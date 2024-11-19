Ep 84 — The Infowars/Onion Deal Gets Peeled (feat. Kel McClanahan)
Goblinlover Alex Jones is threatening to jail Ben Collins, CEO of the Onion for trying to buy InfoWars. Meanwhile, the bankruptcy trustee is threatening to seek sanctions against Alex Jones's lawyers for making frivolous arguments and telling half-truths. What's next for the efforts to find some measure of justice for the Sandy Hook families? Plus, Donald Trump seems poised to hand over the nation's national security secrets to a bunch of goons who couldn't get cleared for a job as a mall cop. Can he do that? We welcome back Kel McClanahan of National Security Counselors to answer all of our security clearance-related questions. Links: Alex Jones Bankruptcy docket (SDTX) https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.txsb.459750/ Support and donate to: www.nationalsecuritylaw.org
1:06:25
Ep 83 — The Worst Person You Know … Is Getting Eaten By The Onion
The Onion is buying Infowars! Unless a bankruptcy judge puts the kibosh on the sale. And Rudy Giuliani's lawyers are pulling the ripcord in the Freeman/Moss case. Also … Attorney General Matt Gaetz? WTF?!?! Links: Onion Press Release https://theonion.com/heres-why-i-decided-to-buy-infowars/ Alex Jones Bankruptcy docket https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/66583024/alexander-e-jones/ Giuliani - Caruso Declaration - lawyers withdrawing https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysd.626017/gov.uscourts.nysd.626017.110.0.pdf New York Rules of Professional Conduct https://nysba.org/app/uploads/2024/02/20240226-Rules-of-Professional-Conduct-as-amended-6.10.2022.pdf Matt Gaetz ethics report https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/13/us/politics/matt-gaetz-ethics-committee-report.html
56:33
Ep 82 — Trump Won The Presidency. He’s Seizing Congress By Fiat.
A week after the election, Trump is already demanding that Congress bend the knee and allow him to staff his administration without bothering to get Senate confirmation. Can he do that? And will the new Senate majority leader let him? Links: Musk's X seeks to steer lawsuits to conservative court in Texas https://www.reuters.com/legal/musks-x-seeks-steer-lawsuits-conservative-court-texas-2024-10-17/ Federalist No. 67 (Hamilton) https://teachingamericanhistory.org/document/federalist-no-67/ Noel Canning v. NLRB https://scholar.google.com/scholar_case?case=67923386243166640
56:25
Ep 81 — What Now?
Well, it happened. We talk about what the election of Donald Trump means for you, for the country, for this show, and for the efforts to hold Trump accountable for his crimes against the American people. Special Counsel Jack Smith has announced that he intends to "wrap up" his office; we tell you why and what that means. We'll be here with you, and we'll always tell you the truth. Links: NPR report: Smith To Wind Down https://www.npr.org/2024/11/06/g-s1-33021/trump-trials-jack-smith-election-2024 28 CFR Part 600 (Special Counsel regulations) https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/28/part-600 Trump v. US (2024) https://www.law.cornell.edu/supct/pdf/23-939.pdf 24 Op. OLC 222 (2000) - Presidential immunity https://www.justice.gov/file/146241-0/dl?inline
42:32
Ep 80 — How To Watch The Election Hour By Hour
Joe Dye is back to talk us through how to watch the election returns. How similar are Wisconsin and Iowa? When will we know the results out of Georgia? And what's up with that Selzer poll? Andrew and Joe break it all down.
Ignorance of the law is no excuse! That’s true for a traffic stop, and it’s true if you want to participate in whatever’s left of American democracy. If the events since the 2016 election taught us anything, it’s that tuning out is not an option. Legal journalists Liz Dye and Andrew Torrez break down the week’s most important courtroom stories, so you can keep on top of this crazy news cycle. Whether it’s Texas giving two middle fingers to the Supreme Court, or Donald Trump in all the courts at once, we’ve got you covered.