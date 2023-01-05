Pastor Robert and Taylor Madu have a heart to see the city of Dallas introduced to the Grace and transforming Truth of Jesus. They are passionate to provide a s... More
I’m Still Not Over It | Robert Madu | Social Dallas
Pastor Robert shares a special message about how to get over being offended!
5/1/2023
1:10:29
Old Men Still Dream | Judah Smith | Social Dallas
Pastor Judah Smith joins us at Social Dallas with this special word!
4/24/2023
55:13
”It’s Just Me” | Judah Smith | Social Dallas
Pastor Judah Smith shares a powerful message, "It's Just Me"
4/17/2023
45:34
”Orchestrated” | Robert Madu | Social Dallas
Pastor Robert Madu shares a powerful Easter Sunday message, "Orchestrated"
4/10/2023
35:51
”An Impartation of Desperation” | Lyle Phillips | Social Dallas
Pastor Lyle Phillips shares a powerful message, "An Impartation of Desperation"
