseMarie
08:30 — Daryl Hannah's bombshell NYT op-ed
14:30 — The wedding: how reporters found out
23:30 — Was Carolyn really depressed and homebound?
28:00 — The plane crash: what actually happened
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