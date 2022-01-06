We rank U.S. presidents. We also look at their policies, personalities and term(s) in the White House. More
Available Episodes
5 of 57
Donald Trump Part Two: Presidency
Well everyone, it's been a fantastic journey but we have finally made it to the finale of the Ranking President's Podcast. In today's episode, we are talking about the presidency of Donald John Trump and ranking him. Follow us on Twitter at @PresidentsRank for our official ranking graphic of all 45 Presidents!
6/28/2022
1:46:13
Donald Trump Part One: Early Life and 2016 election
Well folks we have finally made it to the one the only...the Donald. In this week's episode we are looking at the early life of Donald John Trump as well as the 2016 election where he ran over every Republican nominee and become the 45th President.
6/20/2022
1:06:56
Barack Obama Part 2
In today's episode, we will look at Barack Obama's two terms in office. He had a lot on his plate as president: with two wars, an economic crisis and an increasingly polarized Congress. How did America's first Black President handle these issues? And where does he rank?
6/1/2022
56:31
Barack Obama Part 1
Barack Obama: America's first African American President. What was his life like? What was it like growing up in a multiracial background? In this episode we will look at his life and how he became president
5/19/2022
47:37
George W Bush Part 2
They misunderestimated me. At least that's what George W Bush played. But how does his actual legacy stand up to this claim? In this episode we will be looking at his domestic and foreign policy and ranking this divisive president.