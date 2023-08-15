Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Velshi Banned Book Club in the App
Listen to Velshi Banned Book Club in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsNews
Velshi Banned Book Club

Velshi Banned Book Club

Podcast Velshi Banned Book Club
Podcast Velshi Banned Book Club

Velshi Banned Book Club

MSNBC
add
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi brings you the “Velshi Banned Book Club,” an act of resistance against the epidemic of book banning. In each episode, a different author of a...
More
NewsPoliticsSociety & Culture
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi brings you the “Velshi Banned Book Club,” an act of resistance against the epidemic of book banning. In each episode, a different author of a...
More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Introducing: Velshi Banned Book Club
    MSNBC’s Ali Velshi brings you the “Velshi Banned Book Club,” an act of resistance against the epidemic of book banning. In each episode, a different author of a banned book joins Ali—including Margaret Atwood, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Laurie Halse Anderson, George M. Johnson and more—to talk about why their work is being targeted and about the literature itself. “Velshi Banned Book Club” is a series rooted in literary and cultural analysis and in the notion of reading as resistance. Read along with Ali and follow now to listen to the first two episodes on August 24th.
    8/15/2023
    1:59

More News podcasts

About Velshi Banned Book Club

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi brings you the “Velshi Banned Book Club,” an act of resistance against the epidemic of book banning. In each episode, a different author of a banned book joins Ali—including Margaret Atwood, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Laurie Halse Anderson, George M. Johnson and more—to talk about why their work is being targeted and about the literature itself. “Velshi Banned Book Club” is a series rooted in literary and cultural analysis and in the notion of reading as resistance. Read along with Ali and follow now to listen to the first two episodes on August 24th.
Podcast website

Listen to Velshi Banned Book Club, The Dan Bongino Show and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Velshi Banned Book Club

Velshi Banned Book Club

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Velshi Banned Book Club: Podcasts in Family