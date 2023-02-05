Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
U.S. Supreme Court Oral Arguments
U.S. Supreme Court Oral Arguments

Podcast U.S. Supreme Court Oral Arguments
Oyez
Government
Available Episodes

5 of 69
  • Yegiazaryan v. Smagin
    A case in which the Court will decide whether a foreign plaintiff with no alleged connection to the United States can state a cognizable claim under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act when it suffers an injury to an intangible property.
    4/25/2023
    1:04:10
  • Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians v. Coughlin
    A case in which the Court will decide whether the Bankruptcy Code unequivocally expresses Congress’s intent to abrogate the sovereign immunity of Native American tribes.
    4/24/2023
    58:13
  • Dupree v. Younger
    A case in which the Court will decide whether, to preserve the issue for appellate review, a party must reassert in a post-trial motion a purely legal issue rejected at summary judgment.
    4/24/2023
    58:08
  • Counterman v. Colorado
    A case in which the Court will decide whether, to establish that a statement is a "true threat" unprotected by the First Amendment, the government must show that the speaker subjectively knew or intended the threatening nature of the statement.
    4/19/2023
    1:46:24
  • Groff v. DeJoy
    A case in which the Court will clarify what constitutes an “undue hardship” for an employer under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when an employee alleges discrimination based on religion.
    4/18/2023
    1:47:52

