THE FEDERAL NEWSCAST, (length about seven minutes), is a weekdaily, high-information compilation of nine 40-second news stories and news packages
DoJ adds over two dozen corporate-crime prosecutors to its National Security Division
(5/4/23) - In today's Federal Newscast: The Justice Department's National Security Division expands big time, as it adds over two dozen new prosecutors to fight corporate crime. The backlog of Freedom of Information Act requests [across government] reaches new heights. And VA whistleblowers continue to increase their win-loss record.
5/4/2023
New electric mail trucks running late, by about eight months
(5/3/23) - In today's Federal Newscast: That new electric mail truck you've been waiting for is going to be about eight months late. As Army recruitment numbers continue to be down, the service is stepping up its sales classes for recruiters. And the 2024 CXO Fellows Program is taking applications.
5/3/2023
Targeting illegal immigration, new Senate bill addresses staffing shortages at airports, other ports of entry
(5/2/23) - In today's Federal Newscast: Targeting illegal immigration, a new Senate bill addresses staffing shortages at airports and other ports of entry. A black Lt. Gen, who ran the Defense Intelligence agency, dies at 64. And President Biden makes COVID mandates a thing of the past.
5/2/2023
GAO gets new CIO next week
(5/1/23) - In today's Federal Newscast: Newly introduced legislation would give FEHB participants more coverage for some assisted reproductive treatments. Two deadly helicopter crashes, lead the Army to hold an aviation-safety stand down. And GAO gets a new CIO next week.
5/1/2023
Retired Brigadier General sentenced to 12-month prison term
(4/28/23) - In today's Federal Newscast: Wire fraud and filing a false tax return land a former Brigadier General in prison for a year. Two soldiers win a prize for inventing a solution for fixing mold issues in Army barracks. And agencies can now make 10-year appointments for STEM-related jobs.
THE FEDERAL NEWSCAST, (length about seven minutes), is a weekdaily, high-information compilation of nine 40-second news stories and news packages, generated by the non-partisan, non-political, private-sector team of reporters at Federal News Network. Federal News Radio Producer/Newscaster Peter Musurlian assembles and reads the stories on the THE FEDERAL DRIVE with TOM TEMIN, the weekday morning-drive program, heard from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. (ET) on the Federal News Network app (and website), on any smart speaker, and on WFED 1500 AM, a 50,000-watt 'Class A' powerhouse radio station in the nation's capital. The podcast is most popular with FNN's audience of highly educated listeners, who conveniently access THE FEDERAL NEWSCAST, 24/7, on any podcast platform . Listen to it (as just mentioned) or read the stories each weekday morning at FederalNewsNetwork.com, where the news items contain hyperlinks for those who want more information on a given story.