15. The Filter I Use to Make Every Business Decision
If you've been circling a decision, second-guessing your copy, or feeling stuck in your practice—not dramatically frozen, but caught in that loop of "I'll get to it later"—this episode is your lifeline. I'm digging into what it really means to "remember your why," beyond the usual inspirational fluff. This isn't about finding a fleeting spark of motivation. It's about building a compass you can actually use when fear or overthinking try to take the wheel.Together, we'll unpack the moments therapists most often lose sight of their why—like marketing, networking, or making big investments—and how you can start using yours as a clear, confident filter for every next step. If you're craving more clarity and less spinout, this is your grounding reset.Here's what you'll learn in this episode:1️⃣ Why "remember your why" can feel hollow—and how to turn it into a usable tool instead 2️⃣ The simple filter I use in my business to make aligned decisions (especially when fear shows up) 3️⃣ How to refine your why so it actually supports your marketing, not just your missionResources & Links Mentioned:Confident Copy: walkerstrategyco.com/ccThe Walker Strategy Co website: walkerstrategyco.com
14. The CEO Metrics Therapists Should Be Tracking
If marketing your practice feels like throwing spaghetti at the wall—and you're not sure what's actually working—you're not alone. In this episode, I walk you through how to stop relying on vague feelings (like "it's been quiet lately") and start making confident, evidence-based decisions about your private practice.We're talking about measuring success in a way that feels both grounded and empowering—no mega spreadsheets required. You'll learn how to track what really matters, celebrate small but meaningful wins, and set process-driven goals that create actual momentum—not just pressure to perform. Whether your caseload is full or you're building from the ground up, this episode will help you step into your role as the CEO of your practice.Here's what you'll learn in this episode:1️⃣ Why therapists often track the wrong things—or nothing at all—and how that creates burnout, self-doubt, and marketing confusion2️⃣ The essential metrics that actually tell you whether your marketing is working (hint: it's not just about getting more clients!)3️⃣ How to set process-based goals that build real momentum—without tying your worth to outcomes you can't controlResources & Links Mentioned:The Walker Strategy Co website: walkerstrategyco.comConfident Copy: walkerstrategyco.com/ccPsychToday Success Pack: walkerstrategyco.com/ptsp
13. This 10-Minute Exercise Will Change the Way You Market
If you've been feeling stuck, spinning your wheels, or disconnected from the heart of your marketing, this episode is an invitation to pause. In a break from the usual training or step-by-step strategy, today I'm guiding you through a powerful visualization to help you reconnect with the real person behind your Psychology Today profile, your website, and every post you create.So often, therapists focus on checklists, templates, and what they "should" say. But the most effective, aligned marketing begins with presence—with truly seeing and feeling connected to the person you are here to help. This visualization helps you sit with a past client who lit you up, the one who reminded you why you do this work.You don't need to overthink your marketing. You just need to remember that client and speak directly to them. This is a tool you can return to anytime you're feeling unclear or disconnected in your marketing. It will help you write from a place of real connection, not performance.Here's what you'll learn in this episode:1️⃣ How to ground your marketing in real, meaningful client connections—not formulas or checklists.2️⃣ A simple visualization you can revisit to tap into clarity and confidence when writing your copy.3️⃣ The reframe that marketing isn't separate from your clinical work—it's an extension of it.Resources & Links Mentioned:The Walker Strategy Co website: walkerstrategyco.com
12. If You Want to Charge More, Look the Part (Summer Slump #4)
If you're raising your fees—or thinking about it—there's one piece that often gets overlooked: your brand. Because if you want to charge more, your brand needs to reflect the caliber of the work you do.In this final episode of our Slaying the Summer Slump series, we're rethinking branding from the ground up—not as a design task or a "someday" project, but as a core part of how clients experience your practice. You'll learn what branding really means for therapists, how to bring clarity to the vibe you're putting out there, and how even subtle choices (like your tone or visual consistency) can make or break a potential client's trust.Whether your brand is DIY, outdated, or just due for a refresh, this conversation will help you finally align how you show up with the value of the work you provide.Here's what you'll learn in this episode:1️⃣ Why branding is really about trust and emotional connection—not just color palettes or fonts2️⃣ The subtle but essential distinction between your personal brand and your practice brand3️⃣ Four common branding mistakes therapists make (and how to avoid them) so your marketing actually connects and convertsResources & Links Mentioned:DIY Brand Kit: walkerstrategyco.com/dbkThe Walker Strategy Co website: walkerstrategyco.comPast Episodes to Check Out:Episode 9: This Summer Audit Will Change Your Fall (Summer Slump #1)Episode 10: Why Your Marketing Feels "Off"—And How to Fix It (Summer Slump #2)Episode 11: Networking Isn't Gross—You're Just Doing It Wrong (Summer Slump #3)
11. Networking Isn’t Gross—You’re Just Doing It Wrong (Summer Slump #3)
If the word "networking" makes you cringe, you're not alone. In this episode of Marketing Therapy, part three of our Slaying the Summer Slump series, we're tackling one of the most misunderstood (and often dreaded) aspects of marketing your private practice. Spoiler alert: it doesn't have to feel awkward, pushy, or draining.I'm walking you through why networking still works—especially in this "trust recession"—and how to reframe it so it actually feels natural and aligned with your values. You'll learn how to start small, show up genuinely, and build lasting referral relationships without burning out or selling yourself short. Summer is the perfect time to plant these seeds—and I'll show you exactly how.Here's what you'll learn in this episode:1️⃣ Why networking is still one of the most effective marketing strategies (with real data to back it up)2️⃣ What networking looks like when it's rooted in relationship-building—not cold emails or coffee dates that drain you3️⃣ How to start connecting with the right people in a way that feels generous, grounded, and totally doable (even if you're an introvert)Resources & Links Mentioned:2024 State of the Industry Survey: walkerstrategyco.com/soiSlaying the Summer Slump Part 1 – Grounded Marketing Self-Audit (Ep 9): walkerstrategyco.com/show-notes/9Slaying the Summer Slump Part 2 – Showing Up as the Clinician You're Becoming (Ep 10): walkerstrategyco.com/show-notes/10The Walker Strategy Co website: walkerstrategyco.com
You became a therapist to help people—not to spend hours Googling SEO tips, rewriting your website, or stressing over Instagram algorithms. That’s where this podcast comes in.
Marketing Therapy is for private practice therapists who want to grow with more clarity, more confidence, and a whole lot less overwhelm. Each week, you’ll get bite-sized episodes packed with practical strategies, grounded advice, and the occasional tough-love pep talk to help you fill your caseload with right-fit, full-fee clients—without burning out or selling out.
Hosted by Anna Walker, marketing coach and founder of Walker Strategy Co., who’s helped over 3,000 therapists grow thriving private practices that reflect the quality of their work.
This isn’t just about getting more inquiries. It’s about creating a practice that feels as good on the inside as it looks on the outside.
Hit follow and get ready—Marketing Therapy is now in session.