122: The Self-Sacrifice Myth: From Survival Mode to Strategic Leadership
Show Notes: The Self-Sacrifice Myth: From Survival Mode to Strategic Leadership

Episode 122 of The HaltingWinter Podcast

Episode Overview
Discover why the culture of self-sacrifice in municipal leadership might be undermining your effectiveness, and learn evidence-based strategies for sustainable high performance. Drawing from "Burnout" by Emily and Amelia Nagoski, Seth explores how city managers can transform their approach to leadership stress while maintaining professional excellence.

Key Takeaways
Why managing the stressor isn't the same as managing the stress itself
The hidden cost of constant vigilance and mental monitoring
How "Human Giver Syndrome" impacts municipal leadership
Practical strategies for sustainable high performance in public service

Resources Mentioned
Book: "Burnout" by Emily and Amelia Nagoski
The HaltingWinter Blog: www.HaltingWinter.com/news
121: Brooks Williams: Breaking Down Bureaucracy
Breaking Down Bureaucracy: From Banking to Municipal Innovation

Episode 121 of The HaltingWinter Podcast

Episode Overview
Meet Brooks Williams, the City Manager of Ferris, Texas, who is transforming the perception of public service through bold leadership and innovative management. From his unconventional path through banking to becoming the longest-serving city manager in Ferris's 150-year history, Brooks shares how he turned around a city known for dysfunction into a high-performing organization that moves faster than its private sector partners.

Key Discussion Points
How banking and private sector experience shapes innovative public sector leadership
Transforming a challenging municipal culture through radical transparency
Creating high-performance expectations in government organizations
The importance of vulnerability and honest communication in leadership
Why protecting personal boundaries is crucial for sustained leadership impact
Building a culture that challenges "we've always done it this way" thinking

Memorable Quotes
"Converting oxygen into carbon dioxide is not going to work for us here. That is not the litmus test for if you're a successful employee."

"Any conversation we have is out of a place of love... I don't believe you really care about people if you're not willing to have tough conversations."

Resources Mentioned
Brook's Book: "Rising to Serve: A Re-imagining Public Administration for a New Era"
120: Breaking the "We've Always Done It That Way" Cycle
Show Notes: Breaking the "We've Always Done It This Way" Cycle

Episode 120 of The HaltingWinter Podcast

Episode Overview
Discover why "we've always done it this way" might be the most expensive sentence in municipal government, and learn practical strategies for breaking free from this limiting cycle. Drawing from "Change the Culture, Change the Game" by Roger Connors and Tom Smith, Seth explores how city managers can transform organizational culture from the inside out.

Key Takeaways
Understanding the Results Pyramid and why changing actions without changing beliefs doesn't work
How leader beliefs shape organizational culture more than external factors
Three elements of sustainable cultural transformation in municipal government
Practical strategies for creating experiences that challenge limiting beliefs

Resources Mentioned
Book: "Change the Culture, Change the Game" by Roger Connors and Tom Smith
The HaltingWinter Blog: www.HaltingWinter.com/news
119: Peter Troeddson: Calm Under Pressure
Episode 119 of The HaltingWinter Podcast

Discover how Albany City Manager, Peter Troedsson, brings the steady leadership of a Coast Guard helicopter pilot to municipal governance. Through organizational transitions, a global pandemic, and daily city challenges, Troedsson shares how his military experience shaped his approach to keeping cool when the stakes are high.

Troedsson shares valuable insights on:
Making the transition from military to municipal leadership
Building collaborative teams across departments
Leading through uncertainty while maintaining stability
The critical role of humility in public service
Bridging the gap between military service and city management

Whether you're a veteran considering municipal leadership or a city seeking your next manager, this conversation offers practical wisdom on leveraging military experience to strengthen our cities.
118: Different Minds, Better Solutions
Show Notes: Episode 118
Different Minds, Better Solutions: The Science of Collaborative Intelligence

In this week's episode of The HaltingWinter Podcast, we explore how understanding and leveraging different thinking patterns can transform municipal leadership and drive better solutions in our cities.

Key Concepts Discussed
Mind Pattern Theory
The Art of Inquiry
Collaborative Infrastructure
Cognitive Diversity in Teams

Resources Mentioned
Book: "Collaborative Intelligence" by Dawna Markova and Angie McArthur
HaltingWinter Blog Series: "The Power of Collaborative Intelligence"
The HaltingWinter Podcast offers insights and strategies for city managers and municipal leaders to transform their leadership, energize their teams, and revitalize their municipalities. Hosted by Seth Winterhalter, President of HaltingWinter Municipal Solutions, we explore innovative approaches to balance personal well-being with professional growth while cultivating a vibrant workplace culture.
Discover how to lead with purpose, navigate complex challenges, and deliver exceptional results for your community. Each episode provides actionable advice to help you thrive in the unique landscape of municipal leadership.
Whether you're a seasoned city manager or new to municipal leadership, this podcast is your resource for personal and professional growth. Tune in and join our mission of making stronger cities through stronger leaders.