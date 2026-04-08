The Vaccine Book with Dr. Bob Sears - Companion Podcast

Bonus Episode: this is the first new vaccine to come out since the last version of The Vaccine Book, and Dr. Bob provides an in-depth look at this shot. He provides a detailed description of RSV infections and his own experience with this illness in his office. He unpacks the two brands of this shot, describes how each is made, what the ingredients are and what the known side effects are so far. He ends with his own take on this vaccine and what his own patients are choosing, or not choosing, to do.