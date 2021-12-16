Kelly Woods and Travis Dotson discuss lessons collected at the Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center in 2022. The centerpiece of the conversation is recent analysis of incident reports and learning reviews submitted by the field. Listen in to discover new information, action you can take, and nuances to facilitate learning.
5/19/2023
1:09:21
Learning and Leaving a Leagacy
Kelly Woods talks with Sarah Fisher and Chad Fisher about what learning in the wildland fire service means to them. Sarah and Chad describe their different experiences landing them both near the top of their respective organizations. They each discuss their path and the lessons they learned along the way. Throughout the conversation, Sarah and Chad highlight their perspectives on learning and legacy. They also provide a glance into their world balancing careers and family time.
3/8/2023
1:24:01
When Options Run Out: The Human Side of an Entrapment
Travis Dotson talks with Brian Crowley about his experience during the entrapment and fire shelter deployment on the Bridger Foothills Fire in Montana in 2020. Brian offers some perspective, not only on surviving as options disappear, but also on supporting each other during the tough times.
To read the Bridger Foothills Facilitated Learning Analysis visit: https://www.wildfirelessons.net/viewdocument/bridger-foothills-fire-entrapment-a
8/26/2022
1:44:02
Fireline Lessons - Tangible Take-Aways from Recent Incidents
Kelly Woods talks with Travis Dotson about lessons gathered from wildland fire incidents occurring in the 2021 fire year. This conversation centers around the Annual Incident Review Summary, a yearly publication based on an in-depth review and analysis of accident reports from the previous fire year. Tune in for some wild stories and a few handy lessons from real-life events.
Follow along or plan your next training day with the 2021 Incident Review Summary - download it here: https://www.wildfirelessons.net/viewdocument/annual-incident-review-summaries
5/26/2022
50:20
Family Business – Two Generations Talk Fire and What’s Important Through the Years
Kelly Woods talks with Beth Lund and her daughter Allison Lund about the dynamics of two generations of the same family forging careers in wildland Fire. They highlight how even though things have changed across the years, that which grounds them remains the same. Beth and Allison also offer insights on leadership, identity, difficult decisions, and family.