Ep 83 — The Worst Person You Know … Is Getting Eaten By The Onion

The Onion is buying Infowars! Unless a bankruptcy judge puts the kibosh on the sale. And Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers are pulling the ripcord in the Freeman/Moss case. Also … Attorney General Matt Gaetz? WTF?!?! Links: Onion Press Release https://theonion.com/heres-why-i-decided-to-buy-infowars/ Alex Jones Bankruptcy docket https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/66583024/alexander-e-jones/ Giuliani - Caruso Declaration - lawyers withdrawing https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysd.626017/gov.uscourts.nysd.626017.110.0.pdf New York Rules of Professional Conduct https://nysba.org/app/uploads/2024/02/20240226-Rules-of-Professional-Conduct-as-amended-6.10.2022.pdf Matt Gaetz ethics report https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/13/us/politics/matt-gaetz-ethics-committee-report.html Show Links: https://www.lawandchaospod.com/ BlueSky: @LawAndChaosPod Threads: @LawAndChaosPod Twitter: @LawAndChaosPod Patreon: patreon.com/LawAndChaosPod