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100 episodes
- In “I’m Scared and Prepared,” Pastor Robert reminds us that fear doesn’t disqualify us from our purpose. Through Gideon’s story, we learn that God speaks not to where we are, but to who He’s called us to be. Even in fear, His presence is our peace.
Thank you for partnering with Social Dallas! To GIVE Online- head to our website: www.socialdallas.com/give Make sure to LIKE and SUBSCRIBE! Also follow us on all Social Media: Instagram: www.instagram.com/social_dallas
- In “The Name She Gave,” Pastor Kenyn Castaneda takes us through Hagar’s encounter with El Roi—the God who sees us. Though mistreated and marginalized, Hagar encountered a God who not only saw her but gave her a voice. That same God sees us and meets us right where we are.
Thank you for partnering with Social Dallas! To GIVE Online- head to our website: www.socialdallas.com/give Make sure to LIKE and SUBSCRIBE! Also follow us on all Social Media: Instagram: www.instagram.com/social_dallas
- Pastor Robert Madu’s message, “In the Name,” challenges us to move beyond the language of faith to truly knowing the God we worship. The Father, Son, and Holy Spirit are one God, united in love. Though we may never fully comprehend Him, truly knowing Him changes everything.
Thank you for partnering with Social Dallas! To GIVE Online- head to our website: www.socialdallas.com/give Make sure to LIKE and SUBSCRIBE! Also follow us on all Social Media: Instagram: www.instagram.com/social_dallas
- In “99 Is Not Too Late,” Pastor Robert Madu reminds us that stepping into what God has next requires us leave what’s now. Impatience can tempt us to try to produce in our own strength what God has promised. He is El Shaddai, God Almighty — and our limitations will never limit His power.
Thank you for partnering with Social Dallas! To GIVE Online- head to our website: www.socialdallas.com/give Make sure to LIKE and SUBSCRIBE! Also follow us on all Social Media: Instagram: www.instagram.com/social_dallas
- In “What’s My Name,” Pastor Robert Madu points us to a powerful truth: every name of God is an invitation to know Him. Even in the seasons of our lives we never would have chosen, God can still meet us there and reveal who He is. If you have a need, He has a name.
Thank you for partnering with Social Dallas! To GIVE Online- head to our website: www.socialdallas.com/give Make sure to LIKE and SUBSCRIBE! Also follow us on all Social Media: Instagram: www.instagram.com/social_dallas
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About Social Dallas Podcast
Pastor Robert and Taylor Madu have a heart to see the city of Dallas introduced to the Grace and transforming Truth of Jesus. They are passionate to provide a space for all to come, with different backgrounds, and different walks of life, encountering community, spiritual growth, and simply a relationship with Christ. This is not confined only to the city of Dallas. Social crosses all barriers, and desires to reach people globally. Subscribe and share. This allows Social to meet people right where they are, with the opportunity to build the global church any and every way possible.Podcast website
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