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Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden — and nobody's seen the photos yet. Will Vogue get them? Will anyone? Amy Odell is joined by veteran celebrity journalist Justin Ravitz (former Executive Editor at Us Weekly and Rolling Stone) to count down 13 burning questions about the wedding of the year — 13, of course, because it's Taylor's lucky number.



From the Dior couture ceremony looks to the guest list chaos (Zadie Smith? Wayne Gretzky? No Kardashians?) to whether this whole thing might end up as a theatrical release, Amy and Justin go through it all.



CHAPTERS



00:00 Introduction



02:50 #13 – What did she get talked out of?



06:23 #12 – What did Travis Kelce wear?



10:52 #11 – How close were they with their guests, really?



22:08 #10 – What was in the guests' NDAs?



25:33 #9 – Who leaked the wedding photos?



28:19 #8 – Were there religious elements? Was Adam Sandler ordained?



30:45 #7 – Did anyone try to slip them a gift?



37:27 #6 – Were there brand or corporate sponsors?



38:59 #5 – What were her cats doing?



40:54 #4 – Whose idea was the TT logo?



42:22 #3 – What celebrities were invited and said no?



44:57 #2 – Who was deliberately not invited?



51:59 #1 – Will the wedding be a theatrical release?



58:47 Final thoughts

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