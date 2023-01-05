Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Beyond The Briefing

Podcast Beyond The Briefing
Sean Spicer
Sean Spicer goes beyond the headlines with people you may have heard of, but you don't really know. More
Government
  • Former State Dept Spokesman Morgan Ortagus on service and career
    Morgan and Sean talk about their shared experience in serving in the Navy Reserves, the path that took Morgan from pageant girl, to working campaigns, to working for USAID in the Middle East, to the briefing room at the State Department. Lots of great advice and perspective in this one.
    5/4/2023
    38:44
  • Conservatives shouldn’t have attended the White House Correspondents Dinner, DeSantis v Disney - 5.1.23
    Debt ceiling2024Tucker and Don LemonWHCDThe media
    5/1/2023
    31:37
  • From brain surgeon to presidential candidate, Dr. Ben Carson
    Sean gets the chance to dive deep on Dr. Ben Carson's career -- both medical and political. They talk about what drives Dr. Carson, what he learned while running for president, what he's most proud of from his time as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, what's next for him and of course the lightning round.
    4/27/2023
    36:10
  • Where's Hunter? The debt ceiling and more - 4.24.23
    Where's Hunter? The debt ceiling debate and updates. Biden to announce his candidacy this week and more. Big week in Washington! Don't miss this one
    4/24/2023
    28:59
  • Commentator Erin Elmore on being a contestant on The Apprentice, hosting QVC & more
    Conservative commentator Erin Elmore joins Sean to talk about her career, from law school, to being fired on the hit show "The Apprentice," to QVC, to appearing regularly on Newsmax and Fox.
    4/20/2023
    31:57

About Beyond The Briefing

Sean Spicer goes beyond the headlines with people you may have heard of, but you don't really know.
