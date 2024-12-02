120: Breaking the "We've Always Done It That Way" Cycle

Show Notes: Breaking the "We've Always Done It This Way" Cycle Episode 120 of The HaltingWinter Podcast Episode Overview Discover why "we've always done it this way" might be the most expensive sentence in municipal government, and learn practical strategies for breaking free from this limiting cycle. Drawing from "Change the Culture, Change the Game" by Roger Connors and Tom Smith, Seth explores how city managers can transform organizational culture from the inside out. Key Takeaways - Understanding the Results Pyramid and why changing actions without changing beliefs doesn't work - How leader beliefs shape organizational culture more than external factors - Three elements of sustainable cultural transformation in municipal government - Practical strategies for creating experiences that challenge limiting beliefs Resources Mentioned - Book: "Change the Culture, Change the Game" by Roger Connors and Tom Smith - The HaltingWinter Blog: www.HaltingWinter.com/news - Weekly Newsletter - The Leader's Lens: Subscribe for Free - Municipal Leadership Development Circle (MLDC): Learn More Here Connect With Seth - LinkedIn - Website: www.HaltingWinter.com Special Offer Ready to transform your municipal culture? The Municipal Leadership Development Circle (MLDC) is accepting founding members for its January 2025 launch. Early enrollment bonuses include: - 50% OFF Pricing - Executive Coaching - In-person training events Visit haltingwinter.com/mldc to secure your spot. --- The HaltingWinter Podcast is dedicated to making stronger cities through stronger leaders. Join us every week for insights, strategies, and practical wisdom for municipal leaders.