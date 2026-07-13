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Back Row with Amy Odell

Amy Odell
ArtsFashion & Beauty
Back Row with Amy Odell
Latest episode

63 episodes

  • Back Row with Amy Odell

    Fall 2026 Couture Awards: Dangerous Shoes, Hat Wars, and Wedding Dresses

    07/13/2026 | 25 mins.
    Veteran fashion journalist Dana Thomas returns for Fall 2026 couture awards! We talk about the hat wars at Dior, the wildest shoes, and the Chanel chicken bag that seems like it can't carry more than a pill or two.

    This is a teaser of a paid episode. Subscribe at Back Row
    (save three months on an annual subscription) to access paywalled podcasts AND all newsletter stories.

    For podcast access only, sign up in Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

    CHAPTERS

    00:00 Introduction

    03:18 What "couture" actually means

    08:08 Award: Most Viral Front Row Celebrity

    10:49 Award: Best Front Row Celebrity

    13:37 Award: Best Couture Handiwork

    16:58 Award: Best Shoes

    20:18 Award: Best Bags

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  • Back Row with Amy Odell

    13 Biggest Questions About Taylor Swift's Wedding

    07/07/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Subscribe to the Back Row newsletter. Go Premium and save three months on an annual subscription to access paywalled podcasts and all newsletter stories.

    Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden — and nobody's seen the photos yet. Will Vogue get them? Will anyone? Amy Odell is joined by veteran celebrity journalist Justin Ravitz (former Executive Editor at Us Weekly and Rolling Stone) to count down 13 burning questions about the wedding of the year — 13, of course, because it's Taylor's lucky number.

    From the Dior couture ceremony looks to the guest list chaos (Zadie Smith? Wayne Gretzky? No Kardashians?) to whether this whole thing might end up as a theatrical release, Amy and Justin go through it all.

    CHAPTERS

    00:00 Introduction

    02:50 #13 – What did she get talked out of?

    06:23 #12 – What did Travis Kelce wear?

    10:52 #11 – How close were they with their guests, really?

    22:08 #10 – What was in the guests' NDAs?

    25:33 #9 – Who leaked the wedding photos?

    28:19 #8 – Were there religious elements? Was Adam Sandler ordained?

    30:45 #7 – Did anyone try to slip them a gift?

    37:27 #6 – Were there brand or corporate sponsors?

    38:59 #5 – What were her cats doing?

    40:54 #4 – Whose idea was the TT logo?

    42:22 #3 – What celebrities were invited and said no?

    44:57 #2 – Who was deliberately not invited?

    51:59 #1 – Will the wedding be a theatrical release?

    58:47 Final thoughts
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  • Back Row with Amy Odell

    What 'Love Story' Got Wrong About Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and JFK Jr.'s Final Days

    07/06/2026 | 31 mins.
    This is a teaser of a paid episode. To access the full episode, subscribe to Back Row at BackRow.net and get newsletter access included with your subscription. Or sign up in Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

    RoseMarie Terenzio and Liz McNeil — authors of ⁠JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography⁠ — return to the Back Row podcast in honor of Love Story's likely Emmy nominations. Terenzio assisted JFK Jr. at George magazine, and McNeil has covered him at People since the 90s, so they know what the show creators don't.

    We cover what we didn't get to last time: Daryl Hannah's bombshell New York Times op-ed, what the show got right and wrong about Carolyn Bessette's distress over the paparazzi, the plane crash, and whether Jack Schlossberg is the next JFK Jr.

    Chapters:

    00:00 — Intro

    04:00 — The actor who played JFK Jr. called RoseMarie

    08:30 — Daryl Hannah's bombshell NYT op-ed

    14:30 — The wedding: how reporters found out

    23:30 — Was Carolyn really depressed and homebound?

    28:00 — The plane crash: what actually happened
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  • Back Row with Amy Odell

    From Purses to... Pot?!

    06/29/2026 | 44 mins.
    ***SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT SHOW by subscribing to the Back Row newsletter: https://www.backrow.net/subscribe
    Go Premium and save three months on an annual subscription to access paywalled podcasts and all newsletter stories.***

    Get 15 percent off Edie Parker with the code AMY15: https://edie-parker.com/

    Brett Heyman launched Edie Parker as a luxury handbag business. Her acrylic clutches became a hit with Met Gala-going celebrities. Despite her success with accessories, she decided to pivot to a uniquely challenging industry: legal cannabis.

    She talks about what she learned working in Gucci PR during the Tom Ford era, why she entered the cannabis business, and the stigma she's still fighting.

    CHAPTERS

    00:00 Introduction

    01:30 From Gucci PR to Founding Edie Parker

    07:30 The Kate Hudson Met Gala Bag That Started It All

    11:00 Why She Pivoted to Cannabis

    13:00 Why You Have to Be Vertically Integrated in Every State

    15:00 The Stripes That Are "Too Appealing to Children"

    20:30 What Trump's Rescheduling Order Actually Changes

    28:00 Celebrity Campaigns: Pat Cleveland, Gabby Windey, and More

    35:30 Why No Institutional Investor Will Touch Cannabis

    39:30 Did the Cannabis Pivot Scare Off Handbag Customers?
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  • Back Row with Amy Odell

    How Plastic Surgery Went Off the Rails [TEASER]

    06/22/2026 | 27 mins.
    ***This is a TEASER of a paywalled episode. Sign up for a Premium subscription at Back Row (https://www.backrow.net/subscribe) for access to the Back Row newsletter and all paywalled podcasts. (Audio only subs available in Apple and Spotify.)***

    As the founding editor of beauty magazine Allure, Linda Wells has seen it all, from the dawn of La Mer to the current age of plastic surgery overload. Now the editor of AirMail Look, she's been covering the craziest procedures, from rib-cracking and reshaping to $500k facelifts.

    She discusses how plastic surgery has gone completely off the rails — and where this wild trend is going.

    CHAPTERS:

    01:15 – Beauty Trends of the 1980s

    03:45 – The Wildest Trends in 2026

    08:15 – The Growing Visibility of Plastic Surgery

    15:05 – Why Surgeons Are Hunting for New Procedures

    17:30 – The Sport of Celebrity Speculation

    20:25 – Facelift Prices Are Up 400%

    23:45 – The Risks of an International Operation

    26:50 – Subscribe to Listen to the Full Episode!
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About Back Row with Amy Odell
Fashion, style, celebrity and culture. Insider knowledge. Outsider honesty. Humor included.
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