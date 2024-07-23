Trump’s Transportation Pick, Pennsylvania Election Scandal, Miss Universe
In the 5 AM Hour: Larry O'Connor and Julie Gunlock discussed: Trump nominates former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy for Secretary of Transportation FLASHBACK: NOV 15: Bucks County Commissioners Vote to Count Illegal Ballots as Pennsylvania Senate Race Heads for Recount YESTERDAY: Republicans file 12 Pennsylvania lawsuits in 'aggressive' push to end recount UPDATE: Pennsylvania Supreme Court Blocks Democrat-Led Counties from Counting Illegal Ballots in Senate Recount Miss Universe fans hail 'the end of wokeness' and credit The Trump Effect after biological woman Miss Denmark takes 2024 crown Episode: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 / 5 AM Hour
In the 6 AM Hour: Larry O'Connor and Julie Gunlock discussed: Migrant accused of killing Laken Riley took free Biden administration flight to Georgia L A R R Y on X: "Jake Tapper laments the plight of plantation owners who won't be able to exploit cheap, foreign labor anymore. WMAL GUEST: 6:35 AM - INTERVIEW - SILVIE RIVERA of Real Housewives of WMAL and our beauty pageant correspondent Miss Universe fans hail 'the end of wokeness' and credit The Trump Effect after biological woman Miss Denmark takes 2024 crown Jason Miyares on X: "I am running for re-election as Attorney General. As Attorney General, I've deployed every tool available to keep Virginians safe and violent criminals off our streets. We are not going back to the failed policies of the past; our families' safety and Virginia's future https://t.co/ifsMv7YwkG" / X Glenn Youngkin on X: "In 2021 Winsome, Jason, and I ran as a team and we have served Virginians as a team. In 2025, Winsome and Jason will once again lead the Republican team as candidates for Governor and Attorney General. Both have been indispensable partners to advance our shared, commonsense https://t.co/KkoBTsiNJy" / X Episode: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 / 6 AM Hour
Hans Von Spakovsky, Mika and Joe Get Blowback, Woke Moana 2 Star
In the 7 AM Hour: Larry O'Connor and Julie Gunlock discussed: WMAL GUEST: 7:05 AM - INTERVIEW - HANS VON SPAKOVSKY - the manager of the Election Law Reform Initiative at The Heritage Foundation, a former member of the Federal Election Commission (FEC) SOCIAL MEDIA: https://x.com/HvonSpakovsky FLASHBACK: NOV 15: Bucks County Commissioners Vote to Count Illegal Ballots as Pennsylvania Senate Race Heads for Recount YESTERDAY: Republicans file 12 Pennsylvania lawsuits in 'aggressive' push to end recount UPDATE: Pennsylvania Supreme Court Blocks Democrat-Led Counties from Counting Illegal Ballots in Senate Recount The Two Factors That Cheated Trump Out Of Even More Electoral Votes 'The View' rips MSNBC hosts for going to Trump's Mar-a-Lago to 'kiss his ring' Disney's 'queer' Moana 2 star shares how she fights antisemitism, fascism, and misogyny Episode: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 / 7 AM Hour
Mark Morgan, DNC’s Problems, Martin O’Malley, Transgender Bathrooms on Capitol Hill
In the 8 AM Hour: Larry O'Connor and Julie Gunlock discussed: WMAL GUEST: 8:05 AM - INTERVIEW - MARK MORGAN - former Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the Trump administration Migrant accused of killing Laken Riley took free Biden administration flight to Georgia YESTERDAY: Trump Confirms Plans to Use the Military to Assist in Mass Deportations NY POST: DNC union blasts Dems for laying off workers without severance on one-day's notice: 'Betrayal of party values' Martin O'Malley resigns from Biden administration to run for DNC chairman NOV. 5: NBC NEWS: Sarah McBride becomes the first out transgender person elected to Congress YESTERDAY: Republican Rep. Nancy Mace introduces anti-transgender bathroom resolution at Capitol after first transgender woman elected to Congress YESTERDAY: Trans congresswoman Sarah McBride blasts Republicans after proposal that would block her from using women's bathroom on Capitol Hill NEWSWEEK: Marjorie Taylor Greene Misgenders First Openly Trans Congresswoman Sarah McBride: 'He's A Man' Episode: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 / 8 AM Hour
