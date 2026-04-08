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Ranking U.S. Presidents

Bradley Cooper
Government
Ranking U.S. Presidents
Latest episode

57 episodes

  • Ranking U.S. Presidents

    Donald Trump Part Two: Presidency

    06/28/2022 | 1h 46 mins.
    Well everyone, it's been a fantastic journey but we have finally made it to the finale of the Ranking President's Podcast. In today's episode, we are talking about the presidency of Donald John Trump and ranking him. Follow us on Twitter at @PresidentsRank for our official ranking graphic of all 45 Presidents!
  • Ranking U.S. Presidents

    Donald Trump Part One: Early Life and 2016 election

    06/20/2022 | 1h 6 mins.
    Well folks we have finally made it to the one the only...the Donald. In this week's episode we are looking at the early life of Donald John Trump as well as the 2016 election where he ran over every Republican nominee and become the 45th President.
  • Ranking U.S. Presidents

    Barack Obama Part 2

    06/01/2022 | 56 mins.
    In today's episode, we will look at Barack Obama's two terms in office. He had a lot on his plate as president: with two wars, an economic crisis and an increasingly polarized Congress. How did America's first Black President handle these issues? And where does he rank?
  • Ranking U.S. Presidents

    Barack Obama Part 1

    05/19/2022 | 47 mins.
    Barack Obama: America's first African American President. What was his life like? What was it like growing up in a multiracial background? In this episode we will look at his life and how he became president
  • Ranking U.S. Presidents

    George W Bush Part 2

    05/15/2022 | 1h 4 mins.
    They misunderestimated me. At least that's what George W Bush played. But how does his actual legacy stand up to this claim? In this episode we will be looking at his domestic and foreign policy and ranking this divisive president.
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About Ranking U.S. Presidents
We rank U.S. presidents. We also look at their policies, personalities and term(s) in the White House.
Podcast website
Government

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