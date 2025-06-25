Powered by RND
Getting Things Done
Getting Things Done

Getting Things Done
  Ep. 316: Evolution of eProductivity
    David Allen, Eric Mack, and John Forrister continue their discussion about their software journey, from early years to their current use of the Microsoft 365 suite of tools. If you haven't heard the first part, you may want to watch or listen to that first, but it's not required. In this recording, they talk about the evolution of eProductivity and how much of its functionality is available in the Microsoft tools. Beyond that, it's a wide-ranging discussion of how to think about productivity, and how getting organized is an ongoing process, not a one-time destination. And of course there are some software details, such as how David is tracking Waiting For items. You can watch to the entire conversation from December 2021 at GTD Connect®.
    41:24
  Ep. 315: GTD as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
    Our GTD master trainer in Brunei, Rhymin Mohamed, has a fascinating talk with psychologist Paul Englert, who is based in Singapore. They talk about GTD's intersections with career counseling, psychology, and cognitive behavioral therapy. You can watch to the entire conversation from January 2021 at GTD Connect®.
    36:14
  Ep. 314: Weekly Review Best Practices
    Are you among those who have not yet made the review a habit? Experience what David Allen calls the "critical success factor" with GTD, by going through a complete GTD Weekly Review. You'll experience all 11 steps of the process, with helpful advice along the way. Please note: The silent time to work on each step is edited out. You can pause the recording on any step to suit your pace. For the clarifying diagram, you may find it useful to have the GTD Methodology Guides handy, from the top of the Tools and Templates section of the Document Library. You may find the Project and Next Actions Verbs PDF from that section of the library helpful as well. You may want to watch the Clarifying for Better Lists webinar replay to support your review habit.
    36:30
  Ep. 313: David Allen and Skippy Mesirow
    David talks with Skippy Mesirow, a GTD enthusiast who is passionate about making a difference in public service, by starting with "the human in the mirror." You can hear Skippy's podcast and find out more on his website. You can watch the entire conversation from March 2025 at GTD Connect®.
    17:47
  Ep. 312: David Allen talks with Marcus Baur
    David talks with Marcus Baur about goals. Marcus describes his journey with finding ways to track goals, and visualize them to support their completion. He suggests two questions to ask about any goal: What's the pain that's relieved by completing this goal? Or, what's the gain to be achieved? You can watch the entire conversation from February 2024 at GTD Connect®.
    16:47

About Getting Things Done

Our GTD podcasts are here to support you at every stage of your GTD practice. You will hear interviews with people from all walks of life about their journey with GTD, from beginners to those who have been at it for years. The podcasts include personal and professional stories, as well as practical tips about GTD systems for desktop and mobile, using apps and paper. Start listening now and you'll be well on your way to stress-free productivity.
