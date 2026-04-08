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57 episodes
- Well everyone, it's been a fantastic journey but we have finally made it to the finale of the Ranking President's Podcast. In today's episode, we are talking about the presidency of Donald John Trump and ranking him. Follow us on Twitter at @PresidentsRank for our official ranking graphic of all 45 Presidents!
- Well folks we have finally made it to the one the only...the Donald. In this week's episode we are looking at the early life of Donald John Trump as well as the 2016 election where he ran over every Republican nominee and become the 45th President.
- In today's episode, we will look at Barack Obama's two terms in office. He had a lot on his plate as president: with two wars, an economic crisis and an increasingly polarized Congress. How did America's first Black President handle these issues? And where does he rank?
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About Ranking U.S. Presidents
We rank U.S. presidents. We also look at their policies, personalities and term(s) in the White House.Podcast website
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