Former State Dept Spokesman Morgan Ortagus on service and career
Morgan and Sean talk about their shared experience in serving in the Navy Reserves, the path that took Morgan from pageant girl, to working campaigns, to working for USAID in the Middle East, to the briefing room at the State Department. Lots of great advice and perspective in this one.
5/4/2023
38:44
Conservatives shouldn’t have attended the White House Correspondents Dinner, DeSantis v Disney - 5.1.23
Debt ceiling2024Tucker and Don LemonWHCDThe media
5/1/2023
31:37
From brain surgeon to presidential candidate, Dr. Ben Carson
Sean gets the chance to dive deep on Dr. Ben Carson's career -- both medical and political. They talk about what drives Dr. Carson, what he learned while running for president, what he's most proud of from his time as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, what's next for him and of course the lightning round.
4/27/2023
36:10
Where's Hunter? The debt ceiling and more - 4.24.23
Where's Hunter? The debt ceiling debate and updates. Biden to announce his candidacy this week and more. Big week in Washington! Don't miss this one
4/24/2023
28:59
Commentator Erin Elmore on being a contestant on The Apprentice, hosting QVC & more
Conservative commentator Erin Elmore joins Sean to talk about her career, from law school, to being fired on the hit show "The Apprentice," to QVC, to appearing regularly on Newsmax and Fox.