Podcast – Cory Doctorow's craphound.com

With Great Power Came No Responsibility: How Enshittification Conquered the 21st Century and How We Can Overthrow It

Last night, I traveled to Toronto to deliver the annual Ursula Franklin Lecture at the University of Toronto’s Innis College. The lecture was called “With Great Power Came No Responsibility: How Enshittification Conquered the 21st Century and How We Can Overthrow It.” It’s the latest major speech in my series of talks on the subject,... <a href="https://craphound.com/news/2025/02/26/with-great-power-came-no-responsibility-how-enshittification-conquered-the-21st-century-and-how-we-can-overthrow-it/" class="more-link" title="Read With Great Power Came No Responsibility: How Enshittification Conquered the 21st Century and How We Can Overthrow It">more <i class="fa fa-chevron-right"></i></a>