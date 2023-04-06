The show that gives new meaning to the word "debate." Hear what happens when five quick-witted, highly opinionated St. Louis journalists disagree on tough topic... More
Donnybrook & Donnybrook Next Up | May 4, 2023
Charlie Brennan debates with Wendy Wiese, Alvin Reid, Bill McClellan and Ray Hartmann about St. Louis issues. On Donnybrook Next Up, Charlie Brennan and Alvin Reid are joined by St. Louisan and Hall of Fame sportscaster Joe Buck.
5/5/2023
54:35
Donnybrook & Donnybrook Next Up | April 27, 2023
Charlie Brennan debates with Sarah Fenske, Alvin Reid, Ray Hartmann and Bill McClellan. On Donnybrook Next Up, Ray Hartmann and Bill McClellan are joined by Alexander Earls, Reentry Programs Administrator for the Division of Offender Rehabilitation at the Missouri Department of Corrections, and Antwane White, who was a formerly incarcerated, to discuss reentry into society after incarceration.
4/28/2023
54:47
Donnybrook & Donnybrook Next Up | April 20, 2023
Alvin Reid debates with Wendy Wiese, Joe Holleman, Ray Hartmann and Bill McClellan. On Donnybrook Next Up, Wendy Wiese and Bill McClellan are joined by St. Louis County Library Director and CEO Kristen Sorth to discuss recent attempts in the Missouri Legislature to defund public libraries.
4/21/2023
54:33
Donnybrook & Donnybrook Next Up | April 13, 2023
Alvin Reid debates with Sarah Fenske, Wendy Wiese, Bill McClellan, and Ray Hartmann. On Donnybrook Next Up, Alvin Reid and Wendy Wiese will discuss the PBS documentary Birthing Justice with Okunsola M. Amadou, a doula at Jamaa Birth Village in Ferguson, Dr. Tyriesa Howard of Washington University in St. Louis, and Mackenzie Lemieux, a third year medical student at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
4/14/2023
54:56
Donnybrook & Donnybrook Next Up | April 6, 2023
Charlie Brennan debates with Amy Marxkors, Wendy Wiese, Alvin Reid, Ray Hartmann. On Donnybrook Next Up, Alvin Reid and Charlie Brennan are joined by Sgt. Donnell Walters of the Ethical Society of Police (ESOP).
