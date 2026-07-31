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Donnybrook

Nine PBS
Government
Donnybrook
Latest episode

337 episodes

  • Donnybrook

    Bread Co Leaves for Boston, Couple Deported, and FEMA Funds | Donnybrook: July 30, 2026

    07/31/2026 | 39 mins.
    Charlie Brennan debates with Sarah Fenske, Alvin Reid, Joe Holleman, and Bill McClellan. The lively debate continues on Last Call.
  • Donnybrook

    Amendments, Data Centers and Public School Task Force | Donnybrook And Last Call: July 23, 2026

    07/23/2026 | 39 mins.
    Alvin Reid debates with Wendy Wiese, Bill McClellan, Joe Holleman and Sarah Fenske The debate continues on Last Call.
  • Donnybrook

    Home Run Derby, Post-Dispatch Endorsements and Teen Tragedy | Donnybrook: July 16, 2026

    07/17/2026 | 27 mins.
    Alvin Reid debates with Wendy Wiese, Jason Rosenbaum, Joe Holleman and Amy Marxkors.
  • Donnybrook

    False Tornado Claims, Hoffman Profile, and Spencer's New Plan | Donnybrook: July 9, 2026

    07/10/2026 | 38 mins.
    Alvin Reid debates with Wendy Wiese, Bill McClellan, Joe Holleman and Jaime Mowers. The Donnybrook continues on Last Call.
  • Donnybrook

    Rams Settlement Allocation, Road Rage, and Megan Green | Donnybrook: July 2, 2026

    07/03/2026 | 41 mins.
    Charlie Brennan debates with Wendy Wiese, Bill McClellan, Joe Holleman and Jacob Kirn. The debate continues on Last Call.
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About Donnybrook
The show that gives new meaning to the word "debate." Hear what happens when five quick-witted, highly opinionated St. Louis journalists disagree on tough topics. This is not another dry, tame talk show. On Donnybrook, the issues are hot and so is the discussion. It's a high-energy, no-holds-barred debate on the week's news topics. With tongue-in-cheek, Donnybrook's subtitle is "polite conversation on the issues." With host Charlie Brennan, the conversation is highly opinionated and not always "polite." The panel of regulars tackles tough issues and controversial subjects. The opinions are well-informed and widely divergent. Donnybrook is brought to you locally by Design Aire Heating & Cooling.
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