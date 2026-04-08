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The Vaccine Book with Dr. Bob Sears - Companion Podcast

Dr. Bob Sears
ArtsBooks
The Vaccine Book with Dr. Bob Sears - Companion Podcast
Latest episode

21 episodes

  • The Vaccine Book with Dr. Bob Sears - Companion Podcast

    RSV Shot for Newborns and Infants

    09/02/2025 | 34 mins.
    Bonus Episode: this is the first new vaccine to come out since the last version of The Vaccine Book, and Dr. Bob provides an in-depth look at this shot. He provides a detailed description of RSV infections and his own experience with this illness in his office. He unpacks the two brands of this shot, describes how each is made, what the ingredients are and what the known side effects are so far. He ends with his own take on this vaccine and what his own patients are choosing, or not choosing, to do.
  • The Vaccine Book with Dr. Bob Sears - Companion Podcast

    Post Partum Vaccines for Women and Families

    09/02/2025 | 13 mins.
    Dr. Bob discusses the five vaccines that are offered to women and families in the post-partum period. He discusses the medical reasoning behind each recommendation (or lack thereof), and the pros and cons of each choice.
  • The Vaccine Book with Dr. Bob Sears - Companion Podcast

    Vaccines During Pregnancy Part 4: RSV Vaccine

    08/25/2025 | 26 mins.
    There's a lot of new information to talk about with this brand-new vaccine, and Dr. Bob covers it all. He reviews the safety research, discusses efficacy of this vaccine, and provides details on RSV disease and how it impacts infants and children. He also shares how this vaccine is manufactured and what the ingredients are.
  • The Vaccine Book with Dr. Bob Sears - Companion Podcast

    Vaccines During Pregnancy Part 3: Covid Vaccine

    08/25/2025 | 3 mins.
    Despite the lack of safety research, the CDC and medical community recommend the Covid vaccine for all pregnancy women. Dr. Bob briefly discusses the pros and cons of this policy.
  • The Vaccine Book with Dr. Bob Sears - Companion Podcast

    Vaccines During Pregnancy Part 2: Tdap Shot

    08/25/2025 | 14 mins.
    Should you get a Tdap shot during pregnancy? That's the question Dr. Bob tackles today. He reviews the medical reasoning behind this recommendation, what we know about safety, and the pros and cons of vaccinating during pregnancy. He also reveals the surprising origins of this medical policy designed to reduce whooping cough in newborns.
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About The Vaccine Book with Dr. Bob Sears - Companion Podcast
Dr. Bob Sears takes you deeper into the vaccine discussion with this companion podcast that expands on each chapter in The Vaccine Book. Dr. Bob provides updates on changes in vaccines & diseases since the book's last version from 2019. He offers personal insight & advice for parents who are navigating their vaccine decisions & shares his experience being the pediatrician for families who choose to raise their kids vaccine-free. Plus, enjoy bonus episodes (free, but possibly for a small fee in the future) on vaccines during pregnancy & the new RSV vaccine! @drbobsears and www.DrBobSears.com
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