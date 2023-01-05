Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Social Dallas Church
Pastor Robert and Taylor Madu have a heart to see the city of Dallas introduced to the Grace and transforming Truth of Jesus. They are passionate to provide a s... More
  • I’m Still Not Over It | Robert Madu | Social Dallas
    Pastor Robert shares a special message about how to get over being offended! Operate in Generosity and Partner alongside us, here are the ways to Give: www.socialdallas.online/give or Text any amount to (833)-300-5264 Follow us on Social - www.instagram.com/social_dallas www.facebook.com/socialdallas VISIT us online - https://www.socialdallas.online
    5/1/2023
    1:10:29
  • Old Men Still Dream | Judah Smith | Social Dallas
    Pastor Judah Smith joins us at Social Dallas with this special word!    Make sure to follow us on all Social Media platforms. Instagram: @social_dallas Facebook & YouTube: @SocialDallas   If you would like to partner with us in giving- please head to our website: www.socialdallas.online/give 
    4/24/2023
    55:13
  • ”It’s Just Me” | Judah Smith | Social Dallas
    Pastor Judah Smith shares a powerful message, "It's Just Me" Operate in Generosity and Partner alongside us, here are the ways to Give: www.socialdallas.online/give or Text any amount to (833)-300-5264 Follow us on Social - www.instagram.com/social_dallas www.facebook.com/socialdallas VISIT us online - https://www.socialdallas.online
    4/17/2023
    45:34
  • ”Orchestrated” | Robert Madu | Social Dallas
    Pastor Robert Madu shares a powerful Easter Sunday message, "Orchestrated" Operate in Generosity and Partner alongside us, here are the ways to Give: www.socialdallas.online/give or Text any amount to (833)-300-5264 Follow us on Social - www.instagram.com/social_dallas www.facebook.com/socialdallas VISIT us online - https://www.socialdallas.online
    4/10/2023
    35:51
  • ”An Impartation of Desperation” | Lyle Phillips | Social Dallas
    Pastor Lyle Phillips shares a powerful message, "An Impartation of Desperation" Operate in Generosity and Partner alongside us, here are the ways to Give: www.socialdallas.online/give or Text any amount to (833)-300-5264 Follow us on Social - www.instagram.com/social_dallas www.facebook.com/socialdallas VISIT us online - https://www.socialdallas.online
    4/3/2023
    49:38

About Social Dallas Podcast

Pastor Robert and Taylor Madu have a heart to see the city of Dallas introduced to the Grace and transforming Truth of Jesus. They are passionate to provide a space for all to come, with different backgrounds, and different walks of life, encountering community, spiritual growth, and simply a relationship with Christ. This is not confined only to the city of Dallas. Social crosses all barriers, and desires to reach people globally. Subscribe and share. This allows Social to meet people right where they are, with the opportunity to build the global church any and every way possible.
