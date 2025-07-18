12. If You Want to Charge More, Look the Part (Summer Slump #4)

If you're raising your fees—or thinking about it—there's one piece that often gets overlooked: your brand. Because if you want to charge more, your brand needs to reflect the caliber of the work you do.In this final episode of our Slaying the Summer Slump series, we're rethinking branding from the ground up—not as a design task or a “someday” project, but as a core part of how clients experience your practice. You'll learn what branding really means for therapists, how to bring clarity to the vibe you're putting out there, and how even subtle choices (like your tone or visual consistency) can make or break a potential client’s trust.Whether your brand is DIY, outdated, or just due for a refresh, this conversation will help you finally align how you show up with the value of the work you provide.Here’s what you’ll learn in this episode:1️⃣ Why branding is really about trust and emotional connection—not just color palettes or fonts2️⃣ The subtle but essential distinction between your personal brand and your practice brand3️⃣ Four common branding mistakes therapists make (and how to avoid them) so your marketing actually connects and convertsResources & Links Mentioned:DIY Brand Kit: walkerstrategyco.com/dbkThe Walker Strategy Co website: walkerstrategyco.comPast Episodes to Check Out:Episode 9: This Summer Audit Will Change Your Fall (Summer Slump #1)Episode 10: Why Your Marketing Feels "Off"—And How to Fix It (Summer Slump #2)Episode 11: Networking Isn’t Gross—You’re Just Doing It Wrong (Summer Slump #3)Connect + SubscribeEnjoying the podcast? Subscribe so you never miss an episode—and feel free to share it with a fellow therapist who’s building their private practice.Explore more marketing support for therapists: The Walker Strategy Co website: walkerstrategyco.comAbout Marketing TherapyMarketing Therapy is the podcast where therapists learn how to market their private practices without burnout, self‑doubt, or sleazy tactics. Hosted by Anna Walker—marketing coach, strategist, and founder of Walker Strategy Co—each episode brings you clear, grounded advice to help you attract the right‑fit, full‑fee clients and grow a practice you feel proud of.