What Kash Patel as FBI Director could mean for Trump’s retribution agenda and the rule of law, lessons on outlasting Trump’s strategic chaos, what’s behind corporate rollbacks of DEI initiatives and more.
1:21:10
The Cost of Another Trump Presidency
What Donald Trump’s tariff threat would mean for American consumers, an alarming new salvo in the abortion wars, the story of a Louisiana librarian who was relentlessly targeted for speaking out against censorship, and more
1:20:54
Finding the Guardrails in a New Trump Era
Lessons from the first successful pushback against the Trump agenda, what we’re getting wrong about the First Amendment and who it really protects, and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on what we can expect from a Trump cabinet that’s shaping up to be the opposite of a Team of Rivals.
1:21:34
Trump’s Cabinet and the Promise of Project 2025
Donald Trump tells on himself with cabinet picks that herald a Project 2025 agenda; who’s behind the well-funded effort to tear down the separation of church and state in America’s public school system; and Matt Gaetz’s new gig.
1:21:56
America’s Billionaire Era
The story of how America became the kind of place where a pair of billionaires can be put in charge of slashing government spending, the truth about Donald Trump’s tariff agenda, and how Senate Republicans are faring against his pressure campaign to give up their constitutional duty of advice and consent