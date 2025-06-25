Ep. 316: Evolution of eProductivity

David Allen, Eric Mack, and John Forrister continue their discussion about their software journey, from early years to their current use of the Microsoft 365 suite of tools. If you haven't heard the first part, you may want to watch or listen to that first, but it's not required. In this recording, they talk about the evolution of eProductivity and how much of its functionality is available in the Microsoft tools. Beyond that, it's a wide-ranging discussion of how to think about productivity, and how getting organized is an ongoing process, not a one-time destination. And of course there are some software details, such as how David is tracking Waiting For items. You can watch to the entire conversation from December 2021 at GTD Connect®.