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Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center

Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center
Government
Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center
Latest episode

46 episodes

  • Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center

    Episode 46 - Rhabdomyolysis in Wildland Firefighters

    07/23/2026 | 45 mins.
    Christina Anabel talks with Dr. Jennifer Symonds about rhabdomyolysis. They cover what rhabdo is, risk factors, symptoms, treatment, and what folks in the wildland fire community can do to reduce their risk.

     

    Links

    NWCG Risk Management Committee Safety Bulletin: 26-001—Rhabdomyolysis in Wildland Firefighters: https://fs-prod-nwcg.s3.us-gov-west-1.amazonaws.com/s3fs-public/2026-05/rmc-sb-26-001.pdf?VersionId=x6C4MP_7emFc.6W5jlCya7um75f6RzlG

    Idaho Panhandle National Forest Rhabdomolysis RLS: https://lessons.wildfire.gov/incident/idaho-panhandle-national-forest-rhabdomyolysis-2026

    Arizona Engine Work Capacity Test Rhabdo RLS

    Flat Top Mountain Fire Rhabdo RLS: https://lessons.wildfire.gov/incident/flat-top-mountain-fire-rhabdo-case-2017

    IHC PT Rhabdo RLS: https://lessons.wildfire.gov/incident/ihc-pt-rhabdo-case-2017

    National Technology and Development Program: https://www.fs.usda.gov/t-d/

    Rhabdomyolysis: Pathogenesis, Diagnosis, and Treatment flyer— https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/fire/safety/wct
  • Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center

    Episode 45 - Incident Review Summary

    06/25/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Erik Apland, Travis Dotson, and Travis Touchette discuss stories and insights collected by the Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center in 2025. This episode focuses on the specific takeaways highlighted by events in the field over the past year.
  • Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center

    Episode 40 - Humble Accountability

    06/18/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    Crew Captain Ben McLane describes what values-based leadership in the wildland fire service can look like in 2025. Listen in for some tangible tips on leading in a way that produces high-quality performance and maximizes well-being.
     
    This discussion is a follow-up to Ben's blog post: https://wildfirelessons.wpcomstaging.com/2025/05/20/humble-accountability/
  • Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center

    Episode 41 - Lessons on Structure Protection Operations

    06/18/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Structure Protection Specialist Hunter Bell III discusses his unusual career trajectory into wildland fire, and shares lessons on structure protection principles and the use of sprinklers to effectively protect structures without causing water damage.

    This discussion is a follow-up to Hunter’s blog post: https://wildfirelessons.wpcomstaging.com/2025/06/02/structures-get-flooded-can-we-rethink-our-tactics/

    Download Hunter’s Structure Protection Handy-Dandy: Structure Protection Tactics Guide | Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center

    Sprinklers for Wildland Fire Structure Protection Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QloMXNhsBA0
  • Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center

    Episode 42 - Outliers

    06/18/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    Erik Apland and Travis Dotson explore “outliers” in wildland fire – unusual incidents that highlight less-discussed hazards and how we prepare ourselves to respond to events we don’t expect.

     

    To read more about each of the incidents mentioned, follow the links below:

    Three Creeks Fire Electrical Shock: https://lessons.wildfire.gov/incident/three-creeks-fire-electrical-shock-2025

    Oregon Mop Up Electrical Shock: https://lessons.wildfire.gov/incident/oregon-mop-up-electric-shock-2025

    Ninetyeight Fire Boating Accident: https://lessons.wildfire.gov/incident/ninetyeight-fire-boating-accident-2025

    Controller Bay Airboat Incident: https://lessons.wildfire.gov/incident/controller-bay-airboat-incident-2025

    Aggie Creek Fire Spike Camp Hit by Tree: https://lessons.wildfire.gov/incident/aggie-creek-fire-spike-camp-hit-by-tree-2025

    Trees Falling on Tents Blog Post: https://wildfirelessons.wpcomstaging.com/2025/08/26/trees-falling-on-tents/
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